Cheraw, SC

Cheraw Arts Commission to have summer art classes for kids in July

heraldadvocate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHERAW – The Cheraw Arts Commission is offering summer art classes for kids in July. The “Young at Art” classes are geared for first through fourth grades and fifth grade and up....

heraldadvocate.com

heraldadvocate.com

Foamtastic Time at MWE Library

A Foam and Fun Party was held on the Murchison School lawn Wednesday. It was part of the Marian Wright Edelman Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. The party was full of foam, bubbles, music, and fun for youth.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Pre-K/Daycare at Marlboro Academy to open in July

The Marlboro Academy board saw a need in the community and went out of their way to fulfill it. Marlboro Academy will now offer a Pre-K/Daycare. The tentative start date will be July 25. This program will be year-round with a typical school year and daycare provided during the summer....
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Hundreds paint mural to honor Florence business leader

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 200 people headed to downtown Florence on Saturday to help paint a massive mural honoring a local business leader. “The piece is very large,” Hannah Davis, Florence’s development manager said. “It’s going to be 25-feet tall and 40-feet wide, and will go up on the side of the Thompson […]
FLORENCE, SC
City
Cheraw, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Oscar Gregg to serve as interim principal of MEMS

McCOLL – Marlboro County School District has announced Oscar C. Gregg III has been selected as the interim principal for McColl Elementary Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year. Gregg earned a bachelor of science, as well as a master of education degree from Francis Marion University. In addition,...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
communitytimessc.com

James Family Returning To Jamestown After COVID-19 Hiatus

Florence, SC - June 29, 2022. Emerging from health and safety concerns that have gripped our nation since the COVID-19 Pandemic began, and after nearly two years of Virtual Reunions, the James Family Heritage Reunion will return to Florence to host an in-person Family Reunion. The family is excited to host its Reunion on the grounds of Bowers Chapel United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11AM EDT, a stone’s throw away from Jamestown, the family’s heirs’ property. Still riding the exciting winds of the recent 150th Anniversary celebration of the establishment of Jamestown, where the family commemorated the event by minting a Limited Edition Coin Set, family members from near and far will once again gather to embrace, fellowship, and give thanks for a renewed opportunity, post-pandemic, to visit, walk and honor the land.
JAMESTOWN, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Marlboro Chamber recognizes community members during annual meeting

William Light Kinney, Jr. has been called the “heart and soul” of Marlboro County. He was honored by the Marlboro Chamber of Commerce for his years of “unfailing service” to the community with the renaming of the Community Leader Award to the William Light Kinney, Jr. Community Leader Award at the annual meeting on June 30.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Bennettsville Police Department to have first car show on Saturday

To help raise funds for summer youth programs, the Bennettsville Police Department will have its first car show on Saturday. It will be from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Bennettsville campus of Northeastern Technical College, 1120 Oakwood Street. Police Chief Kevin Miller said all cars are welcomed. The entry fee...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Food Truck Friday is happening now in downtown Bennettsville

Food Truck Friday is underway this evening with various food options to keep you out of the kitchen. Trucks there until 8 p.m. are Unity BBQ, Ashley’s Yummy Tummy, Little Latin Kitchen, Libby’s Italian Ice, Vybiz, and Just Like Momma. It is in the City of Bennettsville parking...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Upcoming events July 8 – Aug. 18

— The Marlboro County Museum will host “Storytime at the Museum” on Fridays in July. Storytime will be at 10 a.m. on the front porch of the museum, 123 S. Marlboro Street in Bennettsville. Parents and other caregivers are invited to bring their children for a story, activity, and snack. For more information, call the museum at 843-479-5624 or email lmcqueen@marlborocounty.sc.gov.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

One person killed in Florence shooting

Florence, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Florence. The Florence Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Commander Street. Officers found the victim dead outside a home. Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating. Florence police asks […]
FLORENCE, SC
heraldadvocate.com

MCHS Football works on fundamentals during summer

Before the football season starts Aug. 26, the summer workouts lay down the foundation for the Marlboro County High School Bulldogs. It starts at 6:45 a.m. Monday-Thursday in the gym with loud music blasting for warmups. For roughly an hour, the team does stretching and agility exercises to prepare them...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Darlington, SC [2022 Updated]

As a civilized area in Southern Carolina, Darlington is well-known for people who are picky with food due to their high standards. However, the restaurants beat these standards. They prepare mouth-watering dishes that will not excite your taste bud but also remind you of home if you’re far from home....
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Storm knocks out power to hundreds in Horry, Marion counties

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heavy rain across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Sunday afternoon knocked out power to hundreds and made driving hazardous in some areas. During the storm, power was out to more than 1,700 customers in Horry County and more than 200 in Marion County, and the number of outages fluctuated throughout the afternoon and early evening.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead in Scotland County shooting

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after being shot Saturday just after 7:30 p.m. on Old Wire Road at Highway 381 in Scotland County, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. Dover said it happened one mile from the South Carolina...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

$11,000 Worth Of Gas Stolen From North Carolina Station

Listen gas prices are absolutely ridiculous right now. I feel it, you feel it. We are all desperately searching for relief at the pump. This, however, is not how you find relief. Over $11,000 worth of gas was stolen from a North Carolina station a few weeks ago. WRAL reports that the theft occurred from the Circle K on June 17th in Hope Mills, NC. Hope Mills is located in Cumberland County. Anyone with knowledge of the incident should contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers.
GAS PRICE

