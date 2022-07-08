Melatonin ameliorates Parkinson's disease via regulating microglia polarization in a RORÎ±"dependent pathway

Although many studies support the association of obesity with neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease (PD), there are limited data regarding the association between abdominal obesity and PD, with mixed findings. The aim of this study was to examine the association of waist circumference (WC) with the risk of PD incidence. We retrospectively analyzed a large-scale nationwide cohort of 6,925,646 individuals aged â‰¥40 years who underwent the Korean National Health Screening during 2009. We performed multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression to evaluate the association of WC and abdominal obesity with PD risk and calculated hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) of PD incidence. During a median follow-up period of 8.35 years, 33,300 cases of PD developed. PD incidence was positively associated with increases in WC (P for trend < 0.001). The risk of PD incidence tended to elevate as WC increased (P for trend < 0.001), indicating that the adjusted HRs of PD incidence in the highest WC group versus the reference group was 1.16 (95% CI, 1.10"“1.23), whereas it was 0.91 (95% CI 0.84"“0.98) in the lowest WC group. Individuals with abdominal obesity were significantly associated with an increased PD risk (HR 1.10, 95% CI: 1.07"“1.13). These associations persisted even after adjustment for body mass index and stratification by sex. Even among non-obese individuals, abdominal obesity was associated with a higher PD risk (adjusted HR 1.13, 95% CI: 1.09"“1.18). Taken together, higher WC and abdominal obesity were associated with increased PD risk. Even in non-obese individuals, abdominal obesity was associated with an increased PD risk.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO