Clayton County Office of Economic Development COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant

CP Group, the second-largest office landlord in Georgia and a prominent owner-operator nationally, today announced that the regional division of Enterprise Holdings in Atlanta - which supports the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car brands in the Atlanta area - has signed a lease agreement for approximately 31,000 square feet of office space at Ashford Perimeter in the heart of Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. The agreement will create new administrative offices for Enterprise that will support 100-plus car rental locations, as well as its fleet management, car sales, and truck rental business in Atlanta and the surrounding region.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO