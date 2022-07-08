Pulaski Man Charged With Assault After Dousing Woman With Gasoline

A Conway woman was arrested on Tuesday for narcotics charges in Wright County. On July 5, 2022 at approximately 1:06 a.m. Corporal Campbell with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 5. During the stop, consent to search the vehicle was denied by the driver, Alxiean Dill, age 18 of Conway. K9 Ace was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. During the vehicle search, there was marijuana, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia located. During the investigation, It was discovered that Dill had suspected methamphetamine on her person.
