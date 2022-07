Bill E. Fuller, 92, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, July 8, 2022, at the Bluffton Regional Medical Center. Bill was born April 27, 1930, in Bluffton, to Harry and Mabel Tucker Fuller. He graduated from Chester Center High School, where he was the class president for three years. He worked at Corning Glass, starting in the mold shop, and was the plant maintenance supervisor when Corning closed. He worked at CTS in Berne for many years as the plant maintenance supervisor before he retired.

