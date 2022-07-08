ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modelling rate of penetration in drilling operations using RBF, MLP, LSSVM, and DT models

By Mohsen Riazi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most important problems that the drilling industry faces is drilling cost. Many factors affect the cost of drilling. Increasing drilling time has a significant role in increasing drilling costs. One of the solutions to reduce drilling time is to optimize the drilling rate. Drilling wells at the optimum...

Democratizing plant genomics to accelerate global food production

Building on the fundamental discoveries of Mendel, plant genomics has had a major role in advancing the genetic improvement of crops worldwide, particularly in developed economies where the technologies are easily accessible. From cumbersome to more miniaturized high-throughput sequencing technologies, the field continues to evolve, providing vast opportunities for studying plant genomes with varying levels of complexity and potential real-life applications.
AGRICULTURE
Brazil: heed price of marine mining for an alternative fertilizer

Flávio Berchez ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-6269-9951 0. University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil. Brazil’s government risks fuelling the climate and biodiversity crisis by offsetting the fertilizer shortage resulting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year (J. Liu et al. Nature 604, 425 (2022); S. Osendarp et al. Nature 604, 620–624; 2022). To produce an alternative fertilizer, it plans to mine up to 12 million tonnes annually of rhodoliths taken from an area in the South Atlantic that is roughly the size of the United Kingdom (see go.nature.com/3yhiyio).
AGRICULTURE
TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
INDUSTRY
China: MI5 and FBI heads warn of ‘immense’ threat

The heads of UK and US security services have made an unprecedented joint appearance to warn of the threat from China. FBI director Christopher Wray said China was the "biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security" and had interfered in politics, including recent elections. MI5 head Ken McCallum...
FOREIGN POLICY
Hollow nanoparticles synthesized via Ostwald ripening and their upconversion luminescence-mediated Boltzmann thermometry over a wide temperature range

Upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs) with hollow structures exhibit many fascinating optical properties due to their special morphology. However, there are few reports on the exploration of hollow UCNPs and their optical applications, mainly because of the difficulty in constructing hollow structures by conventional methods. Here, we report a one-step template-free method to synthesize NaBiF4:Yb,Er (NBFYE) hollow UCNPs via Ostwald ripening under solvothermal conditions. Moreover, we also elucidate the possible formation mechanism of hollow nanoparticles (HNPs) by studying the growth process of nanoparticles in detail. By changing the contents of polyacrylic acid and H2O in the reaction system, the central cavity size of NBFYE nanoparticles can be adjusted. Benefiting from the structural characteristics of large internal surface area and high surface permeability, NBFYE HNPs exhibit excellent luminescence properties under 980"‰nm near-infrared irradiation. Importantly, NBFYE hollow UCNPs can act as self-referenced ratiometric luminescent thermometers under 980"‰nm laser irradiation, which are effective over a wide temperature range from 223"‰K to 548"‰K and have a maximum sensitivity value of 0.0065"‰Kâˆ’1 at 514"‰K. Our work clearly demonstrates a novel method for synthesizing HNPs and develops their applications, which provides a new idea for constructing hollow structure UCNPs and will also encourage researchers to further explore the optical applications of hollow UCNPs.
CHEMISTRY
Prediction of the potential distribution of the predatory mite Neoseiulus californicus (McGregor) in China under current and future climate scenarios

Neoseiulus californicus is a predatory mite with a wide global distribution that can effectively control a variety of pest mites. In this study, MaxEnt was used to analyse the potential distribution of N. californicus in China and the BCC-CSM2-MR model was used to predict changes in the suitable areas for the mite from 2021 to 2100 under the scenarios of SSP126, SSP245 and SSP585. The results showed that (1) the average of area under curve value of the model was over 0.95, which demonstrated an excellent model accuracy. (2) Annual mean temperature (Bio1), precipitation of coldest quarter (Bio19), and precipitation of driest quarter (Bio17) were the main climatic variables that affected and controlled the potential distribution of N. californicus, with suitable ranges of 6.97"“23.27Â Â°C, 71.36"“3924.8Â mm, and 41.94"“585.08Â mm, respectively. (3) The suitable areas for N. californicus were mainly distributed in the southern half of China, with a total suitable area of 226.22"‰Ã—"‰104 km2 in current. Under the future climate scenario, compared with the current scenario, lowly and moderately suitable areas of N. californicus increased, while highly suitable areas decreased. Therefore, it may be necessary to cultivate high-temperature resistant strains of N. californicus to adapt to future environmental changes.
ENVIRONMENT
The heterogeneous pharmacological medical biochemical network PharMeBINet

Heterogeneous biomedical pharmacological databases are important for multiple fields in bioinformatics. Hetionet is a freely available database combining diverse entities and relationships from 29 public resources. Therefore, it is used as the basis for this project. 19 additional pharmacological medical and biological databases such as CTD, DrugBank, and ClinVar are parsed and integrated into Neo4j. Afterwards, the information is merged into the Hetionet structure. Different mapping methods are used such as external identification systems or name mapping. The resulting open-source Neo4j database PharMeBINet has 2,869,407 different nodes with 66 labels and 15,883,653 relationships with 208 edge types. It is a heterogeneous database containing interconnected information on ADRs, diseases, drugs, genes, gene variations, proteins, and more. Relationships between these entities represent drug-drug interactions or drug-causes-ADR relations, to name a few. It has much potential for developing further data analyses including machine learning applications. A web application for accessing the database is free to use for everyone and available at https://pharmebi.net. Additionally, the database is deposited on Zenodo at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.6578218.
SCIENCE
Monitoring of Campylobacter jejuni in a chicken infection model by measuring specific volatile organic compounds and by qPCR

Campylobacter is one of the leading bacterial foodborne pathogens worldwide. Poultry is the host species with this pathogen with the highest clinical impact. Flocks become colonised with Campylobacter, which leads to contamination of product entering the food-chain. Rapid and reliable Campylobacter detection methods could support controls to minimize the risks of contamination within the food-chain, which would easier enable the implementation of a logistical slaughter schedule or other control options. The present study evaluates current and emerging C.Â jejuni detection technologies on air samples in a unique study set-up of pre-defined C.Â jejuni prevalences. Both non-invasive detection technologies on air samples by subsequent measuring of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or by qPCR detected the C.Â jejuni presence and could additionally distinguish between the number of present C.Â jejuni-positive birds in the study set-up. Nevertheless, electrostatic air samplers diagnosed fewer birds as C.Â jejuni-positive compared to the cultivation-based method. By measuring the VOCs, it was possible to detect the presence of two positive birds in the room. This apparent high sensitivity still needs to be verified in field studies. Techniques, such as these promising methods, that can facilitate C.Â jejuni surveillance in poultry flocks are desirable to reduce the risk of infection for humans.
AGRICULTURE
A prospective study using an individualized nomogram to predict the success rate of external cephalic version

To establish a clinical-based nomogram for predicting the success rate of external cephalic version (ECV) through a prospective study. This was a single-center prospective study that collected eligible breech pregnant women. 152 participants were enrolled in the training cohort, who received ECV procedures performed by a single operator. We used the training cohort to establish regression equations and prediction models. These variables include maternal factors (age, operation gestational age, pre-pregnancy BMI (Body Mass Index), operation BMI, BMI increase, multipara), ultrasound factors (fetal weight estimation, amniotic fluid index, placental location, type of breech presentation, spinal position), and anesthesia. Univariate and multivariable analyses were used to screen the factors affecting the success of ECV. A nomogram scoring model was established based on these factors. And C-index, DCA (Decision Curve Analysis) and calibration curve, Hosmer"“Lemeshow test was used to verify the prediction effect of the model. Finally, 33 participants were enrolled in the testing cohort who received ECV with an unrestricted operator. We used C-index, DCA (decision curve analysis), and Hosmer"“Lemeshow to verify the application value of the prediction model. The calibration curves and ROC curves of both the training cohort and testing cohort are plotted for internal and external validation of the model. The ECV success rate of the training cohort was 62.5%. Univariate analysis showed that the predictors related to the success rate of ECV were age, BMI increase value, AFI (amniotic fluid index), breech type, placental location, spinal position, anesthesia, and multipara. The prediction thresholds of the corresponding indexes were calculated according to the Youden index. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that BMI increase"‰â‰¥"‰3.85Â kg/m2, AFI"‰â‰¥"‰10.6Â cm, anesthesia, multipara, and non-anterior placenta were independent predictors of ECV success. Through the internal and external validation, it is confirmed that the model has a good calibration and prediction ability. Our nomogram has a good ability to predict the success rate of ECV.
SCIENCE
Relativistic Bohmian trajectories of photons via weak measurements

Bohmian mechanics is a nonlocal hidden-variable interpretation of quantum theory which predicts that particles follow deterministic trajectories in spacetime. Historically, the study of Bohmian trajectories has mainly been restricted to nonrelativistic regimes due to the widely held belief that the theory is incompatible with special relativity. Here, we present an approach for constructing the relativistic Bohmian-type velocity field of single particles. The advantage of our proposal is that it is operational in nature, grounded in weak measurements of the particle's momentum and energy. We apply our weak measurement formalism to obtain the relativistic spacetime trajectories of photons in a Michelson"“Sagnac interferometer. The trajectories satisfy quantum-mechanical continuity and the relativistic velocity addition rule. We propose a modified Alcubierre metric which could give rise to these trajectories within the paradigm of general relativity.
PHYSICS
Household income and maternal education in early childhood and risk of overweight and obesity in late childhood: Findings from seven birth cohort studies in six high-income countries

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. This study analysed the relationship between early childhood socioeconomic status (SES) measured by maternal education and household income and the subsequent development of childhood overweight and obesity. Subjects/methods. Data from seven population-representative prospective child cohorts in six high-income countries: United Kingdom, Australia, the...
EDUCATION
Low self-esteem and the formation of global self-performance estimates in emerging adulthood

High self-esteem, an overall positive evaluation of self-worth, is a cornerstone of mental health. Previously we showed that people with low self-esteem differentially construct beliefs about momentary self-worth derived from social feedback. However, it remains unknown whether these anomalies extend to constructing beliefs about self-performance in a non-social context, in the absence of external feedback. Here, we examined this question using a novel behavioral paradigm probing subjects' self-performance estimates with or without external feedback. We analyzed data from young adults (N"‰="‰57) who were selected from a larger community sample (N"‰="‰2402) on the basis of occupying the bottom or top 10% of a reported self-esteem distribution. Participants performed a series of short blocks involving two perceptual decision-making tasks with varying degrees of difficulty, with or without feedback. At the end of each block, they had to decide on which task they thought they performed best, and gave subjective task ratings, providing two measures of self-performance estimates. We found no robust evidence of differences in objective performance between high and low self-esteem participants. Nevertheless, low self-esteem participants consistently underestimated their performance as expressed in lower subjective task ratings relative to high self-esteem participants. These results provide an initial window onto how cognitive processes underpinning the construction of self-performance estimates across different contexts map on to global dispositions relevant to mental health such as self-esteem.
MENTAL HEALTH
Gait analysis dataset of healthy volunteers and patients before and 6 months after total hip arthroplasty

Clinical gait analysis is a promising approach for quantifying gait deviations and assessing the impairments altering gait in patients with osteoarthritis. There is a lack of consensus on the identification of kinematic outcomes that could be used for the diagnosis and follow up in patients. The proposed dataset has been established on 80 asymptomatic participants and 106 patients with unilateral hip osteoarthritis before and 6 months after arthroplasty. All volunteers walked along a 6 meters straight line at their self-selected speed. Three dimensional trajectories of 35 reflective markers were simultaneously recorded and Plugin Gait Bones, angles, Center of Mass trajectories and ground reaction forces were computed. Gait video recordings, when available, anthropometric and demographic descriptions are also available. A minimum of 10 trials have been made available in the weka file format and C3D file to enhance the use of machine learning algorithms. We aim to share this dataset to facilitate the identification of new movement-related kinematic outcomes for improving the diagnosis and follow up in patients with hip OA.
HEALTH
Photothermal effect of albumin-modified gold nanorods diminished neuroblastoma cancer stem cells dynamic growth by modulating autophagy

Here, we investigated the photothermal effect of gold nanorods (GNRs) on human neuroblastoma CD133+ cancer stem cells (CSCs) via autophagic cell death. GNRs were synthesized using Cetyltrimethylammonium bromide (CTAB), covered with bovine serum albumin (BSA). CD133+ CSCs were enriched from human neuroblastoma using the magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) technique. Cells were incubated with GNRs coated with BSA and exposed to 808-nm near-infrared laser irradiation for 8Â min to yield low (43Â Â°C), medium (46Â Â°C), and high (49Â Â°C) temperatures. After 24Â h, the survival rate and the percent of apoptotic and necrotic CSCs were measured using MTT assay and flow cytometry. The expression of different autophagy-related genes was measured using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) array analysis. Protein levels of P62 and LC3 were detected using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The viability of CSC was reduced in GNR-exposed cells compared to the control group (p"‰<"‰0.05). At higher temperatures (49Â Â°C), the percent of apoptotic CSCs, but not necrotic cells, increased compared to the lower temperatures. Levels of intracellular LC3 and P62 were reduced and increased respectively when the temperature increased to 49Â Â°C (p"‰<"‰0.05). These effects were non-significant at low and medium temperatures (43 and 46Â Â°C) related to the control CSCs (p"‰>"‰0.05). The clonogenic capacity of CSC was also inhibited after photothermal therapy (p"‰<"‰0.05). Despite these changes, no statistically significant differences were found in terms of CSC colony number at different temperatures regardless of the presence or absence of HCQ. Based on the data, the combination of photothermal therapy with HCQ at 49Â Â°C can significantly abort the CSC clonogenic capacity compared to the control-matched group without HCQ (p"‰<"‰0.0001). PCR array showed photothermal modulation of CSCs led to alteration of autophagy-related genes and promotion of co-regulator of apoptosis and autophagy signaling pathways. Factors related to autophagic vacuole formation and intracellular transport were significantly induced at a temperature of 49Â Â°C (p"‰<"‰0.05). We also note the expression of common genes belonging to autophagy and apoptosis signaling pathways at higher temperatures. Data showed tumoricidal effects of laser-irradiated GNRs by the alteration of autophagic response and apoptosis.
CANCER
Coordinated motions of multiple robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network

This paper addresses coordinated problem of uncertain robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network. Given interconnections between agents are weighted by nonnegative definite matrices, we present a sufficient and necessary condition about zero eigenvalues of matrix-weighted Laplacian and types of coordinated behaviors for multiple agents. Based on the condition, two novel control schemes are proposed for the networked robots by introducing matrix-weighted network. We employ the decomposition approach and Lyapunov-like approach to show coordinated motions of the networked system, and demonstrate that the proposed controls are capable of ensuring the robotic agents reach complete/cluster consensus and complete/cluster synchronization. Finally, some numerical examples and simulations demonstrate the obtained theoretical results.
COMPUTERS
The heritability of BMI varies across the range of BMI-a heritability curve analysis in a twin cohort

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. The heritability of traits such as body mass index (BMI), a measure of obesity, is generally estimated using family and twin studies, and increasingly by molecular genetic approaches. These studies generally assume that genetic effects are uniform across all trait values, yet there is emerging evidence that this may not always be the case.
NORWAY
Response to Comments from Brown et al. (ref: 2021EJCN0980RR)

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. We thank Brown et al. [1] who are important voices in the field of zinc nutrition, for their generous comments, and for introducing an interesting debate on our recent publications [2, 3]. This debate is more than just about zinc, applying to all contemporary aspects of under- and overnutrition in public health. In addition to the dilemmas that they elucidate, there are additional and perturbing aspects of ethics, economics, and local stake-holding, which we wish to emphasize.
SCIENCE
Time moderates the interplay between 5-HTTLPR and stress on depression risk: gene x environment interaction as a dynamic process

The serotonin-transporter-linked promoter region (5-HTTLPR) has been widely investigated as contributing to depression vulnerability. Nevertheless, empirical research provides wide contrasting findings regarding its involvement in the etiopathogenesis of the disorder. Our hypothesis was that such discrepancy can be explained considering time as moderating factor. We explored this hypothesis, exploiting a meta analytic approach. We searched PubMed, PsychoINFO, Scopus and EMBASE databases and 1096 studies were identified and screened, resulting in 22 studies to be included in the meta-analyses. The effect of the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction on depression risk was found to be moderated by the following temporal factors: the duration of stress (i.e. chronic vs. acute) and the time interval between end of stress and assessment of depression (i.e. within 1"‰year vs. more than 1"‰year). When stratifying for the duration of stress, the effect of the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction emerged only in the case of chronic stress, with a significant subgroup difference (p"‰="‰0.004). The stratification according to time interval revealed a significant interaction only for intervals within 1"‰year, though no difference between subgroups was found. The critical role of time interval clearly emerged when considering only chronic stress: a significant effect of the 5-HTTLPR and stress interaction was confirmed exclusively within 1"‰year and a significant subgroup difference was found (p"‰="‰0.01). These results show that the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction is a dynamic process, producing different effects at different time points, and indirectly confirm that s-allele carriers are both at higher risk and more capable to recover from depression. Overall, these findings expand the current view of the interplay between 5-HTTLPR and stress adding the temporal dimension, that results in a three-way interaction: gene x environment x time.
MENTAL HEALTH

