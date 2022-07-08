ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon Lake, CA

CL Fine Arts Guild Foreigner tribute band concert July 16

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets are on sale for what is sure to be a popular Canyon Lake Guild FNR Concert July 16. The Foreigner tribute band will take the stage in the Lodge’s Holiday Bay Room. General admission tickets are $25.00 each and on sale at the Canyon Lake POA’s Canyon Lake Town...

Surfing’s Largest Event is Back and Big Crowds Are Expected

The US Open of Surfing is back at Huntington Beach in 2022. After a brief hiatus during covid, the event is back and they are going big! The 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing (VUSOS) will be a nine-day action sports festival including surf, skateboarding and BMX competition plus a ton of other side events, performances and activities for the entire family to enjoy.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back

Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back with a month-long opportunity to help local non-profits raise money, and help restaurants increase foot traffic. The event is being held from July 11 to August 12. To participate you can purchase a wristband from any of the 20 non-profits participating. Once you have a wristband you have The post Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com

Cars are the stars of Palm Springs-based YouTube show

Classic cars? Palm Springs history? Mid-century architecture? There’s something for nearly everyone on a channel combining all three that’s gaining a devoted following on YouTube. “I wanted to do something I love,” says Del Johns – AKA Mr. Del of Palm Springs – who conceived the channel while...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Canyon Lake, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Seasonal decline in home sales starting to play out in Palm Springs, across Coachella Valley

Home sales in Palm Springs saw a decline of 17% in June as a seasonal dip began to play out, mirroring much of the Coachella Valley. According to the latest Greater Palm Springs Realtors Desert Housing Report, sales throughout the valley in June declined 23% compared to that month last year. That’s partially in line with the traditional seasonal sales slumps, and partially because of the lack of housing stock, especially homes priced under $500,000.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Person
Lou Gramm
point2homes.com

32 Hedge Bloom, Irvine, Orange County, CA, 92618

Welcome home to 32 Hedge Bloom! This open and bright Plan 1, Ivy Tract at the wonderful Woodbury East neighborhood, this move-in ready, unique beauty offers dual master bedrooms, each with full-sized bathrooms. Upper level features a primary suite, a powder room, a great room, a formal dining area, and large kitchen with granite countertops. Lower-level features, another primary suite, a kitchenette, and access to the two-car attached garage. Enjoy Woodbury's resort style amenities that include 14 parks, 7 pools and spas, BBQs, gardens, outdoor fireplace, walking trails, recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, picnic areas, tot lot, playground, fitness room and club house. Close to Woodbury Shopping Center, highly rated Irvine Schools, Jeffrey Open Space Trail and the 5 freeway. Hurry this home won’t last!!!
IRVINE, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Paige-McCloy joins Palm Springs

Lindsey Paige-McCloy has been named Palm Springs’ sustainability director. Currently program director at Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator, Paige-McCloy is scheduled to begin her new job Aug. 1, according to a statement on the city’s website. McCloy moved to Southern California last year after working for seven years in...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works

In Banning, a new emergency shelter, across the street from a homeless encampment, is in the works. Many of you have seen it heading east into the Valley on Interstate 10. Pallet shelters located off Interstate 10 “This is a huge social issue and it's not just in this town or in this state, it's The post Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Local food truck owner shares concerns over illegal food vendors

It's easy to spot food vendors all throughout the Coachella Valley, but just how many of those food vendors are selling food with a permit? Leonard Alexander Flores, owner of Lenny's Tacos food truck has made sure to undergo Riverside County's permitting process. "I want my customers and my future customers to know that I The post Local food truck owner shares concerns over illegal food vendors appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
scorebooklive.com

Photos: Battle at the Beach 7v7 Football Invitational in Southern California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Twenty Southern California football teams - including national powers Mater Dei and St. John Bosco - participated in the daylong Battle at the Beach 7v7 Invitational on Saturday at Edison High School. Joining Bosco, Mater Dei and host Edison, were high school teams from Chaparral, Bishop...
ANAHEIM, CA
nomadlawyer.org

San Dimas: Best 7 Places to visit in San Dimas, CA

“Everybody who visits San Dimas is captivated by the city. You'll find many unique and one-of-a kind things to do while you are there, all along old Route 66. The Pacific Railroad Museum is a museum that resembles an actual railroad station and will delight those who love trains and railroad history."
SAN DIMAS, CA

