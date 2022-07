More controversy is being reported about the fugitive chimpanzee recovered at Lake of the Ozarks. Chris Hayes, from Fox-2 in St. Louis, is now reporting claims made by former handler Tonia Haddix that Tonka was suffering from congestive heart failure are being debunked by a veterinary service in Florida…“She continues writing…he shows no need for the heavy dosage of medication that she was reportedly giving him, or the euthanasia she was reportedly considering giving him.”

SUNRISE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO