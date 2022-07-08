ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Tifton Mayor Julie Smith Sworn in as Georgia Municipal Association President

 4 days ago

Four Georgia mayors, including the mayor of Tifton, recently stepped...

SOS Raffensperger Cleans Voter Rolls Prior to November Election

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office announces routine voter list maintenance to help ensure more accurate voter rolls for the upcoming November election. Voter list maintenance is required by both federal and Georgia law and it helps to ensure that only eligible voters are voting. Voter list maintenance also helps make sure that Georgia voters’ registration information is accurate and up-to-date so that they can make sure to go to their correct polling place on Election Day. More accurate voter rolls will help ensure a smoother experience for Georgia voters. Voters who have moved or filed a National Change of Address notice with USPS will receive confirmation notices in the mail shortly. To confirm the move, simply respond using the pre-paid addressed card. Voters can also utilize the notices to correct or update their information.
Making Strides in Embracing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Freddie Broome is a man constantly on the move. As the Director of Equity and Inclusion for the Georgia Municipal Association, he traverses the state consulting with cities big and small on how to best make communities diverse, inclusive and equitable and a place where everyone wants to live, work and play.
CP Group Signs Lease With Enterprise at Ashford Perimeter in Atlanta

CP Group, the second-largest office landlord in Georgia and a prominent owner-operator nationally, today announced that the regional division of Enterprise Holdings in Atlanta - which supports the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car brands in the Atlanta area - has signed a lease agreement for approximately 31,000 square feet of office space at Ashford Perimeter in the heart of Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. The agreement will create new administrative offices for Enterprise that will support 100-plus car rental locations, as well as its fleet management, car sales, and truck rental business in Atlanta and the surrounding region.
Atlanta Among Top 20 US Metros for Life Science Companies in 2022

The Atlanta metro area ranked 12th with a total score of 23.8 points, its best-performing metrics including:. Educational attainment – the metro has a highly educated and diverse workforce, an indicator for which Atlanta earned the 10th-best score in our ranking. The metro area’s office market was home to...
