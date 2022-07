Two Georgia congressmen are criticizing the University of Georgia for allegedly using university resources to fund a directory of crisis pregnancy centers. Representatives Andrew Clyde and Jody Hice both represent parts of Northeast Georgia, including Athens. The two say in a letter to UGA President Jere Morehead that a website created by two UGA faculty members could make it easier for crisis pregnancy centers to be targeted for violence, calling the website “clearly nothing more than pro-abortion activism masquerading as academic research.”

