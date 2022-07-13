ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

The best Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals

By Dave James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 13 hours ago
Prime Day GPU deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tzHKk_0gYxGW4000

Jump straight to the deals you want...
1. US GPU deals
2. UK GPU deals

Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals are no longer a hopeless dream. They're a very real reality. It's a sign of the decline of the ethereum-based GPU mining boom, and the subsiding of the graphics card shortage and supply chain nightmare that has been the backdrop of PC gaming for the last couple of years.

On the other hand, it also shows that we're fast approaching a new generation of computer hardware; most notably: graphics cards. It means retailers are keen to ship stock of current-gen GPUs since they won't be able to charge as much once new hardware rolls off the line.

All this leaves us in a little bit of a quandary—while there are some big discounts on graphics cards right now, and other Prime Day PC gaming deals , they're discounts on overinflated prices. We're also seeing the biggest savings on the higher-end GPUs, such as the GeForce RTX 3090 and Radeon RX 6900 XT, which will be superseded first at the dawn of the new silicon age.

You can easily find $200 savings on an RTX 3090, maybe even taking it under MSRP, but since the upcoming ~$600 RTX 4070 is likely to outperform it, that's not a purchase we'd necessarily recommend. Not unless you really need a new high-end graphics card, right now.

Still, the start of a new generation supply is always tight, so grabbing a next-gen GPU at launch could be tough. There's almost always new tech just around the corner, though, so sometimes you just have to say 'screw it!' and hit the buy button.

If you can find a good price on anything from an RTX 3070 or under, then you're doing well, because the mid-range of either AMD or Nvidia's new pile of graphics cards won't see the light of day until well into next year.

When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

The official answer is that Prime Day 2022 ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday July 13. But the more complicated answer is that it depends on your time zone. In the US, Amazon Prime Day ends at 11.59pm PDT Wednesday July 13 , but that's actually 2.59am EDT Thursday July 14 .

In the UK it's a more straightforward cut off at 11.59pm BST Wednesday July 13.

But that's all for Amazon's own specific deals, and we would expect to see deals from the likes of Newegg and Best Buy hanging around just that little bit longer.

Where are the best Prime Day graphics card deals?

Amazon Prime Day graphics card deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TLS83_0gYxGW4000

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 shaders | 1,665MHz Boost | $1,259.90 $979.99 at B&H Photo (save $279.91)
That is a good saving on one of our favourite, high-end, current-gen GPUs. Here you're getting the benefit of GDDR6X, which offers significant performance increases over GDDR6. This one will see you through at 4K, no issues. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6X7K_0gYxGW4000

XFX Speedster RX 6900 XT MERC319 | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,365MHz Boost | $1,399.99 $881.40 at Amazon (save $518.59)
Sitting somewhere between the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 in terms of performance, the RX 6900 XT's pricing is starting to make a bit more sense. I mean, it's still a silly price for a graphics card, but if you're going to buy a high-end GPU today it's a great saving. Though high-end graphics cards are likely to be superseded faster than mid-range GPUs, and probably by the end of the year. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEecV_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 12GB GDDR6X | 8,960 shaders | 1,755MHz Boost | $1,349.99 $729 at Newegg (save $620.99 w/ promo code VGAEXCRWF22)
Okay, I don't know what's going on any more. This RTX 3080 12GB card is actually cheaper than the cheapest RTX 3080 10GB. Which is also a Gigabyte Gaming OC version. From Newegg. With a promo code. Look, this one is cheaper, has more cores, more memory, and will perform a little bit quicker. Use promo code VGAEXCRWF22 at the checkout to get the extra $70 off the $799 list price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IALod_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 Shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | $839.99 $759.99 at Newegg (save $80)
This is the original take on the RTX 3080, which means you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the GPU. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming. Make sure to use the code FTSBUAA696 at checkout the an extra $40 off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3lZT_0gYxGW4000

ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $799.99 $689.99 at Newegg (save $110)
When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWRqw_0gYxGW4000

XFX Speedster RX 6800 XT MERC319 | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,250MHz Boost | $849.99 $701.74 at Amazon (save $148.25)
This is not as good a deal as the ASRock RX 6800 XT from Newegg, but we've already seen that go out of stock once this Prime Day. And it's still a lot cheaper than the cheapest RTX 3080 we've seen and can deliver the same level of gaming performance, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7RkE_0gYxGW4000

Asus TUF RTX 3070 Ti | 8GB GDDR6X | 6,144 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $949.99 $690.99 at Newegg (save $259)
At this price, the RTX 3070 Ti starts to look like a much more tempting purchase. This is the full-fat GA104 GPU and comes with speedier memory than the standard RTX 3070. But it does trail the RX 6800 XT in terms of performance, so if the prices are close enough for you not to worry about the extra, the AMD card is the one to go for. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnyAz_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RTX 3070 Gaming OC | 8GB GDDR6 | 5,888 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $599.99 $549.99 at Newegg (save $30 w/ promo code FTSBUAA695)
This is an Nvidia card getting dangerously close to its MSRP in factory overclocked guise. That makes it a rather rare beast indeed, and a great little GPU to boot. It's comfortably faster than the last-gen $1,200 card remember, and it's only a little more than the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti deals today. Use promo code FTSBUAA695 for the full discount. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzDXK_0gYxGW4000

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster Qick | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,622MHz Boost | $529.99 $479.99 at B&H Photo (save $50)
The Radeon RX 6700 XT is a great mid-range offering that can take the fight to the RTX 3060 Ti and win, or be close enough as to not matter, excluding ray tracing at any rate. Given this tends to be cheaper than Nvidia's card, this is where the sensible money is. Not a huge saving here, but it all helps. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321I3n_0gYxGW4000

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster SWFT309 | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $559.99 $449.99 at Amazon (save $110)
I am so over XFX's naming scheme for its graphics cards, but suffice to say that this is almost identical to the one above, but with a slightly lower Boost clock. Though how much difference that will make in gaming will be negligible. This one's cheaper though, which is always important. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYWVS_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $549.99 $499.99 at Newegg (save $50)
This is as cheap as we've found the RTX 3060 Ti anywhere this Prime Day, but with the highest boost clock of any. The price is still frustratingly above MSRP, but this is still a great graphics card right now, and won't let you down even up to top 1440p settings. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uv16Y_0gYxGW4000

PNY RTX 3060 Ti XLR8 | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,665MHz Boost | $719.99 $499.99 at Amazon (save $220)
It's frustrating that the mid-range Nvidia cards are still so far above MSRP, but this is the cheapest we've seen the RTX 3060 Ti for in ages. Replacement mid-range cards won't pop up until the middle of next year, so the RTX 3060 Ti will still be happily delivering outstanding 1440p gaming performance for a while yet. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAFlN_0gYxGW4000

MSI Mech RX 6600 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,602MHz | $399.99 $359.99 at Newegg (save $40)
Again, the smart money is buying AMD graphics cards at the low end of the GPU market. The RX 6600 XT is both cheaper and faster than the RTX 3060, despite losing out on the memory front. Don't be fooled by that 12GB vs. 8GB thing. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LvRwr_0gYxGW4000

Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,807MHz | $549.99 $379.99 at Amazon (save $170)
This is the cheapest RTX 3060 we've found this Prime Day, and rather close to the original MSRP, too. It's a decent version of Nvidia's mainstream GPU, with good cooling and a dual-slot design. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17N1Rh_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3060 | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1807MHz| $409.99 $389.99 at Newegg (save $20)
This is a solid price on an RTX 3060 with a decent boost clock and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. If you need a strong GPU for your new rig or your existing one, it's a fine choice. Pop in coupon code VGAEXCGBET253 to save an extra $10. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16p76Z_0gYxGW4000

PNY RTX 3060 XLR8 Revel Epix-X | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,777MHz Boost | $459.99 $384.99 at B&H Photo (save $75)
This compact RTX 3060 would be a great option for that mini-ITX build you've been planning, but couldn't find a graphics card to fit. Or even one you could afford. At just $55 over the original MSRP it's not a bad price for the lowest-spec Nvidia card we'd recommend today. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAl5f_0gYxGW4000

PowerColor Fighter RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | $369.99 $254.99 at Amazon (save $115)
Well, this is certainly a sight for sore eyes, a graphics card worth a damn that is actually under it's original MSRP. Huzzah, it's finally happened, people. The RX 6600 wasn't our favorite card when it launched, but it's now significantly cheaper than an RTX 3060, and only a little behind on gaming performance. That makes it a great budget gaming GPU today. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4gfh_0gYxGW4000

