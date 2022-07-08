Out and About with the Friday Flyer

Gorgeous upgraded single level home on a rare huge premium lot! Located in the highly coveted Villaggio community! This lovely home offers 2 ample size bedrooms, 2 baths, and a spacious office which can be converted to a bedroom by adding a closet. Step through the front door you’ll be delighted with the bright and open floor plan with high ceilings throughout. The living room with lots of windows and a cozy fireplace. The front office is to the left through the beautiful French doors. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters and full backsplash, 5-burner stovetop, stainless steel appliances - double ovens, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator, and a large breakfast island offering ample storage & counter space. The kitchen is open to the large formal dining room, which has a slider to the beautiful backyard. The bright & airy main bedroom suite has a ceiling fan and also has direct access to backyard through a slider. Its main bath has an oversize soaking tub, separate walk-in shower, two vanity areas and sinks, and a large walk-in closet! The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan and is full of natural light. Additional features include full secondary bath, laundry room, 2 attached one-car garages with epoxy flooring (one garage with direct access to inside the house and one to the backyard), water filtration/softener system, tankless water heater, and dual pane windows and sliders for great insulation during the summer & winter months. The immense travertine paved backyard is beautifully designed with elegance and simplicity yet provides plenty of space in the raised planters for fruit trees (tangerine, loquat, kumquat, guava, and wax apple), flowers and vegetables. You can relax in the gorgeous private backyard with morning coffee & sunset tea, bird watching, or cool evening conversations. The gated association pool, spa and playground are few steps away. No Mello-Roos, award winning Placentia Yorba Linda Unified schools, walking distance to Yorba Linda High School, minutes’ drive to downtown, the new theaters, library, YL Cultural Art Center, and YL Town Center. This home truly offers exceptional value and awaits you to make it your new dream home! Professional photos will be uploaded as soon as they are available.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO