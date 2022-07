Click here to read the full article. Zendaya officially made Emmys history. After winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020, Zendaya landed a second Emmy nomination this year for her turn as Rue in the Sam Levinson-helmed hit HBO series “Euphoria.” Zendaya is the youngest two-time Emmy acting nominee at age 25. She previously was the youngest winner in 2020. The 2022 Emmy Awards will be broadcast live September 12 on NBC while also streaming live on Peacock. The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star portrays struggling drug addict Rue in the HBO ensemble high school series, which...

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 MINUTES AGO