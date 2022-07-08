Two Separate Developments Start Taking Shape In Lake Ozark

We invite you to live the lake life at its finest! This beautiful custom home is located in Lake Ozark off the 4 MM. You are greeted by the large iron french doors w high ceilings & large windows that draw your attention to the amazing lake views! Excellent floor plan w main level living & lots of great space for entertaining. Large open kitchen & dining area w custom cabinets & granite countertops. You will love spending time on the patio off the kitchen. Features one large primary on the main level and another lakefront en suite on lower level. All the generations will have fun at this house w living rooms on each floor & large wet bar on lower level. Huge concrete dock w cruiser boat slip 16X44, swim platform,& 2 PWC slips. Oversized 2 car garage w room to park a golf cart that can drive right out of the garage down the concrete path to your private dock. Comes as full package deal with all the furniture, decor, appliances, and TV’s. It's also vacation rental friendly!

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO