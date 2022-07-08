ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, IN

Hicks takes over South Decatur girls hoops program

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, we told you about the hiring of Jason Hacker as South Decatur boys basketball coach. It turns out both varsity hoops...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Dennis Wayne Spears

Dennis Wayne Spears, 69, of Greensburg, passed away in Columbus, Indiana on July 7, 2022. He was born in Greensburg, Indiana to Malcom Spears and Jackie Peterson on December 8, 1952. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He could also be found playing cards, watching movies, or...
GREENSBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Eight students take part in second Ripley County Building Bikes Camp

BATESVILLE, IN — This summer’s second Kids Building Bikes Camp, conducted by Genesis: Pathways to Success and Nine13sports, took place last week (July 5-8) at Liberty Park in Batesville. A total of eight students participated in the summer camp, which was a part of the “A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics)” initiative.
BATESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Indiana jockey reaches elite milestone with 6,000th win

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 21, DeShawn Parker did something that only 20 other jockeys have accomplished in the history of thoroughbred racing: He scored his 6,000th win. Parker, a jockey at Horseshoe Indianapolis, is the all-time winningest Black jockey in history. He was riding For Mama when he crossed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Scottsburg man drowns while fishing with son on Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Ind. — A 37-year-old man from Scottsburg drowned in a private pond in Lexington after authorities say he and his son’s fishing boat flipped into the water. Indiana DNR Conservation Officers have launched an investigation into the death of Mark D. Lyon, 37, of Scottsburg, Indiana, after his body was recovered around 7:10 a.m. Sunday from a private pond.
LEXINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
#Boys Basketball#Hoops#Jv#Jac Cen Del#Oldenburg Academy
WLKY.com

Father dies after boat capsizes in southern Indiana

LEXINGTON, Ind. — According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a Scottsburg man is dead after his boat capsized in a private pond near Lexington on Sunday morning. Just after 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a call of a possible drowning in the 4200 block of South Pleasant...
LEXINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Claude L. Anderson

Claude L. Anderson, 81, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 6:27 a.m. at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Bedford on November 29, 1940, to Harold and Evelyn (Parker) Anderson. Claude married Carolyn Shelton Anderson in 2000 and she survives. Claude retired from GM Powertrain in Bedford after 41 and half years, he was a member of the UAW Local #440 in Bedford and Crossroads Community Church, and he was a member of the Hoosier Hills Ham Radio Club and the Lawrence County Search and Rescue, he loved hunting and fishing.
BEDFORD, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert L. Meyer, 83, Dillsboro

Robert L. Meyer, 83, of Dillsboro passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Dearborn in Lawrenceburg. Bob was born on Sunday, July 17, 1938 in Dewberry, Indiana; son of William C and Amelia (Wehmeyer) Meyer. Bob graduated from Cross Plains High School in 1956. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Darlene Selmeyer, on June 9, 1962. Bob worked for FH Lawsons and 32 years for Aurora Casket Company as a welder. Bob was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Bear Branch and held multiple church offices. He loved woodworking, especially making cabinets, leather working, fishing, hunting, and raising tobacco. He was an avid Reds fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball.
DILLSBORO, IN
WRBI Radio

Two area road projects start Monday

— We have reminders about a couple of road projects that are scheduled to start today (Monday). State Road 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets in downtown Batesville will be closed through Friday for pipe replacement. The official detour will follow West Pearl Street, Mulberry Street, and Mitchell Avenue to...
BATESVILLE, IN
point2homes.com

13430 Grosbeak Court, Carmel, Hamilton County, IN, 46033

Listed by Todd Denkmann with Keller Williams Indpls Metro N. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Super popular ranch floor plan in East Carmel, move-in ready! Brand new roof! Gorgeous hardwoods everywhere (except kitchen, bathrooms & laundry)! Interior freshly painted - walls, trim, doors, ceiling - looks brand new! Light fills the large great rm w/ cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace, great room open to the tiled kitchen w/ stainless appliances (refrigerator 1.5 yrs), double pantry & eat-in bay. Primary bdrm w/ tile bath, fan & walk-in closet. Primary + bdrm 2 have 9’ ceilings, bdrm 3 has cathedral ceiling. Garage w/ storage area & built-in cabinets. Quiet cul-de-sac location, large deck w/ pond view. Nbrhd pool, tennis, playground, walking paths. Great location w/ easy access to everything! Totally neutral, clean & ready for you!
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
point2homes.com

2139 West 600 S, Anderson, Madison County, IN, 46013

COME SEE this 4 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch nestled back on a mature lot in South Madison Community School District. Home boasts a large kitchen, large family/dining room, a screened in back porch, and a two car garage. Don't Miss the GORGEOUS lot outside, ft mature trees and a storage shed out back! Come and envision your perfect touches to this great home!
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Local News Digital

Jennings County crash claims life of North Vernon man

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a fatal, single-vehicle traffic accident on State Road 3 South, just south of the Crosley Check-In Station. The investigation indicated that an SUV, driven by Elmer Hall, 73, of North Vernon, was traveling southbound on...
NORTH VERNON, IN

