A North Texas man died Sunday night on Texas 114 in Westlake after being followed by police from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, according to an airport official and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. The medical examiner identified the man as 34-year-old Alex Vellmure, of Rhome. He was pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. A ruling on his cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO