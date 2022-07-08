DOUGLAS: ACC likely to become a fond memory

Douglas

I disagree that money is the root of all evil.

All is a hefty three-letter word, and I can think of some evil that is unrelated to coin, just as I can come up with plenty of examples of dollars doing good deeds.

That said, money, specifically its pursuit, is sticking a pin into that comfortable bubble I call my New Life, and I’m not real pleased about it.

First there was the LIV Tour, which has peeled off from the PGA Tour some of the game’s top players, most of whom have stacks of cash but want them higher, even if additional layers of money come stained with oil and blood. They have elected, metaphorically speaking, to move up to the senior tees, where the course and the competition is less keen, and where there is a six-figure reward awaiting them for bogeys and doubles, essentially an appearance fee. I guess it is a good gig if you can get it.

Someone asked me who won last week’s LIV event, and I had no clue. I did know J.T. Poston won a PGA event that had the weakest field I have seen this year. I prefer watching J.T. Poston win against a weak field than Dustin Johnson play an exhibition.

Of more concern, however, is what is happening to my national pastime, which, with apologies to baseball, is collegiate sports, football, basketball, baseball, but much more than those. It continues to unravel – NIL and the transfer portal were the first loose threads — because of what I see as cannibalization fueled by the $EC and football. While no one knows exactly where things will land, trust me on this: There will be conferences composed of Haves, Have-Nots and Never-Wills.

These football powerhouses don’t like to share with other conference members the mountains of money that television delivers to broadcast their games and are trying to reshape the landscape with super conferences.

If the $EC has its way, and it has a powerful ally in ESPN, then it will siphon off as many major players as it can in football, and the rest will have to scramble for the crumbs. It takes at least two for an arms race; and the Big Ten obliged.

The future of the NCAA is now TBD.

As I write this, no one knows what will happen in the ACC, although my alma mater will probably have a soft landing, at least relatively speaking. UNC’s brand is national.

Still, UNC appears to be one of the institutions trying to hold together the conference that I sailed with as a child with Jefferson Pilot at the wheel. There are not enough words to convince me that the ACC as it is currently constituted, with UNC, Duke, Virginia in basketball, Notre Dame and Clemson in football, is not viable.

But the key players in football, Notre Dame and Clemson, are sailing this ship, and I keep hearing everything has a price.

The rumor now – and it could change by the time I finish this sentence – is that UNC, Virginia, Florida State and Clemson are in negotiations to join the $EC, which most UNC football fans appear to be celebrating but not this one. So where does that leave Duke, N.C. State and Wake Forest, and will they and UNC continue their century-old rivalries? Or will a divorce be bitter, and preclude future reunions?

If you are looking for good news as am I, the ACC in 2014 instituted a grant of rights deal that stipulates a school’s media rights must remain with the conference through 2035-36 regardless of membership status. But will that deal be sturdy enough to withstand the storm that is brewing?

I know that the only thing that is enduring is change. But as much as I hate the Blue Devils, Wolfpack and Demon Deacons on game day, I love when they and the Tar Heels are playing.

I bet this is the rare occasion that fans of those schools agree with me.