XFX RX 6600 Speedster SWFT | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | $299.99 $279.99 at B&H Photo (save $20)
We're not quite at the point we were where any in stock GPU counts as a 'deal,' but this is the cheapest current-gen graphics card around that we would actually recommend. The RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT surround the RTX 3060 in terms of gaming performance, so this card is really not far off Nvidia's main mainstream GPU at all. Generally only by a few seconds. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fHfar_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3060 Ti | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shadoers | 1785MHz Boost| $699.99 $599.99 at Amazon (save $100)
At $100 off, this is a great deal on a 3060 Ti. It's not the cheapest we've seen but it's close and you're not going to get better deals on this until later in the year. If you're looking for solid 1440p performance, this is the card to get. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PskFf_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $549.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $100)
This RX 6700 XT is $50 cheaper than the lowest cost RTX 3060 Ti we've found, and delivers the same rasterized gaming performance. Ray tracing, it's admittedly slower, but honestly, you're probably not going to want to turn RT on with the Nvidia card, either. This is a quality mid-range card, with a serious triple-fan cooler to boot. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day UK Graphics Card deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHDun_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 shaders | 1,710MHz Boost | £1,389.99 £949.99 at Amazon (save £440)
The RTX 3080 is our main recommendation for this generation, but if you need more raw grunt, then the RTX 3080 Ti provides it without going completely over the top in the way the RTX 3090 does. This is still very much excessive, but at least it looks really cool with its massive white triple-fan, triple-slot cooler. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xw5R_0gYxGW4000

Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity LHR | 12GB GDDR6X | 8,960 shaders | 1,725MHz Boost | £1,169.99 £799.99 at Overclockers UK (save £370)
This is the slightly newer take on the RTX 3080 that has an extra 2GB of GDDR6X to call its own. There's a nominal bump to the sticker price because of this, but given the state of the market, it's almost impossible to detect. What you do get for the money is a powerful GPU capable of 4K gaming with all the effects maxed out. Even reduced, this is still pricey, but it's oh so powerful. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | £939.98 £779.99 at Amazon (save £159.99)
This card represents the original take on the RTX 3080, so it only seems fair that it's the most affordable of the three RTX 3080s here. For £780 you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the card. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBx0u_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RX 6800 XT Gaming OC | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,285MHz Boost | £818.99 £649.99 at Overclockers (save £169)
The RX 6800 XT is a powerful GPU, offering comparable performance to the GeForce RTX 3080 in loads of games. The only caveat is ray tracing still heavily favours Nvidia's offering. Importantly you're not going to see an RTX 3080 for this sort of cash, making this Gigabyte card the power play for serious gamers. You'll enjoy 4K performance happily enough with this for sure. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43llcC_0gYxGW4000

Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,777MHz Boost | £409.99 £375.63 at Box (save £34)
Admittedly this isn't the biggest saving you'll see this Amazon Prime Day, but it still makes for the cheapest RTX 3060s we can find right now. You get a quality cooler for your money that runs cool and quiet and you get to hit smooth frame rates at 1080p and even 1440p if you're prepared to tweak the settings. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oa7vN_0gYxGW4000

PowerColor RX 6600 Fighter | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | £459.99 £289.98 at Ebuyer (save £170.01)
The Radeon RX 6600 isn't a bad GPU for the right money, and this reduction to below £300 makes this one of the cheapest options around. The performance isn't far off Nvidia's RTX 3060, which means you're hitting silky smooth frame rates at 1080p without having to hack the settings. This is a quiet running card too. View Deal

GPU benchmarks

Every new GPU generation offers new features and possibilities. But rasterized rendering is still the most important metric for general gaming performance across the PC gaming world. Sure, Nvidia GPUs might well be better at the ray tracing benchmarks they more or less instigated, but when it comes to standard gaming performance AMD's latest line up can certainly keep pace.

It's also worth noting that the previous generation of graphics cards do still have something to offer, with something like the GTX 1650 Super able to outpace a more modern RTX 3050 in most benchmarks.

We're not saying you should buy an older card in 2022, but it's worth knowing where your current GPU stacks up, or just knowing the lie of the land. But there is also the fact there will be gaming rigs on sale with older graphics cards over the next few days, and if they're cheap enough they may still be worth a punt as a cheap entry into PC gaming.

