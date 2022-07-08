Biden signs executive order to protect US abortion access and urges Americans to ‘vote, vote, vote’ – as it happened

9.08pm BST

Summary

That’s it from me today! Here’s a wrap up of everything that happened, US politics-wise:

Joe Biden to signed an executive order to protect access to abortion and reproductive healthcare services after the rollback of Roe v wade, urging Americans to elect pro-choice senators during the midterm elections this November.

urging Americans to elect pro-choice senators during the midterm elections this November. Biden spoke critically of the conservative-leaning Supreme court, accusing the justices who voted to overturn Roe v wade of “playing fast and loose with the facts”.

accusing the justices who voted to overturn Roe v wade of “playing fast and loose with the facts”. Democrats generally applauded Biden’s order, but urged him to do more amid nationwide rollbacks of abortion rights.

but urged him to do more amid nationwide rollbacks of abortion rights. US politicians published statements of condolences after the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe , including Biden, Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama.

, including Biden, Kamala Harris, and Barack Obama. The US job market added over 300,000 jobs in June, a sign of economic resilience amid slowed growth.

Thank you for reading!

8.54pm BST

In other news, the US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, an sign of economic resilience despite signs of slowed economic growth.

Here’re more information from the Guardian’s Edward Helmore :

The US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, an indicator of resilience despite signs of slowing economic growth. The jobs reports is seen as a key indicator on whether high inflation – and central bank efforts to tame it with interest rates rises – is beginning to bite down on the wider American economy. The US unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, the same as month earlier , the labor department said on Friday. Job growth far exceeded the projections of economists, who expected the US to add roughly 278,000 jobs last month, according to consensus estimates. The figures may ease some fears of a looming recession, but also show that the Federal Reserve has more room to raise interest rates, cooling consumer demand, in its fight against historically high inflation.

Read the full article here .



Related: US adds 372,000 jobs in June as growth exceeds expectations

8.32pm BST

Several Democrats have responded to Biden’s executive order, calling the order a good first step but urging Biden to do more to protect abortion rights federally, reports Politico .

From Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren:

From US representative Adam Smith of Washington:

8.07pm BST

On the same day that Biden signed an executive order safeguarding access to abortions, Louisiana is now able to enforce a near-total ban of abortions in the state under a judge’s order issued on Friday.

Here’s a piece from the Guardian’s health reporter Jessica Glenza on the issue:

Louisiana is fighting to become a leader in the race to criminalize doctors who allegedly provide abortions, since the US supreme court ended federal abortion protections.

In doing so, the state may also become an example of how abortion bans could worsen maternal health in America, as criminal penalties across the US redefine where and how doctors are willing to practice. In turn, that is likely to worsen a leading reason some states are more dangerous places to give birth – lack of hospitals, birthing centers and obstetricians. “It should be no surprise that in a lot of the states where there’s a [trigger ban], there’s a strong correlation [with maternity care deserts],” said Stacey Stewart, president and chief executive of the March of Dimes, an organization that advocates for maternal and infant health and is strictly neutral on abortion.

Read the rest of the piece here .

Related: Pregnant women face increasingly dangerous risks as doctors flee punitive US states

7.40pm BST

With abortion access threatened across the country, those seeking out abortion services and other reproductive healthcare options will be forced to travel if their states do not provide it.

The Guardian’s Alvin Chang , Andrew Witherspoon and Jessica Glenza have explored how the creation of abortion “deserts” throughout the country will change who can access care – and how far they will be forced to travel.

Related: Abortion deserts: America’s new geography of access to care – mapped

6.49pm BST

During the briefing, White house press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got into a back and forth discussion with a reporter on whether or not people can peacefully protest against Supreme court justices, even in settings like restaurants.

The question was prompted after Justice Brett Kavanaugh reportedly had to leave a steakhouse when protestors confronted him for voting to overturn Roe v wade.

Jean-Pierre replied to a question on if protestors could confront justices at a restaurant they’re eating at, saying that the Biden administration is against the intimidation of Supreme court justices and using violence against them.

Jean-Pierre also cited recent legislation passed to protect the safety of justices.

Later on in her response, Jean-Pierre clarified, saying the Biden administration supports the right to peaceful protest, even outside of a restaurant.

