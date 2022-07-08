ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Alabama native competing for gold in sumo wrestling at World Games

By Josh Gauntt
WSFA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Athletes from all over the world are in the Magic City to compete in The World Games. Andrew Roden is one of a handful of people from Alabama competing in the games. When Roden first saw a World Game’s sign in Birmingham two years ago,...

www.wsfa.com

WSFA

Team USA wins both games of doubleheader as World Games softball begins

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - After torrential rain in central Alabama on Saturday postponed their first game, softball competition for Team USA is now underway at The World Games 2022. Only two games were completed Saturday morning at the Hoover Met and another was suspended because of the weather Saturday afternoon.
HOOVER, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Flag Football Ready to Light Up The World Games 2022

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Artilce and Photo Courtesy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Some University of Alabama football tickets go sale Monday morning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season hasn’t started yet, but now is the time you can buy some tickets for college football, especially if you’re a fan of the University of Alabama football team. Tickets to several Alabama football games went on sale Monday morning. They include non-conference...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Guntersville, AL
thecutoffnews.com

The World Games 2022 Birmingham - Athletes of The Day 2 - SANDRA SÁNCHEZ (ESP) AND MIGUEL BECERRA (MEX)

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Article and Photo Courtesy...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Nick 97.5

You Could Eat this Simple and Southern Alabama Food Every Day

When you open the bag, the southern goodness hits you. I don’t want to hear about the calories at all. Save that for your mama. I am “all in” for this southern delight. With each bite, you can taste the history of Alabama. The crunch brings you back to 1923. Delightful tastes with a southern flair. What am I talking about? Just my favorite local food I could snack on every day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
101.1. The Wiz

Which HBCUs Are Located In Alabama?

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) play a vital role in shaping American culture. They provide opportunities and education to many highly successful young Black students and have propelled many students to accomplish great feats. These institutions are largely found in the southeast due to necessity. Black people were not...
ALABAMA STATE
momcollective.com

Alabama Fire :: What You Should Know About Birmingham’s WNFC Team

When I first moved to Alabama, I was frequently asked two questions. I feel like you have a good guess on what those questions were. 1)”Where do you go to church?” 2)”What football team do you support?” My answer at the time was Alabama because that was one reason I had moved here, but now my answer would be different. For years now, Alabama has had a Women’s Tackle Team. This is not just any regular football team, but a football team that has always been successful.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Clemson Insider

5-star from Alabama’s backyard commits to Tigers

ALABASTER, Ala. — Clemson has landed a huge commitment from one of the country’s top defensive line prospects, who basically hails from the University of Alabama’s backyard. Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star Peter Woods announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Friday night during a...
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Covington Casket expanding to serve North Alabama

Covington Casket Company President and CEO Alan Williamson has announced that his company will soon have a new distribution center in Cullman, Alabama. “I’m excited about this new location because north Alabama is a rapidly growing area in the state. In addition, Cullman is smack dab in the middle of some of Alabama’s largest metro areas and cities. It will be our largest facility and warehouse several hundred caskets,” he said.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

Opening Ceremony for The World Games was electric [PHOTOS]

Last night, Birmingham welcomed the world to an electric, unity-focused Opening Ceremony at Protective Stadium. We know half of y’all were there, so if you want to relive the moment or share with friends or family who weren’t, we’ve got you covered. Learn more about the largest event Alabama’s ever hosted and check out our photos from the evening.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Hueytown High School Cheerleaders Receive Top Honors At Invitation Only UCA Masters Camp At University Of Alabama

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and Lawson State Community College. Recently, The Hueytown High...
HUEYTOWN, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

How to stay safe at Alabama’s new City Walk Skatepark

Now, you really can take a flying leap, with a little help from your trusty skateboard and the Southeast’s newest venue for skateboarding fun, City Walk Skatepark. The hot new venue is being celebrated by skateboard enthusiasts young and old for its professional-level equipment and atmosphere. But before you drop in and attempt that backside 180, take a few tips from University of Alabama at Birmingham Sports and Exercise physician Dr. Thomas Evely, about how to stay safe while shredding your next run.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Can’t Miss Alabama: Tickets on sale for Lionel Richie headlining The World Games 2022 Closing Ceremony

It’s a great weekend to be in Alabama. The World Games 2022 get underway Thursday, July 7 at venues in and around Birmingham. Get tickets for each individual sport here. Tickets are available for the TWG22 Closing Ceremony, which will be Sunday, July 17 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The all-star celebration will feature Lionel Richie joined by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Bo Bice, Taylor Hicks, Blind Boys of Alabama, Pastor Mike (McClure) Jr., Ruben Studdard, Yung Bleu and Martha Reeves. Serving as the grand finale of TWG 2022, “One World – One People: Celebrating Legacy, Achievement and Unity” will commemorate The Games with performances and the opportunity for athletes, fans and volunteers to bid farewell to Birmingham. The Closing Ceremony will climax with the ceremonial passing of The World Games flag to representatives of the 2025 host city, Chengdu, China. Buy tickets for the July 7 opening and July 17 closing here. For more information about The World Games 2022, call 205-846-2500 or go to twg2022.com.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

