Get ready for a turbo-charged take on the traditional circus that’s sure to thrill audiences of all ages. Last year, my family and some friends got a chance to attend the Circus Vasquez under the tent at Fiesta Plaza in Chamblee. We were delighted! It truly was a wonderful show with a hilarious clown who was quite entertaining. They also had a heart-pounding motorcycle stunt that made my jaw drop.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO