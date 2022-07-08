ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

Addison to Become Home to Postino WineCafe

 4 days ago
With one location offering unique wines and tasty fare in Deep Ellum, it appears that Postino WineCafe is set to open a second North Texas location. The latest addition to the brand would be located at 5280 Belt Line Rd. in Addison.

The space would undergo renovations for a new interior and patio fit out, according to state licensing information. Although there is no official confirmation, the planned Postino in Addison could open sometime in spring of 2023.

Postino is described as an “industrial winecafé” that not only offers menu items featuring local ingredients but unique wines and a variety of beer. The Postino menu features a variety of Snacky Things including Meatballs & Goat Cheese, Crispy Cauliflower, the OMG Grilled Cheese, and Skewers, which feature grilled petite filet and chicken. You can also enjoy boards, bruschetta, paninis, and salads.

Postino currently has five locations in Houston and others in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Georgia. The restaurant group Upward Projects developed the Postino concept. According to the Upward Projects website, the restaurant group “thrives on creating authentic and inspiring experiences” for the communities they serve.

