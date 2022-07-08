Duke Energy Provides Monies to UWKC/KC Chamber for Leadership in Kershaw County.

Women On The Move, Inc., Beyond The Court, LLC, & Collins Funeral Home will be sponsoring a Back To School Bash on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 9am – 12pm in downtown Camden, SC in the green space located at 622 Rutledge Street. This outside event is structured to engage the students in a fun-filled, educational, and safe space where they will be provided the tools necessary to start the school year off to a great start. The day will include live music, bounce houses, a game truck, horseback riding, free hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, and much more.
