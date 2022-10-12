ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best Amazon Prime Day Early Access graphics card deals

By Alan Dexter
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 1 day ago
Prime Day GPU deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1G1N_0gYxGW4000

(Image credit: Future)

Jump straight to the deals you want...
1. US GPU deals
2. UK GPU deals
3. GPU benchmarks

Amazon Prime Early Access graphics card deals are here and several are clocking in with pretty decent discounts. It feels like an age since we've been able to buy graphics cards for less than the recommended retail price, but at least some normality has returned to proceedings. The death of Ethereum GPU mining, and new graphics cards from Intel and Nvidia, with AMD's RDNA 3 not far behind, have led to some healthy reductions. Particularly when it comes to AMD's Radeon RX 6000-series GPUs.

The fact that there are new graphics cards coming does have us recommending some caution when it comes to the more expensive cards. There may be some serious reductions on the likes of the RTX 3090 Ti and Radeon RX 6900 XT, but if you're looking at prices that are still over $1,000, you may be better served waiting for the newer cards. They simply promise far better performance for your money than an expensive 30 Series Nvidia GPU or its equivalent.

The only potential problem with holding out for the new cards is that supply always tends to be very tight for a new generation of cards. You may have to wait a while to get your hands on the newest, shiniest thing. And as we saw with the current generation, other factors could mean that you could be asked to overpay as well. Hopefully retailers have learned some tricks to discourage unscrupulous resellers this time around, though.

If you're not an Amazon Prime subscriber already, you can join Amazon Prime to get access to the Prime Early Access deals. Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership or $14.99 per month. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, so you can try it out before fully committing.

It's worth noting that the rest of the industry seems to want a slice of Amazon's sales action, so there are discounts from lots of other usual hardware retailers too.

If you're after a full machine, the Amazon Prime Early Access gaming PC and Prime Early Access gaming monitor deals will give make life less stressful. There's also a page with our top picks, and the full selection of Amazon Prime Early access PC gaming deals around today, from TVs to peripherals, and more.

Where are the best Prime Day graphics card deals?

Amazon Prime Early Access graphics card deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcaCL_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 stream processors | 2,635MHz boost | $339.99 $299.99 at Newegg (save $40)
This doesn't sound like such a crazy price from the Newegg listing, but trust me, it's one the best we've seen in, literally, years. The original version of this card launched for $379, competing with the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. Today, the slightly faster RX 6650 XT version is less than the price of most RTX 3050s. Let that sink in for a moment. And it's a triple-fan cooler from a trusted manufacturer. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BeXL0_0gYxGW4000

Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC LHR | 8GB GDDR6 | 5,888 cores | 1,695MHz Boost | $529.99 $399.99 at Amazon (save $130)
This RTX 3060 Ti is a solid deal this Prime Day, especially if you're just looking for a simple upgrade. While it's not as powerful as some of the pricier GPUs, this is still a great graphics card right now, and won't let you down even up to top 1440p settings. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4468cK_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte Eagle Radeon RX 6600 | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 stream processors | 2,391MHz Boost | £399.99 $239.99 at Best Buy (save $160)
The Radeon RX 6600 makes a lot more sense at this price point than it did at its peak. You'll enjoy smooth 1080p gaming with the settings cranked up pretty high, and the triple fan cooler will ensure the card runs cool and quiet too. There are more powerful cards out there, but this offers impressive value for money all the same. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKq0i_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte Gaming OC Radeon RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 stream processors | 2,694MHz boost | $319 $284.99 at Newegg (save $35)
This doesn't sound like such a crazy price from the Newegg listing, but trust me, it's possibly the best we've seen in, literally, years. The original version of this card launched for $379, competing with the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060. Today, the slightly faster RX 6650 XT version is less than the price of most RTX 3050s. Let that sink in for a moment. And it's a triple-fan cooler from a trusted manufacturer. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6X7K_0gYxGW4000

XFX Speedster RX 6900 XT MERC319 | 16GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,365MHz Boost | $899.99 $699.99 at Amazon (save $200)
Sitting somewhere between the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3080 in terms of performance, the RX 6900 XT's sale price makes a lot more sense these days. I mean, it's still a big chunk of cash for a graphics card, but if you're going to buy a high-end GPU today this is genuinely a decent deal. It's a shame AMD's RDNA 2 isn't a bit better at ray tracing, but that's the only downside at this price. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IALod_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 Shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | $839.99 $759.99 at Newegg (save $80)
This is the original take on the RTX 3080, which means you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the GPU. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming. Make sure to use the code FTSBUAA696 at checkout the an extra $40 off. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3lZT_0gYxGW4000

ASRock RX 6800 XT Phantom | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,310MHz Boost | $639.99 $549.99 at Newegg (save $90)
When they first launched, the RTX 3080 and RX 6800 XT went head-to-head and could barely be separated. That means, so long as ray tracing isn't right at the top of your must-have list (it really shouldn't be) then opting for the cheaper AMD card is possibly the smarter choice. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWRqw_0gYxGW4000

XFX Speedster RX 6800 XT MERC319 | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,250MHz Boost | $719.99 $619.99 at Amazon (save $100)
This isn't as good a deal as the ASRock RX 6800 XT from Newegg, but we've already seen that go out of stock a few times recently. And it's still a lot cheaper than the cheapest RTX 3080 we've seen and can deliver the same level of gaming performance, too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N7RkE_0gYxGW4000

Asus TUF RTX 3070 Ti | 8GB GDDR6X | 6,144 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $689.99 $659.99 at Newegg (save $30)
At this price, the RTX 3070 Ti starts to look like a much more tempting purchase. This is the full-fat GA104 GPU and comes with speedier memory than the standard RTX 3070. But it does trail the RX 6800 XT in terms of performance, so if the prices are close enough for you not to worry about the extra, the AMD card is the one to go for. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzDXK_0gYxGW4000

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster Qick | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,622MHz Boost | $549.99 $429.99 at B&H Photo (save $120)
The Radeon RX 6700 XT is a great mid-range offering that can take the fight to the RTX 3060 Ti and win, or be close enough as to not matter, excluding ray tracing at any rate. Given this tends to be cheaper than Nvidia's card, this is where the sensible money is. Not a huge saving here, but it all helps. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2SAI_0gYxGW4000

PNY GeForce RTX 3070 XLR8 Gaming Revel Epic-X RGB Triple Fan Edition | 5,888 cores | 8GB GDDR6X | 1,725MHz Boost | $699.99 $499.99 at B&H (save $200)
Phew, that's one heck of a name. But look past its absurd title and you'll find a hefty triple-fan GPU with plenty of performance to offer at 4K and below. It's not a bad get right now, though the next generation is just around the corner. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4477t9_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RTX 3070 Vision OC LHR | 8GB GDDR6 | 5,888 cores | 1,815MHz Boost | $729.99 $549.99 at B&H Photo (save $180)
Of all of Nvidia's GPUs, it's the RTX 3070 that is often closest to the MSRP. To the point that there was a time where you could get an RTX 3070 for less than some RTX 3060 Ti cards. This snazzy-looking Gigabyte card is a case in point. You're looking at a triple-fan beast that can handle 1440p with ease and 4K is possible too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnyAz_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RTX 3070 Gaming OC | 8GB GDDR6 | 5,888 cores | 1,815MHz Boost | $599.99 $539.99 at Newegg (save $60)
This is an Nvidia card getting closer to its MSRP in factory overclocked guise. That makes it a rather rare beast indeed and a great little GPU to boot. It's comfortably faster than the last-gen $1,200 card, and it's only a little more than the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti deals today. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321I3n_0gYxGW4000

XFX RX 6700 XT Speedster SWFT309 | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $519.99 $379.99 at Amazon (save $140)
I am so over XFX's naming scheme for its graphics cards, but suffice to say that this is almost identical to the one above, but with a slightly lower Boost clock. Though how much difference that will make in gaming will be negligible. This one's cheaper though, which is always important. View Deal

Gigabyte RTX 3070 Gaming OC | 8GB GDDR6 | 5,888 shaders | 1,815MHz Boost | $599.99 $549.99 at Newegg
This is an Nvidia card getting dangerously close to its MSRP in factory overclocked guise. That makes it a rather rare beast indeed, and a great little GPU to boot. It's comfortably faster than the last-gen $1,200 card remember, and it's only a little more than the cheapest RTX 3060 Ti deals today. Use promo code FTSBUAA695 for the full discount. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PskFf_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RX 6700 XT Eagle | 12GB GDDR6 | 2,560 shaders | 2,581MHz Boost | $549.99 $469.99 at Newegg (save $70 with code: FTSBXAZ343)
This RX 6700 XT is $50 cheaper than the lowest cost RTX 3060 Ti we've found, and delivers the same rasterized gaming performance. Ray tracing, it's admittedly slower, but honestly, you're probably not going to want to turn RT on with the Nvidia card, either. This is a quality mid-range card, with a serious triple-fan cooler to boot. Don't forget to add the code: FTSBXAZ343 at checkout. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYWVS_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Eagle | 8GB GDDR6 | 4,864 shaders | 1,695MHz Boost | $549.99 $449.99 at Newegg (save $50)
This is as cheap as we've found the RTX 3060 Ti anywhere this Prime Day, but with the highest boost clock of any. The price is still frustratingly above MSRP, but this is still a great graphics card right now, and won't let you down even up to top 1440p settings. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAFlN_0gYxGW4000

MSI Mech RX 6600 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,602MHz | $349.99 $339.99 at Newegg (save $10 after rebate)
Again, the smart money is buying AMD graphics cards at the low end of the GPU market. The RX 6600 XT is both cheaper and faster than the RTX 3060, despite losing out on the memory front. Don't be fooled by that 12GB vs. 8GB thing. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16p76Z_0gYxGW4000

PNY RTX 3060 XLR8 Revel Epix-X | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,777MHz Boost | $459.99 $384.99 at B&H Photo (save $75)
This compact RTX 3060 would be a great option for that mini-ITX build you've been planning, but couldn't find a graphics card to fit. Or even one you could afford. At just $55 over the original MSRP it's not a bad price for the lowest-spec Nvidia card we'd recommend today. View Deal

Amazon Prime Early Access UK Graphics Card deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHDun_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Ti Vision OC | 12GB GDDR6X | 10,240 shaders | 1,710MHz Boost | £1,389.99 £1,019.99 at Amazon (save £370)
The RTX 3080 is our main recommendation for this generation, but if you need more raw grunt, then the RTX 3080 Ti provides it without going completely over the top in the way the RTX 3090 does. This is still very much excessive, but at least it looks really cool with its massive white triple-fan, triple-slot cooler. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBx0u_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RX 6800 XT Gaming OC | 16GB GDDR6 | 4,608 shaders | 2,285MHz Boost | £818.99 £699.95 at Overclockers (save £119.04)
The RX 6800 XT is a powerful GPU, offering comparable performance to the GeForce RTX 3080 in loads of games. The only caveat is ray tracing still heavily favours Nvidia's offering. Importantly you're not going to see an RTX 3080 for this sort of cash, making this Gigabyte card the power play for serious gamers. You'll enjoy 4K performance happily enough with this for sure. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oa7vN_0gYxGW4000

PowerColor RX 6600 Fighter | 8GB GDDR6 | 1,792 shaders | 2,491MHz Boost | £289.99 £259.98 at Ebuyer (save £30)
The Radeon RX 6600 isn't a bad GPU for the right money, and this reduction to below £260 makes this one of the cheapest options around. The performance isn't far off Nvidia's RTX 3060, which means you're hitting silky smooth frame rates at 1080p without having to hack the settings. This is a quiet running card too. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xw5R_0gYxGW4000

Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity LHR | 12GB GDDR6X | 8,960 shaders | 1,725MHz Boost | £1,169.99 £788.99 at Overclockers UK (save £370)
This is the slightly newer take on the RTX 3080 that has an extra 2GB of GDDR6X to call its own. There's a nominal bump to the sticker price because of this, but given the state of the market, it's almost impossible to detect. What you do get for the money is a powerful GPU capable of 4K gaming with all the effects maxed out. Even reduced, this is still pricey, but it's oh so powerful. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AddkY_0gYxGW4000

Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC | 10GB GDDR6X | 8,704 shaders | 1,800MHz Boost | £799.99 at Amazon
This card represents the original take on the RTX 3080, so it only seems fair that it's the most affordable of the three RTX 3080s here. For £780 you get 10GB of GDDR6X and 8,704 CUDA Cores—256 less than you get with the slightly newer 12GB version of the card. Importantly, you can max everything out with this card, even at 4K, and enjoy some serious high-end gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43llcC_0gYxGW4000

Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge | 12GB GDDR6 | 3,584 shaders | 1,777MHz Boost | £409.99 £375.63 at Box (save £34)
Admittedly this isn't the biggest saving you'll see this Amazon Prime Day, but it still makes for the cheapest RTX 3060s we can find right now. You get a quality cooler for your money that runs cool and quiet and you get to hit smooth frame rates at 1080p and even 1440p if you're prepared to tweak the settings. View Deal

GPU benchmarks

Every new GPU generation offers new features and possibilities. But rasterized rendering is still the most important metric for general gaming performance across the PC gaming world. Sure, Nvidia GPUs might well be better at the ray tracing benchmarks they more or less instigated, but when it comes to standard gaming performance AMD's latest line up can certainly keep pace.

It's also worth noting that the previous generation of graphics cards do still have something to offer, with something like the GTX 1650 Super able to outpace a more modern RTX 3050 in most benchmarks.

We're not saying you should buy an older card in 2022, but it's worth knowing where your current GPU stacks up, or just knowing the lie of the land. But there is also the fact there will be gaming rigs on sale with older graphics cards over the next few days, and if they're cheap enough they may still be worth a punt as a cheap entry into PC gaming.

We've benchmarked all the latest GPUs of this generation, and have tracked their performance against the previous generation in terms of 3DMark Time Spy Extreme scores. Where we don't have the referential numbers for an older card we have used the average index score from the UL database. These figures track alongside an aggregated 1440p frame rate score from across our suite of benchmarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=412kdH_0gYxGW4000

(Image credit: Future)

When is Amazon Prime Early Access 2022?

Amazon Prime Early Access began at 12 am PT , Tuesday October 11 , and will run all the way through to 11.59 pm on Wednesday October 12 . Expect 48 hours of potential PC gaming deals, before we get into the meatier discounts expected to drop on Black Friday—that's November 25 for anyone willing to wait that long. Truly, Amazon isn't messing around when it says Early Access. In fact, let's just have a deal event every month.

Comments / 0