Here is more information on the bill expanding security for Supreme court justices that passed:

Related: US House passes bill to expand supreme court security to justices’ families

6.24pm BST

The White house press briefing is happening right now, with questions largely focused on Biden’s executive order meant to safeguard access to abortions and other reproductive healthcare services.

Questions were answered by White House Gender Policy Council director Jen Klein, who clarified actions that will be taken under the executive order.

A link to watch the briefings is available below:

6.00pm BST

Here’s additional context on Biden’s remarks from the Guardian’s health reporter Jessica Glenza:

In a speech to mark an executive order to on reproductive rights, President Joe Biden emphatically called on the American people to “vote, vote, vote, vote,” in the upcoming election, describing it as the fastest way to regain abortion rights in the US.

Both the speech and executive order, which directs federal agencies to enhance coordination and regulation, “just like in the Civil Rights era,” comes amid mounting criticism of the administration’s response to the end of federal abortion rights.

Federal abortion rights ended nearly two weeks ago when the supreme court, controlled by a conservative supermajority, overturned Roe v Wade. The landmark 1973 case had prevented states hostile to the procedure from banning abortion.

However, the president’s emphasis on voting also underscores the limitations on the federal government. While the executive order calls on agencies to protect access to the abortion pill, patient privacy, abortion clinics in states where it remains legal and interstate travel, intervention from Congress is necessary to restore the rights of people who can become pregnant in state that have already banned the procedure.

“The choice is clear: if you want to change the circumstances for women and even little girls in this country please go out and vote,” said Biden.

He also emphasized the stakes of abortion bans, citing the case of a 10-year-old sexual abuse victim from Ohio who was allegedly forced to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion.

“10 years old, 10 years old!” said Biden. “Raped, six weeks pregnant, already traumatized, was forced to travel to another state… Does anyone believe that it is Ohio’s majority view that should not be able to be dealt with? A 10-year-old girl should be forced to give birth to a rapist’s child?”

Related: Tracking where abortion laws stand in every state

5.43pm BST

During his remarks, Biden also pledged to veto any further abortion restrictions that could come across his desk if Republicans gain control of Congress during the midterm elections in November.

“As long as I’m president it won’t happen, because I’ll veto it,” said Biden during his speech today, shortly before he signed an executive order safeguarding access to abortions and other reproductive healthcare services.

From the Guardian’s Lauren Gambino:

5.35pm BST

Biden signs executive order protecting abortion access

It’s official; Biden has formally signed an executive order protecting access to abortion and other reproductive healthcare services.

President Joe Biden signs an executive order on abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Washington. Photograph: Evan Vucci/AP

Here is a previous post detailing what is in the executive order.

5.24pm BST

Biden also brought up the story of a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who was raped and forced to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion.

“A 10-year-old girl should be forced to given birth to rapist’s child?” said Biden of the Ohio case, calling it an example of Republican extremism.

Biden added: “Does anyone believe it’s Ohio’s majority view that that should not be able to be dealt with?”

Read the Guardian’s coverage of the case by Ed Helmore here :

Related: 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel from Ohio to Indiana for abortion

5.18pm BST

Biden says supreme court conservatives 'playing fast and loose with the facts'

Biden is currently speaking on the rollback of federal abortion protections, two weeks after the supreme court voted to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark case that protected abortion rights nationwide.

“This was not a decision driven by the constitution. This was not a decision driven by history,” said Biden of the supreme court overturning Roe v Wade.

Discussing the conservative majority in the court, Biden said: “Today’s supreme court majority is playing fast and loose with the facts.”

Later on in his remarks, Biden called on Americans to use their electoral power to elect senators who would help codify Roe v Wade, saying that it was the “fastest route” to solidifying federal abortion rights.

Biden in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Friday. Photograph: Yuri Gripas/EPA

“Your votes can make that a reality,” said Biden, acknowledging the frustration his administration has received amid urging people to vote.

“You, the women of America, can determine the outcome of this issue,” adding the courts do not have a “clue about the power of American women.”



“For God’s sakes, there’s an election in November. Vote, vote, vote,” said Biden.

Biden’s remarks come on the same day that he is signing an executive order protecting access to abortion and other reproductive healthcare nationwide.

4.54pm BST

Ahead of Biden’s speech, US politicians are sharing reproductive rights resources that are currently available, modest steps the Biden administration have taken prior to the executive order expected today.

From US House representative Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat from California:

ICYMI: in response to the Supreme Court’s assault on reproductive health care, @HHSGov created a guide for women about their reproductive rights. Abortion & other reproductive care remains safe & legal in California.



4.28pm BST

At 11.30am, Joe Biden will give remarks from the White House on protecting abortion access nationwide.

Biden will likely speak on an executive order he is expected to sign today that would safeguard access to abortions and other reproductive healthcare services.

Stay tuned to hear highlights from his remarks and watch the live speech here .

4.09pm BST

Other US politicians have shared statements of condolence following the assassination of Shinzo Abe.

Vice-president Kamala Harris called Abe “a close friend of the United States,” writing that the country stands “with our Japanese friends in honoring him and condemning this horrific act of violence”.

Former US president George W Bush released a statement today on Abe’s death, writing:

I am deeply saddened to learn of the senseless assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. I had the privilege of getting to know him during his first time as Prime Minister in 2006 and found him to be a decent and caring man. Shinzo Abe was a patriot of his country who wanted to continue serving it. Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Akie Abe, their family, and the people of Japan during this difficult time.

In a series of tweets published today, Barack Obama wrote:

I am shocked and saddened by the assassination of my friend and longtime partner Shinzo Abe in Japan. Former Prime Minister Abe was devoted to both the country he served and the extraordinary alliance between the United States and Japan.



3.50pm BST

In other news, Joe Biden has publicized a statement following the shooting death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe was assassinated yesterday while giving a campaign speech in the south-central Japanese city of Nara.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Biden said:

I am stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened by the news that my friend Abe Shinzo, former Prime Minister of Japan, was shot and killed. He was a champion of the friendship between our people. The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief.



3.31pm BST

Here are more specifics on what Biden’s executive order protecting access to abortion will entail.

According to a fact sheet from the White house , the executive order will direct the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to take steps in a number of areas concerning abortion access and report back in 30 days.

The HHS secretary will take steps to:

Protect access to medication abortion, also known as abortion pills

Ensure emergency medical care for pregnant people and anyone experiencing pregnancy loss

Launch education and public outreach efforts

Convene volunteer lawyers to represent patients who seek out care

The executive order will also seek to protect patient privacy and ensure the safety of patients, providers, and clinics who provide reproductive healthcare services.

3.12pm BST

Biden’s executive order comes at a time when frustration is mounting against his administration for not doing enough to protect federal abortion rights.

Progressive politicians and abortion rights advocates have been public about their disappointment with the Biden administration, asking Biden and other Democrats to do more to protect reproductive rights following the overturning of Roe v Wade two weeks ago.



US House representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat of New York, urged Democrats to push back harder against the rollback of abortion protections, tweeting last week : “Use the bully pulpit. We need more.”

A group of more than 20 Black Democratic congresswomen signed a letter last week, urging Biden to declare a public health emergency following the rollback of Roe v Wade.

“In this unprecedented moment, we must act urgently as if lives depend on it because they do,” the legislators wrote .

Related: Biden urged to do more to defend abortion rights: ‘This is a five-alarm fire’

2.52pm BST

Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect abortion access

Good morning! It’s Gloria from the New York office. Here’s what is happening today:

Joe Biden is signing an executive order to protect abortion access for millions, two weeks after the US supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, a landmark ruling that ensured federal abortion protections for the past 50 years.

Abortion rights protesters participate in nationwide demonstrations, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photograph: Alyssa Pointer/Reuters

According to a fact sheet, the executive order will protect access to several reproductive healthcare services, including abortion and contraception.

The order also safeguards access to medication abortions, also known as abortion pills , approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The executive order comes as many have been critical of the Biden administration for failing to do more to protect abortion rights, including codifying abortion access amid ongoing attacks on reproductive rights nationwide.

Biden is expected to speak on the executive order and abortion rights generally at 11:30am eastern time.

Related: Joe Biden to sign executive order protecting access to abortion