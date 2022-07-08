ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Clayton County Office of Economic Development COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant

By Staff Report
 4 days ago

Clayton County Board of Commissioners and the Office of Economic Development are proud to announce the Clayton County COVID-19 Small Business Relief Grant. The goal of the program is to provide grants to...

Kennesaw State Economic Impact Increases to More than $1.8 Billion in Fiscal Year 2021

Kennesaw State University had an economic impact of $1.84 billion on Georgia in fiscal year 2021, according to a University System of Georgia (USG) report released today. Kennesaw State’s economic impact in FY 2021 marked an 11.6% increase from $1.65 billion the previous year, while the University System of Georgia’s economic impact grew by 3.8% over fiscal year 2020. The total impact of all 26 USG institutions on their local communities was $19.3 billion in FY 2021, up from $18.6 billion in fiscal year 2020.
KENNESAW, GA
Terwilliger Pappas Announces Solis Dresden Village in Brookhaven

Terwilliger Pappas, one of the Southeast’s premier multifamily property developers, has started construction on Solis Dresden Village, a mixed-use project including 183 luxury residential units and walkable street retail. Under the company’s marquee Solis brand, the newest property will feature 176 residential flats and 7 townhomes in the Brookhaven submarket. In addition to the residential offerings, Terwilliger Pappas is partnering with CONNOLLY, an Atlanta-based real estate developer and investor, to develop 30,000 square feet of sidewalk-facing retail.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Union City to host job fair Saturday

UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - As many businesses hope to fill multiple positions, a job fair is scheduled to be held on Saturday at the Gathering Place Community Center in Union City. Officials say the job fair is hoping to fill positions from multiple businesses including Amazon, the Fulton County...
UNION CITY, GA
NewStar Asset Management Expands Executive Team with New Hire

NewStar Asset Management ("NewStar" or the "Company"), a real estate-focused alternative investment and asset management company based in Atlanta, Georgia, announced today that Jennifer Dinkins has joined the Company as Chief Accounting Officer. In her new role, Miss Dinkins will lead accounting and financial planning for the Company, including its NewStar Exchange, NewStar Development, and NewStar Partners subsidiary businesses.
ATLANTA, GA
Guaranteed income effort in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward enrolls its first group

Supporting women helps create an economy that’s more equitable for the entire community. That’s the idea behind the In Her Hands guaranteed income program, an Atlanta-based organization that helps Black women support themselves during periods of financial insecurity. In Her Hands offers no-strings-attached payments averaging about $850 a month for two years to Black women […] The post Guaranteed income effort in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward enrolls its first group appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Primerica’s Biennial Convention to Bring an Expected 35,000 Attendees to Downtown Atlanta

The city’s largest corporate meeting, the Primerica International Convention, will return to Atlanta from June 29 to July 2. The biennial event hosted by Primerica, Inc., a leading provider of financial services to middle-income families in the United States and Canada, is estimated to bring 35,000 attendees. The meeting is projected to have an economic impact of $36 million on the local economy.
ATLANTA, GA
CP Group Signs Lease With Enterprise at Ashford Perimeter in Atlanta

CP Group, the second-largest office landlord in Georgia and a prominent owner-operator nationally, today announced that the regional division of Enterprise Holdings in Atlanta - which supports the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo Rent A Car brands in the Atlanta area - has signed a lease agreement for approximately 31,000 square feet of office space at Ashford Perimeter in the heart of Atlanta’s Central Perimeter submarket. The agreement will create new administrative offices for Enterprise that will support 100-plus car rental locations, as well as its fleet management, car sales, and truck rental business in Atlanta and the surrounding region.
ATLANTA, GA
Former transgender employee of Decatur Chick-fil-A files lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A former Chick-fil-A employee in Decatur is suing the restaurant, accusing management of firing her for being transgender. According to the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Aaron White claims that on her first day of training in 2021, a fellow employee sexually harassed her.
DECATUR, GA
Atlanta STEM educator receives 2022 Presidential Award

Atlanta STEM educator receives 2022 Presidential Award. Junior Bernadin, Dean and IT Director at the Ron Clark Academy, receives Presidential Award Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring. Atlanta educator Junior Bernadin received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring this year. Bernadin...
COVID-19 cases on the rise across five Georgia counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is seeing a rise in positive COVID tests this summer. The top five counties in Georgia with the most COVID cases: Fulton, Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, and Clayton Counties, also known as the metro Atlanta area. “I never had it. I avoided it somehow,” said Cathy...
GEORGIA STATE
Covid cases back on the rise in Georgia

In wake of spike in crime, APD hosts neighborhood safety training. In wake of spike in crime, APD hosts neighborhood safety training. Fulton Co. Board of Health hosts Monkey Pox vaccine drive. Updated: Jul. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. Fulton Co. Board of Health hosts Monkey Pox vaccine drive.
ATLANTA, GA
Chartwell Law Continues Expansion in Atlanta Market

Chartwell Law, one of the nation's fastest growing defense firms, is pleased to announce its continued expansion in the Atlanta market with the addition of seven attorneys led by partners Douglas K. Burrell and J.C. Roper, Jr. "We are thrilled to welcome Douglas, J.C., and their teams to Chartwell," said...
ATLANTA, GA
Homeless residents struggling amid fears of encampment removal

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After being asked to move and find a new area to live in, homeless Atlantans have made a major plea for help from city leaders. Dozens of people without homes have asked police where they should go next after they say they aren’t welcomed at some area shelters.
ATLANTA, GA

