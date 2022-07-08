Hicks takes over South Decatur girls hoops program

Claude L. Anderson, 81, of Bedford passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 6:27 a.m. at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Bedford on November 29, 1940, to Harold and Evelyn (Parker) Anderson. Claude married Carolyn Shelton Anderson in 2000 and she survives. Claude retired from GM Powertrain in Bedford after 41 and half years, he was a member of the UAW Local #440 in Bedford and Crossroads Community Church, and he was a member of the Hoosier Hills Ham Radio Club and the Lawrence County Search and Rescue, he loved hunting and fishing.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO