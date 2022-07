When it comes to planning retirement, most Americans find it very overwhelming. Can you really afford to live a good life with a limited income? According to a new list by GOBankingRates, Buffalo is in the top 11 cities to retire with a modest monthly income. When you do the math, $2,500 is $30,000 per year, which is certainly modest with inflation the way it is right now. GOBankingRates offers this advice for picking where to retire,

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO