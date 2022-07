If you can't beat them then fly high above them. That seems to be the Pentagon's latest plan for beating Russia and China in the arms race. The U.S. is investing in high-altitude inflatables that can conduct surveillance from between 60,000 and 90,000 feet, according to a report from Politico. The balloons will be added to the Pentagon’s extensive surveillance network and could eventually serve to track hypersonic weapons.

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO