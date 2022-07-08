ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Lake and river safety, Indiana Department of Natural Resources

By Network Indiana
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing out on the lake or the river may be some of the best ways to enjoy the heat, or maybe even to beat the heat. If you’re not safe, it can also be a way to end your life or someone else’s. Your actions on the water could make the...

95.3 MNC

Indiana police officers leave Monday morning for their annual fundraising bike ride

Indiana police officers leave Monday morning for their annual fundraising bike ride. Officers will start the 13-day ride at the Police and Firefighters Memorial at the Indiana Government Center. They’ll ride east to Richmond on the first day, then work their way around the perimeter of the state over the next 12 days before turning homeward from Madison, finishing at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
INDIANA STATE
city-countyobserver.com

About Fish And Wildlife Management In Indiana

Wildlife recover thanks to Indiana’s Nongame Wildlife Fund. This year, we are observing the 40th anniversary of the Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund through a series of 40 stories across 12 themed months. This July, our 40 stories series spotlights wildlife recoveries in Indiana. The Nongame Wildlife Fund and its donors, partners, and volunteers have made these accomplishments possible. From re-establishing Indiana’s bald eagle population, to growing the population of Allegheny woodrats, this month focuses on efforts to re-wild Indiana. Read more from our 40 stories map here or watch this video to learn more about Indiana’s historic efforts to recover the bald eagle.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Serious crash on State Road 2

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY -- Ind. A serious crash has taken place in the intersection of State Road 2 and Quince Road located in western St. Joseph County. Patrol officers are on the scene and we are being told there is a serious injury from crash. Westbound traffic on SR 2...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Elderly man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan near Indiana Dunes

INDIANA DUNES, Indiana - An elderly man died after he was pulled out of Lake Michigan near Indiana Dunes Park on Sunday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Kirshnaraju Rudraraju, 72, had gone underwater and not come up around 10:30 a.m. A state park lifeguard was notified, and Indiana Conservation Officers, Porter Fire Department, Porter Police and Porter County EMS responded.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Purdue Crop Chat Episode 38, Nutrient Deficiencies Hitting Indiana Crops

This is Purdue Crop Chat, a regular podcast from Hoosier Ag Today and the Purdue University Extension Service, featuring Purdue Extension soybean specialist Dr. Shaun Casteel and Extension Corn Specialist Dr. Dan Quinn. On this episode, Shaun and Dan discuss current crop conditions and concerns they have moving forward. They...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Study Committee Set To Review Indiana HIV Laws

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana legislators will meet this fall to study for the first time the state’s laws concerning HIV. Current scientific knowledge has resulted in existing laws being outdated, according to critics. In a letter earlier this year to Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston, a group of lawmakers wrote that states – including Indiana – “enacted HIV-specific criminal laws based on the perception of HIV at the time.” After legislators called the initial HIV epidemic “a time of fear and stigma” things could change as early as next year as Huston assigned the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code to review the laws governing HIV. The review will include “provisions related to biting, spitting, donating organs and donating blood.”
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Escaped Kentucky inmate simply walked away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky State Police are looking to take an inmate back into custody after he escaped early Saturday afternoon. Police say they are looking for 41-year-old David D. Lewis. According to KSP, Lewis removed his ankle monitor and walked away from the Hope Recovery Residence...
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Indiana

Have you ever been to Indiana? If you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on some breathtaking scenery. It may not be as popular as other states, but it absolutely has some gorgeous places that wait for people to discover them.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

$100 Bounty for Every Black Carp Caught in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

If you happen to stumble across a black carp on your next fishing trip, it could score you $100. There are a lot of folks who like to do some fishing on the Ohio River. Whether you are tossing a line into the river or doing a little bow fishing, you just might happen to catch a carp. Now, there are a few types of carp in our area: common carp, grass carp, and more recently discovered black carp. According to Indiana DNR:
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

How Many Drive-In Theaters are Still Operational in Indiana?

It seems like drive-in movie theaters are a thing of the past now, and that's sad. However, there are still several still fully operational in Indiana. One of my favorite places to go in the summer is the drive-in movie theater. Something about seeing movies at night underneath the stars just speaks to me. Here in the Evansville area, we are most familiar with the Holiday Drive-In located in Reo, Indiana. However, back in the day, we had several drive-in movie theaters all throughout the area.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Democratic prosecutors, pressing charges in abortion cases

Democratic prosecutors in Indiana are asking lawmakers not to force them to choose about pressing charges in abortion cases. Marion County’s prosecutor has already said he won’t press charges against women or doctors if Indiana bans abortions. Prosecutors in Lake County, which is the second largest Democratic county...
MARION COUNTY, IN
AccuWeather

Ohio town under state of emergency after likely tornado

A potential tornado ripped through southwestern Ohio on Wednesday as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the region, resulting in a state of emergency declaration after injuries and damage were reported. The severe weather occurred one day after a harmful derecho event ripped through the northern Plains and Midwest. At roughly 3...
OHIO STATE
Polarbear

Indiana Governor proposes second round of $225 taxpayer payments

Indiana taxpayers are likely to receive another round of payment this summer as part of a proposal by Governor Eric Holcomb to help ease inflation and high gas prices. As part of the new plan, each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to the $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund. All put together, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about $700.
INDIANA STATE

