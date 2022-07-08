Heat Advisory Issued: Record High Temperatures Continue

Cooling Center Locations and Heat Safety Resources for Austin-Travis County

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory in Austin-Travis County for Friday, July 8 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Austin-Travis County has established locations for Cooling Centers over the weekend to help residents beat the heat and stay safe.

“Austin-Travis County remains committed to supporting the community during severe weather events and during emergencies,” said Emergency Management Deputy Officer, Aoife Longmore. “We want to make sure anyone who needs a place to cool down knows where they can go, anyone working outdoors knows their rights so they can remain safe and healthy, and we want to remind people of heat safety information they need to protect themselves and the environment.”

Up to date locations and hours for Cooling Centers can be found at www.austintexas.gov/alerts. For the weekend of July 9-10 the locations below will be open to serve the community.

Cooling Center Locations for Weekend of July 9-10, 2022

Public Facilities Open Saturday, July 9

Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Givens Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – 10:00 a.m.-4: 00 p.m.

South Austin Recreation Center – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Dittmar Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Austin Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Showers are closed.)

Hancock Recreation Center – 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Northwest Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

Cantu / Pan A.m. Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Montopolis Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Dougherty Arts Center – 10:00a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

George Washington Carver Museum – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Asian American Resource Center - 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Public Facilities Open Sunday, July 10

Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 12:30 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Givens Recreation Center – 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

South Austin Recreation Center – 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Dittmar Recreation Center – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Austin Recreation Center – 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. (Showers are closed.)

Additional Cooling Center Locations

The lobbies of the Travis County Community Centers will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Check the link for a location near you.

Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) located at 500 E 7th St, is also serving as a cooling center and is open Monday – Sunday 8:00 a.m – 6:00 p.m.

Heat Safety Reminders

Worker Safety: Know your rights. Read about worker safety regulations in the Rest Break Ordinance to keep workers safe in the heat. All employees performing construction activities at a construction site are entitled to a minimum rest break of no less than ten (10) minutes for every four (4) hours worked.

Medically Vulnerable Resources: City of Austin Utilities offers a Medically Vulnerable Registry for customers with a long-term disease, ailment or critical illness. Residential customers who are eligible receive personal case management from the City of Austin and partnering social service agencies. While power outages may still affect a customer on the Medically Vulnerable Registry, Customer Assistance Program staff works with the registered customer to ensure they have backup plans in case of extended power outages, an emergency contact on file, and information about resources to get help, if needed. City of Austin Utilities can call (512) 494-9400.

Social Services: Residents needing support are encouraged to call 2-1-1 to be connected to social service agencies. 2-1-1 is a free, anonymous social service hotline that is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year and is poised to help with emergency services.

Personal Safety: If you plan to be outside this weekend, pack your cooler with water, ice and cool packs or clothes. Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages which are diuretics and can dehydrate you. Dress for the heat in loose, light colored clothing, wear a hat and use sunscreen. Stay hydrated and drink more water than usual. Don’t over-exercise, take breaks and seek the shade or air conditioning to cool yourself down. Exercise earlier in the morning, or later in the evening.

Safety for Seniors and Children: Keep an eye on children and senior citizens to spot signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Remember mild heat issues can quickly escalate to severe heat exhaustion or heat stroke if left untreated. Check on friends often and never leave children in the car.

Safety for Pets: Make sure pets have plenty of fresh water and shelter with plenty of shade. If possible, keep pets indoors during excessive heat. Try not to over exercise them and limit their exposure time on hot sidewalks or pavement which can cause burns. Never leave your animals alone in a parked vehicle.

Utility Resources: City of Austin Utilities will not disconnect residential customers for non-payment during extreme temperatures. However, City of Austin Utilities encourages customers to contact customer care representatives at (512) 494-9400 to set up flexible payment arrangements, budget billing or to see if they qualify for Customer Assistance Programs.

Water Conservation: Austin remains under Stage 1 Watering Restrictions based on the drought contingency plan. Stage 1 Drought Response reduces the total number of hours available for watering using automatic irrigation systems. More information on Austin Water drought restrictions.

Wildfire Safety: Watch updates to this site to track fire danger and modify your behavior based on the daily wildfire danger rating.