We've benchmarked all the latest GPUs of this generation, and have tracked their performance against the previous generation in terms of 3DMark Time Spy Extreme scores. Where we don't have the referential numbers for an older card we have used the average index score from the UL database. These figures track alongside an aggregated 1440p frame rate score from across our suite of benchmarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412kdH_0gYxGW4000

(Image credit: Future)

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
People

10 of the Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals That Are Only for Members

Amazon's Prime Day sale is still a few weeks away, but Prime members can score special savings in the weeks leading up to the big event — and beat the rush in the process. Amazon already dropped tons of early Prime Day deals, and there are droves that are just for Prime subscribers. Many are featured in its Just for Prime hub, but the majority are scattered across the online store, making it a little tricky to track them down. But don't fret, we rounded up 10 of the best deals happening right now — and the savings are up to 68 percent off. (FYI, non-members can unlock access to these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime).
SHOPPING
CNET

These 53 Amazon Prime Day Deals are Under $100 and About to Expire

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. After weeks of anticipation and plenty of early deals, Prime Day is here. Or, at least, it was. The massive Amazon sale kicked off yesterday morning, bringing deals and discounts galore on a huge selection of tech, home goods, appliances and more. Things are starting to wind down now though, but as we reach the back end of Day 2 there are still deals worthy of your time.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amd Graphics#Graphics Hardware#Amazon Prime Day#Graphics Cards#Gpu
CNN

The 200+ best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals to add to your cart right now

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Amazon Prime Day 2022. Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, you’ll find discounts on literally everything today and tomorrow — July 12 and 13 — and we're breaking the best of the best down for you here.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

You can buy a Smart TV for $90 for Prime Day (seriously)

One thing we all know is that Prime Day deals are the best of the year, not only because electronics are the most discounted products, but also because there’s a ton of competition from other retailers. In fact, Best Buy has better Prime Day TV deals than Amazon, although Amazon isn’t a slouch either, especially with the offer on this Insignia F20-series for $90. That’s right, you read that correctly: $ 90, down from the retail price of $170, which constitutes an , or roughly 47% off, which is a lot.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Digital Trends

70-inch TV Prime Day deals: Samsung, LG, and TCL from $500

Prime Day deals are in full swing right now, and we’ve taken a look at the best of the bunch. If you’re looking for the perfect 70-inch TV Prime Day deal for you, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all the best deals going on right now, including TVs from popular brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL. Covering plenty of price ranges, there’s sure to be something here for you. Read on while we take you through the 70-inch TV Prime Day deals going on right now.
SHOPPING
People

All of These Early-Access Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Just $10 This Weekend

Amazon's Prime Day event is set to officially kick off on Tuesday, but you can beat the rush and start sale shopping now. The retailer released droves of early access Prime Day deals ahead of the two-day extravaganza. And while some are just for Prime members, there are plenty that are open to all shoppers — including these markdowns that are all under $10.
SHOPPING
reviewed.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is one day away—shop the 50+ best Amazon deals right now

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts **tomorrow, July 12** and we're hunting down all the biggest bargains right now—if you're looking to save, you came to the right place. We rounded up all the best deals on home essentials, tech, kitchen tools and more. Not an Amazon Prime member yet? There's still time to sign up for a discount to start enjoying all the perks of Prime today.
SHOPPING
IGN

The Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming PC Deals From Alienware, ASUS, CyberpowerPC, IBUYPOWER, and More

This year's Amazon Prime Day promises to be the best Prime Day ever in terms of gaming PC deals. This is the first year that gaming PCs equipped with the current RTX 30 series video cards will be discounted down to reasonable prices, as opposed to last year when the prices were even higher than MSRP because of supply and demand. Not only has the price dropped significantly on these current-gen desktop PCs compared to earlier this year, but they're also more readily available and ship out sooner. The new 12th generation Intel Alder Lake processors were also released this year, which are a significant improvement from the previous generation Intel processors. If you want to future proof your PC, we'd definitely recommend splurging for an Alder Lake CPU.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Walmart’s cheap Android tablet is even cheaper for Prime Day 2022

Amazon’s Prime Day, the annual celebration of capitalism in all its forms, is finally here, and this year’s celebration means you can pick up Walmart’s cheapest tablet for even lower than usual. Out of the entire list of today’s sales, this is one of the best Prime Day tablet deals that you can’t afford to miss if you need a cheap and cheerful Android tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
Robb Report

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Preview: How to Get the Best Luxury Deals This Year

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. We’re keeping a close eye on all the deals Amazon will roll out for its annual Prime Day sale. The tradition has become the retail giant’s biggest shopping days of the year and we’re letting you know about the luxury items its offering. When Is Amazon Prime Day? The company recently announced that Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be July 12 and 13, marking those dates as the two of the best deal hunting...
NFL
Digital Trends

5 early Prime Day deals you can’t afford to miss at Walmart today

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are set to roll out, but before the retailer officially launches its annual shopping event, competitors like Walmart are trying to draw attention to themselves with their own discounts for all kinds of products. It’s highly recommended that you look around, because there’s a chance that what you’re planning to buy from Amazon on Prime Day is already cheaper elsewhere.
SHOPPING
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy