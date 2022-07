Rail passengers face increased industrial action after train drivers working for eight train operators overwhelmingly backed strikes in a series of ballots.The drivers are members of the Aslef union, which is locked in a series of pay disputes.The long-distance rail firms that face stoppages are LNER, which runs services on the flagship East Coast main line from London King’s Cross to Yorkshire, Newcastle and Scotland; GWR, operating from London Paddington to South Wales and the west of England; and TransPennine Express, which connects the north of England and southern Scotland.In addition five commuter-focused operators are affected: Chiltern, London Overground (run by...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 HOUR AGO