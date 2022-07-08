ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids Woman Caught on Long Rap Sheet of Theft, Fraud, More

By Eric Stone
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I say it's a long rap sheet, I mean it. According to a press release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Police Department, here's what 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith of Cedar Rapids was recently charged with, after an investigation during a period from April 2020 and October...

KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Trucking Company Faces Lawsuit For Stealing From Drivers

An Eastern Iowa trucking company could be facing a lawsuit after alleging it has schemed to “effectively steal money from their drivers.”. An article in Iowa Capital Dispatch says that the lawsuit alleges that JMS Trucking of Cedar Rapids and an affiliate JMS Transportation signed contracts with several independent drivers or transportation companies. In these contracts, they allegedly specified that wages that will be paid to contracted drivers were to be based on a “copy of the rated freight bill” that documents the fees JMS collected from companies that were using the transportation services.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Police: Convicted felon shot victim at convenience store

A 20-year-old Blue Grass man is behind bars after police allege he shot another man at a convenience store in Davenport. Marcos Magdaleno faces a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, court documents say. Shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, Davenport police say a 20-year-old man was dropped off...
DAVENPORT, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Two Evansdale Girls Kidnapped and Murdered Ten Years Ago

In two days, Wednesday, July 13, it will be the tenth anniversary of 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins' disappearance. It's an abduction and murder case that still haunts the Cedar Valley. Under the watch of their grandmother at Collins’ family home in Evansdale, the girls went for a...
EVANSDALE, IA
KCJJ

IC Police: UI student claimed vape device labeled “sativa” with marijuana leaf logo was “nicotine and stuff”

Iowa City Police say a University of Iowa student arrested for drunk driving claimed a vape device labeled “sativa” with a marijuana leaf logo actually contained nicotine. The 21-year-old South Capitol Street resident was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated for driving without his headlights just before 2am Saturday on the 700 block of South Gilbert Street. He reportedly was found in possession of a yellow vaporizer device, which he claimed was “nicotine and stuff”. The device was clearly labeled “sativa”, and had the image of a marijuana leaf printed on it.
IOWA CITY, IA
'This case is not ... gathering dust': Investigation continues 10 years after Evansdale girls were killed

A decade after two young girls from Evansdale were abducted and murdered, investigators and family are still searching for answers. Cousins Elizabeth Collins, 8, and Lyric Cook-Morrissey, 10, were abducted while riding their bikes in Evansdale in Black Hawk County on July 13, 2012. Their bodies were found seven months later by hunters in rural Bremer County, about 25 miles away.
EVANSDALE, IA
KCJJ

CR Police investigate Saturday afternoon shooting

Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to a CRPD news release, officers were called to the 800 block of 16th Street SE just after 2:30pm for a report of shots fired. Investigators found evidence of multiple shots being fired nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Ct SE, but no victim in the vicinity.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Brawl at July 4th weekend celebration in IC park leads to one arrest

Iowa City Police say a July 4th weekend celebration at an Iowa City park went awry, leading to a brawl and one arrest. Johnson County dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call just before 8pm on July 3rd where a caller asked for officers to respond to Wetherby Park on Taylor Drive, but refused to give details, saying they didn’t have time to talk because “something’s about to happen”.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One injured in southeast Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt after being shot on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 2:34 p.m., Cedar Rapids Police were sent to a report of gunshots heard in the 800 block of 16th Street SE. Officers located evidence of the discharge of bullets nearby in the 800 block of Camburn Court SE. Moments later, according to police, a person arrived at Mercy Medical Center in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One hurt in single-vehicle crash north of Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a van was hurt when their vehicle rolled in rural Linn County on Saturday afternoon. At around 2:34 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash on County Home Road, between its intersections with North Mentzer Road and C Avenue Extension. Deputies arrived and located a 2021 Chevrolet G3500 van on its side in a nearby soybean field. Officials believe that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Home Road and left the roadway on the south side, entering the ditch and rolling into the field.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for assault twice in two days

An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
IOWA CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa City Man Threatens To Kill Self, Others With Homemade Bombs, Machete

(Iowa City, IA) — Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
KIMT

Man sentenced for November explosion that injured an Iowa deputy

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Monticello man has been sentenced to up to 10 years for causing an explosion in his basement in November that injured a Jones County Deputy. David Costello, 62, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of Second Degree Arson on Tuesday before being sentenced. He had previously been charged with First Degree Arson for the blast that happened on November 17, 2021.
MONTICELLO, IA
Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
2350 C Avenue NE, Cedar Rapids, Linn County, IA, 52402

Super cute starter home, ready for new owners! Hurry to see this nicely upgraded beauty in a great NE location, close proximity to Arthur Elementary school, restaurants, and downtown Cedar Rapids. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with nice counters & appliances. Spacious bedrooms with large closets, formal dining room, beautiful original woodwork, updated electrical box, newer furnace, woodburning fireplace, and a unique 3 seasons room off the living room. Immediate possession possible! Property to be sold As-Is, any inspections will be for the buyer's knowledge only.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Crumbl Cookies Is Coming To Waterloo!

Big news if you have a sweet tooth and live in the Cedar Valley!. A new sugary business is moving into Waterloo very soon. If you've been paying attention to some of the businesses coming in and out of the Cedar Valley, you might have noticed that the Pita Pit located at 1503 Flammang Drive is closed for good.
WATERLOO, IA
