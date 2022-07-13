The best Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals

Prime Day GPU deals

Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. US GPU deals

2. UK GPU deals

Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals are no longer a hopeless dream. They're a very real reality. It's a sign of the decline of the ethereum-based GPU mining boom, and the subsiding of the graphics card shortage and supply chain nightmare that has been the backdrop of PC gaming for the last couple of years.

On the other hand, it also shows that we're fast approaching a new generation of computer hardware; most notably: graphics cards. It means retailers are keen to ship stock of current-gen GPUs since they won't be able to charge as much once new hardware rolls off the line.

All this leaves us in a little bit of a quandary—while there are some big discounts on graphics cards right now, and other Prime Day PC gaming deals , they're discounts on overinflated prices. We're also seeing the biggest savings on the higher-end GPUs, such as the GeForce RTX 3090 and Radeon RX 6900 XT, which will be superseded first at the dawn of the new silicon age.

You can easily find $200 savings on an RTX 3090, maybe even taking it under MSRP, but since the upcoming ~$600 RTX 4070 is likely to outperform it, that's not a purchase we'd necessarily recommend. Not unless you really need a new high-end graphics card, right now.

Still, the start of a new generation supply is always tight, so grabbing a next-gen GPU at launch could be tough. There's almost always new tech just around the corner, though, so sometimes you just have to say 'screw it!' and hit the buy button.

If you can find a good price on anything from an RTX 3070 or under, then you're doing well, because the mid-range of either AMD or Nvidia's new pile of graphics cards won't see the light of day until well into next year.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

The official answer is that Prime Day 2022 ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday July 13. But the more complicated answer is that it depends on your time zone. In the US, Amazon Prime Day ends at 11.59pm PDT Wednesday July 13 , but that's actually 2.59am EDT Thursday July 14 .

In the UK it's a more straightforward cut off at 11.59pm BST Wednesday July 13.

But that's all for Amazon's own specific deals, and we would expect to see deals from the likes of Newegg and Best Buy hanging around just that little bit longer.

Where are the best Prime Day graphics card deals?

Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 shaders | 1,665MHz Boost | $1,259.90 $979.99 at B&H Photo (save $279.91)

That is a good saving on one of our favourite, high-end, current-gen GPUs. Here you're getting the benefit of GDDR6X, which offers significant performance increases over GDDR6. This one will see you through at 4K, no issues. View Deal

XFX Speedster RX 6900 XT MERC319 | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,365MHz Boost | $1,399.99 $881.40 at Amazon (save $518.59)

Sitting somewhere between the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 in terms of performance, the RX 6900 XT's pricing is starting to make a bit more sense. I mean, it's still a silly price for a graphics card, but if you're going to buy a high-end GPU today it's a great saving. Though high-end graphics cards are likely to be superseded faster than mid-range GPUs, and probably by the end of the year. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 12GB GDDR6X | 8,960 shaders | 1,755MHz Boost | $1,349.99 $729 at Newegg (save $620.99 w/ promo code VGAEXCRWF22)

Okay, I don't know what's going on any more. This RTX 3080 12GB card is actually cheaper than the cheapest RTX 3080 10GB. Which is also a Gigabyte Gaming OC version. From Newegg. With a promo code. Look, this one is cheaper, has more cores, more memory, and will perform a little bit quicker. Use promo code VGAEXCRWF22 at the checkout to get the extra $70 off the $799 list price. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 Shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | $839.99 $759.99 at Newegg (save $80)

This is the original take on the RTX 3080, which means you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the GPU. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming. Make sure to use the code FTSBUAA696 at checkout the an extra $40 off. View Deal

ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $799.99 $689.99 at Newegg (save $110)

When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice. View Deal

XFX Speedster RX 6800 XT MERC319 | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,250MHz Boost | $849.99 $701.74 at Amazon (save $148.25)

This is not as good a deal as the ASRock RX 6800 XT from Newegg, but we've already seen that go out of stock once this Prime Day. And it's still a lot cheaper than the cheapest RTX 3080 we've seen and can deliver the same level of gaming performance, too. View Deal

Asus TUF RTX 3070 Ti | 8GB GDDR6X | 6,144 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $949.99 $690.99 at Newegg (save $259)

At this price, the RTX 3070 Ti starts to look like a much more tempting purchase. This is the full-fat GA104 GPU and comes with speedier memory than the standard RTX 3070. But it does trail the RX 6800 XT in terms of performance, so if the prices are close enough for you not to worry about the extra, the AMD card is the one to go for. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3070 Gaming OC | 8GB GDDR6 | 5,888 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $599.99 $549.99 at Newegg (save $30 w/ promo code FTSBUAA695)

This is an Nvidia card getting dangerously close to its MSRP in factory overclocked guise. That makes it a rather rare beast indeed, and a great little GPU to boot. It's comfortably faster than the last-gen $1,200 card remember, and it's only a little more than the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti deals today. Use promo code FTSBUAA695 for the full discount. View Deal

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster Qick | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,622MHz Boost | $529.99 $479.99 at B&H Photo (save $50)

The Radeon RX 6700 XT is a great mid-range offering that can take the fight to the RTX 3060 Ti and win, or be close enough as to not matter, excluding ray tracing at any rate. Given this tends to be cheaper than Nvidia's card, this is where the sensible money is. Not a huge saving here, but it all helps. View Deal

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster SWFT309 | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $559.99 $449.99 at Amazon (save $110)

I am so over XFX's naming scheme for its graphics cards, but suffice to say that this is almost identical to the one above, but with a slightly lower Boost clock. Though how much difference that will make in gaming will be negligible. This one's cheaper though, which is always important. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $549.99 $499.99 at Newegg (save $50)

This is as cheap as we've found the RTX 3060 Ti anywhere this Prime Day, but with the highest boost clock of any. The price is still frustratingly above MSRP, but this is still a great graphics card right now, and won't let you down even up to top 1440p settings. View Deal

PNY RTX 3060 Ti XLR8 | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,665MHz Boost | $719.99 $499.99 at Amazon (save $220)

It's frustrating that the mid-range Nvidia cards are still so far above MSRP, but this is the cheapest we've seen the RTX 3060 Ti for in ages. Replacement mid-range cards won't pop up until the middle of next year, so the RTX 3060 Ti will still be happily delivering outstanding 1440p gaming performance for a while yet. View Deal

MSI Mech RX 6600 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,602MHz | $399.99 $359.99 at Newegg (save $40)

Again, the smart money is buying AMD graphics cards at the low end of the GPU market. The RX 6600 XT is both cheaper and faster than the RTX 3060, despite losing out on the memory front. Don't be fooled by that 12GB vs. 8GB thing. View Deal

Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,807MHz | $549.99 $379.99 at Amazon (save $170)

This is the cheapest RTX 3060 we've found this Prime Day, and rather close to the original MSRP, too. It's a decent version of Nvidia's mainstream GPU, with good cooling and a dual-slot design. View Deal

Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3060 | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1807MHz| $409.99 $389.99 at Newegg (save $20)

This is a solid price on an RTX 3060 with a decent boost clock and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. If you need a strong GPU for your new rig or your existing one, it's a fine choice. Pop in coupon code VGAEXCGBET253 to save an extra $10. View Deal

PNY RTX 3060 XLR8 Revel Epix-X | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,777MHz Boost | $459.99 $384.99 at B&H Photo (save $75)

This compact RTX 3060 would be a great option for that mini-ITX build you've been planning, but couldn't find a graphics card to fit. Or even one you could afford. At just $55 over the original MSRP it's not a bad price for the lowest-spec Nvidia card we'd recommend today. View Deal

PowerColor Fighter RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | $369.99 $254.99 at Amazon (save $115)

Well, this is certainly a sight for sore eyes, a graphics card worth a damn that is actually under it's original MSRP. Huzzah, it's finally happened, people. The RX 6600 wasn't our favorite card when it launched, but it's now significantly cheaper than an RTX 3060, and only a little behind on gaming performance. That makes it a great budget gaming GPU today. View Deal

XFX RX 6600 Speedster SWFT | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | $299.99 $279.99 at B&H Photo (save $20)

We're not quite at the point we were where any in stock GPU counts as a 'deal,' but this is the cheapest current-gen graphics card around that we would actually recommend. The RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT surround the RTX 3060 in terms of gaming performance, so this card is really not far off Nvidia's main mainstream GPU at all. Generally only by a few seconds. View Deal

Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3060 Ti | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shadoers | 1785MHz Boost| $699.99 $599.99 at Amazon (save $100)

At $100 off, this is a great deal on a 3060 Ti. It's not the cheapest we've seen but it's close and you're not going to get better deals on this until later in the year. If you're looking for solid 1440p performance, this is the card to get. View Deal

Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $549.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $100)

This RX 6700 XT is $50 cheaper than the lowest cost RTX 3060 Ti we've found, and delivers the same rasterized gaming performance. Ray tracing, it's admittedly slower, but honestly, you're probably not going to want to turn RT on with the Nvidia card, either. This is a quality mid-range card, with a serious triple-fan cooler to boot. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day UK Graphics Card deals

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 shaders | 1,710MHz Boost | £1,389.99 £949.99 at Amazon (save £440)

The RTX 3080 is our main recommendation for this generation, but if you need more raw grunt, then the RTX 3080 Ti provides it without going completely over the top in the way the RTX 3090 does. This is still very much excessive, but at least it looks really cool with its massive white triple-fan, triple-slot cooler. View Deal

Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity LHR | 12GB GDDR6X | 8,960 shaders | 1,725MHz Boost | £1,169.99 £799.99 at Overclockers UK (save £370)

This is the slightly newer take on the RTX 3080 that has an extra 2GB of GDDR6X to call its own. There's a nominal bump to the sticker price because of this, but given the state of the market, it's almost impossible to detect. What you do get for the money is a powerful GPU capable of 4K gaming with all the effects maxed out. Even reduced, this is still pricey, but it's oh so powerful. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | £939.98 £779.99 at Amazon (save £159.99)

This card represents the original take on the RTX 3080, so it only seems fair that it's the most affordable of the three RTX 3080s here. For £780 you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the card. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming. View Deal

Gigabyte RX 6800 XT Gaming OC | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,285MHz Boost | £818.99 £649.99 at Overclockers (save £169)

The RX 6800 XT is a powerful GPU, offering comparable performance to the GeForce RTX 3080 in loads of games. The only caveat is ray tracing still heavily favours Nvidia's offering. Importantly you're not going to see an RTX 3080 for this sort of cash, making this Gigabyte card the power play for serious gamers. You'll enjoy 4K performance happily enough with this for sure. View Deal

Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,777MHz Boost | £409.99 £375.63 at Box (save £34)

Admittedly this isn't the biggest saving you'll see this Amazon Prime Day, but it still makes for the cheapest RTX 3060s we can find right now. You get a quality cooler for your money that runs cool and quiet and you get to hit smooth frame rates at 1080p and even 1440p if you're prepared to tweak the settings. View Deal

PowerColor RX 6600 Fighter | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | £459.99 £289.98 at Ebuyer (save £170.01)

The Radeon RX 6600 isn't a bad GPU for the right money, and this reduction to below £300 makes this one of the cheapest options around. The performance isn't far off Nvidia's RTX 3060, which means you're hitting silky smooth frame rates at 1080p without having to hack the settings. This is a quiet running card too. View Deal

GPU benchmarks

Every new GPU generation offers new features and possibilities. But rasterized rendering is still the most important metric for general gaming performance across the PC gaming world. Sure, Nvidia GPUs might well be better at the ray tracing benchmarks they more or less instigated, but when it comes to standard gaming performance AMD's latest line up can certainly keep pace.

It's also worth noting that the previous generation of graphics cards do still have something to offer, with something like the GTX 1650 Super able to outpace a more modern RTX 3050 in most benchmarks.

We're not saying you should buy an older card in 2022, but it's worth knowing where your current GPU stacks up, or just knowing the lie of the land. But there is also the fact there will be gaming rigs on sale with older graphics cards over the next few days, and if they're cheap enough they may still be worth a punt as a cheap entry into PC gaming.

We've benchmarked all the latest GPUs of this generation, and have tracked their performance against the previous generation in terms of 3DMark Time Spy Extreme scores. Where we don't have the referential numbers for an older card we have used the average index score from the UL database. These figures track alongside an aggregated 1440p frame rate score from across our suite of benchmarks.

(Image credit: Future)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.