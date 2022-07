GALENA, Kan. — Galena Police report Friday late Friday afternoon they responded to a residence where a burglary had occurred. “Residents reported a female came to their residence around 2:45 P.M. stating her car had overheated and asked for some water. As the resident went inside to get water, the female entered the residence without permission, and stole a purse of the couch. The female left through the Galena High School parking lot towards the football field.” — Galena Kansas Police.

GALENA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO