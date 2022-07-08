ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

Overnight fire damages house in Harwich

capecoddaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a house fire shortly before 1:30 AM Friday. The...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
capecoddaily.com

Fire Marshal: Smoking materials most likely cause of Nantucket hotel fire

NANTUCKET – The massive fire at the Veranda House hotel on Nantucket this weekend was most likely caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials, Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen A. Murphy, Nantucket Police Chief William Pittman, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said today. A joint investigation by the Nantucket Fire Department, Nantucket Police […] The post Fire Marshal: Smoking materials most likely cause of Nantucket hotel fire appeared first on CapeCod.com.
NANTUCKET, MA
capecoddaily.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Amvets Avenue in Falmouth about 6 PM Monday. The victim reportedly suffered head injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital while rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the hospital pad to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police […] The post Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Fire Rips Through Historic, 17th-Century Inn on Nantucket

NANTUCKET (AP) — A fire ripped through a historic landmark on Nantucket Saturday morning, leaving the centuries-old structure heavily damaged. Firefighters battled the blaze that tore through the Veranda House inn, which dates back to the 17th century. The inn is located in downtown Nantucket. The Yarmouth Fire Department said… .
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harwich, MA
Crime & Safety
Harwich, MA
Accidents
City
Harwich, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
capecod.com

Barnstable Police looking for missing 19-year-old woman

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman. Isabella Noui is described as a white female 4’11” tall and 108 lbs. Isabella has brown/pink hair and brown eyes. She is described as having a thin build and may be carrying a bag of clothes. Barnstable Police say Isabella left her home in Hyannis with her boyfriend on June 11, 2022. Her family hasn’t heard from her since she left. She may have possibly traveled to Laconia, NH. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Woman injured by boat propeller in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A woman reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Yarmouth side of the Highbank Road bridge. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth DNR are investigating the incident. The post Woman injured by boat propeller in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Yarmouth Police capture man who fled after June 20th crash

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday at 2:00 AM, Yarmouth Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in South Yarmouth to check on a person in an abandoned home. The reporting party said she heard voices from in the home. Officers arrived on the scene and set up a perimeter. Officers on the scene made visual contact […] The post Yarmouth Police capture man who fled after June 20th crash appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Bourne

BOURNE – A motorcycle operator was injured in a collision with a car in Bourne shortly before 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street in Buzzards Bay. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available. The post Motorcyclist injured in collision with car in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Capecod Com
capecod.com

Harwich, Mashpee Police warn of text message scam

HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Man seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A man was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in Barnstable Sunday afternoon. It happened about 4:15 PM in the woods off Wilkens Lane. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Barnstable Municipal Airport and fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by […] The post Man seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Dennis Port man facing charges after allegedly firing shots Saturday

DENNIS – On July 9, 2022, at approx. 2 AM officers with the Dennis Police Department, assisted by officers from the Harwich Police Department, responded to 22 North St. Dennis Port for a report of gunshots. Upon arrival an investigation determined that a 34-year-old Dennis Port man had made threats with a firearm and then […] The post Dennis Port man facing charges after allegedly firing shots Saturday appeared first on CapeCod.com.
DENNIS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Several evaluated after crash on Route 28 behind the Cape Cod Mall

HYANNIS – Just after 4 PM Saturday there was a two vehicle crash on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Mall. Several parties were evaluated at the scene but all declined to go to the hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN The post Several evaluated after crash on Route 28 behind the Cape Cod Mall appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capecod.com

New details: Hit & run suspect gets stuck on railroad tracks in Hyannis

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Saturday at approximately 5:45 PM, multiple 911 calls came into the Barnstable Police Department 911 center reporting a vehicle that had hit several cars on Independence Drive in Hyannis and then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle, a gray Kia sedan with heavy front end damage, was located shortly thereafter by BPD patrol units in a nearby parking lot on Independence Drive. BPD officers attempted to stop the Kia in the parking lot, however it fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Due to safety concerns for the general public, the pursuit of the Kia was terminated.
HYANNIS, NE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Man charged in stabbing incident

A 48-year-old Boston man was arraigned in Edgartown District Court Monday on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threatening to commit a crime, and disorderly conduct. Alessandro Lourenco pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from a stabbing incident that took...
EDGARTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Brockton man arrested for alleged arson to distract from break-in

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested for allegedly setting a series of fires to distract from a break-in according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. On June 30, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted Brian Leite, 29, on one count of burning of a building,...
BROCKTON, MA
point2homes.com

7 Parker Drive, Wareham, Plymouth County, MA, 02571

Updated Ranch on .23 Acres In Quiet Wareham Neighborhood Close to Beaches, Shopping and Highway. Recent Updates In The Last Year INCLUDE: Kitchen-New Appliances(refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave and stackable washer/dryer), Center Island With Butcher Block Top, All Base Cabinets, New Floor and Slider. Master Bedroom-New Flooring and New Window. Master Bedroom Has Been Framed(as is) For A Walk in Closet and 2 Smaller Closets. Mudroom/Office Has Been Framed (as is)With New Door And Window. Main Bath Upgrades Include Toilet, Lighting, Walls, Doors, and Hardware. Electrical Has Been Updated .Exterior Upgrades-Whole House has Been Vinyl Sided, New Front Door and Storm Door. Roof Approximately 3 Years Old. Some Minor Cosmetic Finishes Still To Be Done Being Sold As Is. First Showing At Open House Saturday July 9th From 11:00-12:30. Don't Miss This Charming Home!!!
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

5 Investigates: Why victim in Massachusetts domestic abuse case faced felony charges

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Shauna Fopiano, of Massachusetts, is the victim of a case of alleged domestic violence. She has a restraining order against her husband. But when she walked into a Plymouth courthouse earlier this month, she was a defendant facing eight counts of unlawful wiretapping for secretly recording her husband, the same man accused of abusing her.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

EPA Warns Holtec Against Discharging Water from Pilgrim Into Cape Cod Bay

PLYMOUTH – An official with the Environmental Protection Agency has written a letter to Holtec International urging the company to not release 1 million gallons of radioactive water from the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station into Cape Cod Bay. The EPA letter was sent on June 17 and was written by Ken Moraff,... .
PLYMOUTH, MA
point2homes.com

4 Dunaskin Road, Centerville, Barnstable County, MA, 02632

This vintage ranch is just waiting for your restoration and design ideas. The home sits on a corner lot just 1.5 miles from Craigville Beach, and even closer to Four Seas Ice Cream. The adorable covered porch, white picket fence and blossoming flowers create the perfect setting. The front door leads into the eat in kitchen. There is a hallway leading to one bedroom, the bathroom and laundry area to the right of the kitchen. A second bedroom is directly off the kitchen, as well as a doorway to the back yard and entry to a small den/office area leading into the living room. The living room has access to the third bedroom and the covered porch. Property to be sold ''as is'', with all furnishings and contents. A new septic is needed and will be a Buyers' responsibility. Buyer(s) and Buyer(s)' agent to verify all information. Please do not walk the property without listing agent present.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy