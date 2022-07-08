Sandcastle Contest at Indian River Inlet canceled

The Delaware River is home to many species, but one pre-historic bony fish, the Atlantic sturgeon, is facing extinction after existing for over 200 million years. Overfishing and human activity have decimated the Delaware River adult sturgeon spawning population to less than 300, according to Brodhead Watershed Association. The sturgeon has body armor to protect itself from other predators, but not from humans and human action. The Atlantic sturgeon was an apex predator, but humans have been causing their population to decline.
