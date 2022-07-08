ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Scientific conferences mull relocating over abortion access

By Chris Woolston, View author publications, Google Scholar
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome meeting organizers will boycott US states that have passed laws against abortions following last month’s US Supreme Court ruling. Chris Woolston is a freelance writer in Billings, Montana. You have full access to this article via your institution. The US Supreme Court ruling that removed constitutional protections...

www.nature.com

Comments / 5

Vicky Graham
3d ago

"The unborn" are a convenient group of people to advocate for. They never make demands of you; they are morally uncomplicated, unlike orphans, they don't need money, education, or childcare; they allow you to feel good about yourself without any work at creating or maintaining relationships; and when they are born, you can forget about them, because they cease to be unborn. It's almost as if, by being born, they have died to you. You can love the unborn and advocate for them without substantially challenging your own wealth, power, or privilege, without re-imagining social structures, apologizing, or making reparations to anyone. They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.

Reply(2)
5
Related
MSNBC

Planned Parenthood President: Missouri abortion law ‘harkens back to slavery’

Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ramifications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade protections, explaining how new abortion restrictions and trigger laws may impact women in the U.S. “We've seen such extreme laws being introduced in states like Missouri and Louisiana criminalizing not just tele-medication abortion, but also things like contraception, IUDs, IVF, and that idea that you can’t travel across your own state boundary is just such a bizarre construct,” says McGill Johnson. “It just obviously harkens back to slavery.”June 27, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
WebMD

Reversal of Roe V. Wade May Go Well Beyond Abortion

June 24, 2022 -- Kami, a mother of one daughter in central Texas, lost three pregnancies in 2008. The third one nearly killed her. The embryo became implanted in one of the fallopian tubes connecting her ovaries to her uterus. Because fallopian tubes can't stretch to accommodate a fetus, patients must undergo surgery to remove the embryo before the tube ruptures, which can cause internal bleeding and death.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

We need to call abortion bans what they are: Slavery

The debate over abortion is plagued by euphemisms that favor the anti-abortion movement. The most obvious example of this is the term “pro-life,” the nonsensical term anti-abortion activists have adopted to sanitize their stance against bodily autonomy. But today, with abortion rights being rescinded across the country, it’s more important than ever that we call restrictions on this vital procedure what they actually are: slavery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday condemned the “extreme” Supreme Court majority that ended a constitutional right to abortion and delivered an impassioned plea for Americans upset by the decision to “vote, vote, vote vote” in November. Under mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful in response to the ruling, he signed an executive order to try to protect access to the procedure. The actions Biden outlined are intended to head off some potential penalties that women seeking abortion may face after the ruling, but his order cannot restore access to abortion in the more than a dozen states where strict limits or total bans have gone into effect. About a dozen more states are set to impose additional restrictions. Biden acknowledged the limitations facing his office, saying it would require an act of Congress to restore nationwide access to the way it was before the June 24 decision. “The fastest way to restore Roe is to pass a national law,” Biden said. “The challenge is go out and vote. For God’s sake there is an election in November!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Billings, MT
Government
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
Billings, MT
Health
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
Slate

The “Abortion Pill” Is Used for So Much More Than Abortions

Sarah Gutman is an OB-GYN and complex family planning specialist in Philadelphia. Every week, she prescribes misoprostol and mifepristone. Sometimes she gives them to patients to manage a miscarriage or postpartum hemorrhage. Sometimes, they are not for pregnancy care at all: Misoprostol can prepare patients for a hysteroscopy, IUD insertion, or endometrial biopsy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

A 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio traveled to Indiana for abortion care. Her provider braces for new restrictions: ‘She is not alone’

The case of a 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel from her home in Ohio to Indiana for an abortion outlawed in her state sparked international outrage, magnifying the far-reaching, myriad impacts of eliminating access to abortion care. Ohio outlaws abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Medical Abortion#Us Supreme Court#The Us Supreme Court#Stanford University#The University Of Arizona
Deadline

Supreme Court Justices Face New Harassment After Activist Group Offers Bounty For Sightings

Click here to read the full article. The harassment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a Washington, D.C. steakhouse may only be the appetizer to further incidents, if an activist group has its way. ShutDownDC is promising a bounty of $50 to anyone who provides a “confirmed sighting” of Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett or John Roberts at any DC area public space, upping that to $200 if they remain in that location for a half-hour. Last month, the Court ruled 6-3 to uphold a Mississippi abortion ban being challenged, and 5-4 to overturn...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Judge strikes down most of Minnesota's abortion restrictions

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge declared most of Minnesota’s restrictions on abortion unconstitutional on Monday, including the state’s mandatory 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan also struck down Minnesota’s requirements that only physicians can perform abortions and that abortions after the first trimester must be performed in hospitals. His order took effect immediately, meaning the limits can’t be enforced. The abortion rights groups behind the lawsuit said the ruling came at a crucial time, just over two weeks after the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Motherly

Is a D&C considered an abortion?

Medically reviewed by Sarah Hartwick Bjorkman, MD. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means that abortion laws are now decided at the state level, which has resulted in stringent abortion restrictions across the country and all-out bans in at least 9 states—with more expected in the coming weeks. An inevitable, though likely unintended result of those bans? They carry major implications for how miscarriage and pregnancy loss will be managed, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

Supreme Judicial Court rules against GOP challenge to new Massachusetts voting law

BOSTON -- The Supreme Judicial Court has ruled against a GOP challenge to the state's new voting law. The Massachusetts Republican Party filed a lawsuit claiming the expansion of early voting, and permanent mail-in voting was unconstitutional. The high court rejected that argument. "Today is a great day for Massachusetts citizens and voters," said Secretary of State William Galvin. In June, Gov. Charlie Baker signed the VOTES Act into law.  "The first aspect of the Act, which was critically timed, is the availability of vote-by-mail ballots without excuse for all voters in Massachusetts, for our upcoming September 6th primaries. As part of the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Refinery29

Accutane Users Are “Terrified” In The Wake Of Roe v. Wade Reversal

As we live through the scary and uncertain time following the Roe v. Wade reversal, women across the country are concerned about how the ruling might affect their access to abortion, birth control, and, now, skin-care medication like Accutane. Accutane, also referred to as isotretinoin (Accutane is the brand name...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy