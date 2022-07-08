ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melatonin ameliorates Parkinson's disease via regulating microglia polarization in a RORÎ±"dependent pathway

By Jingwen Li
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important pathophysiological component of Parkinson's Disease (PD) is circadian rhythm disorder, closely related to a decrease in circulated melatonin (MLT) level. It has been reported recently that retinoic acid-associated orphan nuclear receptor (RORÎ±), for the potentiallyendogenous ligand MLT, plays an important role in various diseases. However, the function of RORÎ±...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Waist circumference and risk of Parkinson's disease

Although many studies support the association of obesity with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease (PD), there are limited data regarding the association between abdominal obesity and PD, with mixed findings. The aim of this study was to examine the association of waist circumference (WC) with the risk of PD incidence. We retrospectively analyzed a large-scale nationwide cohort of 6,925,646 individuals aged â‰¥40 years who underwent the Korean National Health Screening during 2009. We performed multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression to evaluate the association of WC and abdominal obesity with PD risk and calculated hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) of PD incidence. During a median follow-up period of 8.35 years, 33,300 cases of PD developed. PD incidence was positively associated with increases in WC (P for trend < 0.001). The risk of PD incidence tended to elevate as WC increased (P for trend < 0.001), indicating that the adjusted HRs of PD incidence in the highest WC group versus the reference group was 1.16 (95% CI, 1.10"“1.23), whereas it was 0.91 (95% CI 0.84"“0.98) in the lowest WC group. Individuals with abdominal obesity were significantly associated with an increased PD risk (HR 1.10, 95% CI: 1.07"“1.13). These associations persisted even after adjustment for body mass index and stratification by sex. Even among non-obese individuals, abdominal obesity was associated with a higher PD risk (adjusted HR 1.13, 95% CI: 1.09"“1.18). Taken together, higher WC and abdominal obesity were associated with increased PD risk. Even in non-obese individuals, abdominal obesity was associated with an increased PD risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Copper leads to protein aggregation in Parkinson's disease

Copper exposure in the environment and the protein alpha-synuclein in the human brain could play an important role in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease. A team from Empa and the University of Limerick was able to show how the protein forms into an unusual shape when exposed to large amounts of copper ions. Published in ACS Chemical Neuroscience, the findings could help develop new strategies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Change in the association between coffee intake and ischemic heart disease in an international ecological study from 1990 to 2018

In previous observational studies, the association between coffee intake and risk of cardiovascular disease has reversed from positive to negative over time. This long-term international ecological study examined whether the association between coffee intake and mortality and incidence rates of ischemic heart disease (IHD) changed between 1990 and 2018 using multiple coherent data. We obtained data on coffee intake per capita, IHD mortality and incidence rates per 100,000 population, and socioeconomic and lifestyle indicators for each country from various publicly available databases. We integrated and analyzed data from 147 countries with populations of"‰â‰¥"‰1 million. We employed a linear mixed model analysis to assess the association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates by year. The mean global coffee intake increased (p"‰<"‰0.001), whereas IHD mortality (p"‰<"‰0.001) and incidence (p"‰="‰0.073) decreased. In all models, the interaction between coffee intake and year showed a significant inverse association for IHD mortality and incidence rates (p"‰<"‰0.001 for all). The country-level association between coffee intake and IHD mortality and incidence rates between 1990 and 2018 was stronger in the negative direction.
HEALTH
#Melatonin#Ror#Microglia#Parkinson#Mlt
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Scientists Detect Intriguing Differences in The Eyes of Children With Autism And ADHD

When it comes to neurodevelopmental conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the earlier and more accurate the diagnosis the better – it means more time for treatment and symptom management, and often a diagnosis provides people with a far better understanding of themselves. However, ADHD and ASD – like many mental disorders – require criteria to be diagnosed, and exist on a nuanced spectrum. There's no one test that can identify what's going on. New research suggests a potentially speedy, reliable alternative for detecting signs of these conditions: an eye test. Scientists have been able to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

