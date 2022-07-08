ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
States Are Spending Billions on Electric Vehicles in Battle to Replace Automotive Capital Michigan

 4 days ago

For as long as there has been an auto industry, Michigan has been its epicenter. But now, the...

AAA: Georgia Gas Price Average Continue Downward Trend

Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $4.19 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 24 cents less than last month, and $1.26 more than this time last year.
Atlanta Among Top 20 US Metros for Life Science Companies in 2022

The Atlanta metro area ranked 12th with a total score of 23.8 points, its best-performing metrics including:. Educational attainment – the metro has a highly educated and diverse workforce, an indicator for which Atlanta earned the 10th-best score in our ranking. The metro area’s office market was home to...
SOS Raffensperger Cleans Voter Rolls Prior to November Election

The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office announces routine voter list maintenance to help ensure more accurate voter rolls for the upcoming November election. Voter list maintenance is required by both federal and Georgia law and it helps to ensure that only eligible voters are voting. Voter list maintenance also helps make sure that Georgia voters’ registration information is accurate and up-to-date so that they can make sure to go to their correct polling place on Election Day. More accurate voter rolls will help ensure a smoother experience for Georgia voters. Voters who have moved or filed a National Change of Address notice with USPS will receive confirmation notices in the mail shortly. To confirm the move, simply respond using the pre-paid addressed card. Voters can also utilize the notices to correct or update their information.
L. Jared Abramson to Join Georgia State as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Longtime higher education and health care financial administrator L. Jared Abramson will join Georgia State as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer beginning Aug. 1, President M. Brian Blake announced. Abramson comes to Georgia State from George Washington University where he was vice president for Financial Planning and Operations....
