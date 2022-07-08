ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

Canyon Lake skies light up

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands flocked to beaches, docks, boats and driveways Monday and were treated to a massive Independence Day Fireworks Show by the Canyon Lake POA. Fireworks lit the sky with...

surfer.com

Surfing’s Largest Event is Back and Big Crowds Are Expected

The US Open of Surfing is back at Huntington Beach in 2022. After a brief hiatus during covid, the event is back and they are going big! The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing (VUSOS) will be a nine-day action sports festival including surf, skateboarding and BMX competition plus a ton of other side events, performances and activities for the entire family to enjoy.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works

In Banning, a new emergency shelter, across the street from a homeless encampment, is in the works. Many of you have seen it heading east into the Valley on Interstate 10. Pallet shelters located off Interstate 10 “This is a huge social issue and it's not just in this town or in this state, it's The post Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back

Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back with a month-long opportunity to help local non-profits raise money, and help restaurants increase foot traffic. The event is being held from July 11 to August 12. To participate you can purchase a wristband from any of the 20 non-profits participating. Once you have a wristband you have The post Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com

Triple-Digit Heat to Dominate Inland Region Later This Week

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Most of the Inland Empire will be boiling by the end. of this week, with temperatures forecast to exceed 100 degrees in the. Riverside metropolitan area over a four-day period, while the mercury will top. 110 in the Coachella Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
RIVERSIDE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Seasonal decline in home sales starting to play out in Palm Springs, across Coachella Valley

Home sales in Palm Springs saw a decline of 17% in June as a seasonal dip began to play out, mirroring much of the Coachella Valley. According to the latest Greater Palm Springs Realtors Desert Housing Report, sales throughout the valley in June declined 23% compared to that month last year. That’s partially in line with the traditional seasonal sales slumps, and partially because of the lack of housing stock, especially homes priced under $500,000.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The United Lift Rental Assistance program to end, new relaunch coming in the fall

The United Lift Rental Assistance program will be ending its online application portal on July 29. United Lift has been a collaborative effort, over the past two years, between Riverside County, Inland SoCal United Way, and Lift To Rise, to support Riverside County families and residents financially impacted by COVID-19 through direct rental and utility The post The United Lift Rental Assistance program to end, new relaunch coming in the fall appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Erupts Outside Auto Parts Plant, Destroying Truck

A truck loaded with batteries and other combustible material erupted in flames adjacent to a loading dock at a Moreno Valley distribution center Monday, injuring one person as the fire threatened to spread into the facility. The blaze was reported about 12:45 p.m. at the O’Reilly Auto Parts Distribution Center...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KGET 17

Another life taken by Kern River Sunday, death toll at 320

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another life was taken by the Kern River Sunday bringing the death toll to 320 since 1968. Pasadena, Calif., resident Bayron Anibal Lopez Martin was seen going under water in the Kern River at Hart Park around 4:15 p.m. The 21-year-old was transported to Kern...
KERN COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

10390 Stageline Street, Temescal Valley, Riverside County, CA, 92883

Beautifully maintained manufactured home on permanent foundation on private lot in Butterfield Estates. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this home is perfect for the first time buyer or someone looking to downsize. Loads of updates including new roof in 2020, recently painted interior and exterior, updated dual pane vinyl windows, flooring. Newer water heater, HVAC, and garage door opener too. Vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan provide generous living spaces - dining area, large living room. The bedrooms are well-proportioned and have large closets for ample storage. The galley kitchen has loads of counter space and a window overlooking the patio and rear yard. Enjoy outdoor living with patio and aluminum patio cover, plus lots of yard space for pets and kids to play. The home is in a terrific inside tract location away from the main road where you'll love the peace of a private yard. Association amenities include pool, tennis and basketball courts, a community center, walking paths and greenbelts through the community. Affordable monthly HOA dues are $83. Low tax rate - approximately 1.1% with low special assessments at $598/year. Located in Temescal Valley with all the comforts of nearby Tom's Farm, Glen Ivy Hot Springs Spa, the Shops at Sycamore Creek and DeLeo Regional Park. And enjoy award-winning schools in Corona-Norco Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Paige-McCloy joins Palm Springs

Lindsey Paige-McCloy has been named Palm Springs’ sustainability director. Currently program director at Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, Paige-McCloy is scheduled to begin her new job Aug. 1, according to a statement on the city’s website. McCloy moved to Southern California last year after working for seven years in...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Soto will perform at Miller Park on July 14

Soto, a Latin/funk music band, will be performing a free outdoor concert in Fontana on Thursday, July 14. The show will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 17004 Arrow Boulevard, as part of the City of Fontana’s Summer Concert Series. The concerts will...
FONTANA, CA
point2homes.com

32 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, Orange County, CA, 92618

Welcome home to 32 Hedge Bloom! This open and bright Plan 1, Ivy Tract at the wonderful Woodbury East neighborhood, this move-in ready, unique beauty offers dual master bedrooms, each with full-sized bathrooms. Upper level features a primary suite, a powder room, a great room, a formal dining area, and large kitchen with granite countertops. Lower-level features, another primary suite, a kitchenette, and access to the two-car attached garage. Enjoy Woodbury's resort style amenities that include 14 parks, 7 pools and spas, BBQs, gardens, outdoor fireplace, walking trails, recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, picnic areas, tot lot, playground, fitness room and club house. Close to Woodbury Shopping Center, highly rated Irvine Schools, Jeffrey Open Space Trail and the 5 freeway. Hurry this home won’t last!!!
IRVINE, CA
CBS LA

Brush fire in Diamond Bar threatens structures before being stopped by firefighters

Firefighters stopped the forward progress of a brush fire in Diamond Bar that charred at least four acres of grass Sunday and temporarily threatened homes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the city of Diamond Bar.Dubbed the Cutoff fire, it was initially reported at 1:22 p.m. at Brea Canyon Cutoff Road and the 57 Freeway. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported in the fire. The city of Diamond Bar tweeted that Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were on the scene with ground and air support.The city of Diamond Bar tweeted at 3:16 p.m. that the fire's forward progress was stopped, with no damage reported. Officials added that firefighters would remain on the scene to do mop-up work.
DIAMOND BAR, CA

