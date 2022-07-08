CL Fine Arts Guild Foreigner tribute band concert July 16

Welcome home to 32 Hedge Bloom! This open and bright Plan 1, Ivy Tract at the wonderful Woodbury East neighborhood, this move-in ready, unique beauty offers dual master bedrooms, each with full-sized bathrooms. Upper level features a primary suite, a powder room, a great room, a formal dining area, and large kitchen with granite countertops. Lower-level features, another primary suite, a kitchenette, and access to the two-car attached garage. Enjoy Woodbury's resort style amenities that include 14 parks, 7 pools and spas, BBQs, gardens, outdoor fireplace, walking trails, recreation center, tennis courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, picnic areas, tot lot, playground, fitness room and club house. Close to Woodbury Shopping Center, highly rated Irvine Schools, Jeffrey Open Space Trail and the 5 freeway. Hurry this home won’t last!!!
Comments / 0