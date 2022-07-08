Duke Energy Provides Monies to UWKC/KC Chamber for Leadership in Kershaw County.

Kershaw County School District Nutrition Services is excited to announce a pilot program that will allow the district to continue offering a nutritious breakfast to all students each day free of charge for the 2022-2023 school year. Although United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) federal waivers for free breakfast and lunch for all students were not extended, it is our hope that this Universal Free Breakfast pilot program will allow us to continue making healthy breakfast options accessible to all students. The charge for school lunches will remain $2 for elementary school students and $2.25 for middle and high school students. Reduced meal lunches will be $0.40.

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO