In addition to its role as a community-based organization dedicated to inspiring individual action and finding long-term solutions to environmental and quality of life issues, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful (GC&B) is also responsible for fostering a new generation of environmental stewards through its involvement with local schools. In addition to programs like Plant It Forward, Food Waste Warriors and Compost Connectors in Gwinnett County Public Schools, GC&B plays host to a youth leadership program called the Green Youth Advisory Council (GYAC). Open to GCPS, private school and homeschool high school students, as GC&B bids farewell to the GYAC Class of 2022, it has opened applications for the GYAC Class of 2023.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO