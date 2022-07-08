ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

8-year-old boy critically wounded at Highland Park parade may not walk again

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — An 8-year-old boy who was one of the victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill., is fighting for his life Thursday.

Cooper Roberts, remains in critical condition and had his spinal cord severed as a result of the shooting, according to medical staff and a GoFundMe set up for his family.

He was shot along with his mother, Zion Elementary School District 6 Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts, and his twin brother Luke, who was grazed by shrapnel. His father was at the parade with them, but was not injured.

A family spokesperson said Cooper is currently in critical but stable condition and is on a ventilator. He sustained at least one gunshot wound to the chest.

Dr. Roberts was seriously injured but will recover, according to the hospital. Luke was shot and has since been released from the hospital.

The family is among dozens wounded after a 21-year-old man fired from a rooftop into the parade, killing seven.

A GoFundMe for the family had raised over $180,000 as of publishing time Thursday.

