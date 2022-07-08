ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw County, SC

Duke Energy Provides Monies to UWKC/KC Chamber for Leadership in Kershaw County.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the Duke Energy Foundation presented the United Way of KC...

Newberry Observer

Guild Mortgage comes to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Downtown Newberry has welcomed a new neighbor, Guild Mortgage, located within the Parr Building. “We take a more honest approach when dealing with our customers. We just try to provide the best information,” said Mark Skeen. The Guild Mortgage branch, led by Skeen, will work help...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

City of Newberry Façade Grant returns

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry’s Downtown Façade Grant Program is back July 8, with an application deadline of October 29 at 12 p.m. Applications are available online at www.cityofnewberry.com. Since it began awarding grants in 2014, the program has produced 50 completed projects in the downtown...
NEWBERRY, SC
Kershaw County, SC
Government
Kershaw County, SC
Business
County
Kershaw County, SC
kool1027.com

KCSD Announces Pilot Breakfast Program

Kershaw County School District Nutrition Services is excited to announce a pilot program that will allow the district to continue offering a nutritious breakfast to all students each day free of charge for the 2022-2023 school year. Although United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) federal waivers for free breakfast and lunch for all students were not extended, it is our hope that this Universal Free Breakfast pilot program will allow us to continue making healthy breakfast options accessible to all students. The charge for school lunches will remain $2 for elementary school students and $2.25 for middle and high school students. Reduced meal lunches will be $0.40.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Proposed budget for Clarendon School District FY 2022-2023

The Manning Times obtained a copy of Clarendon County School District's proposed budget for FY 2022-2023. This budget was discussed at the Clarendon County Council meeting on June 29, more on that meeting here. This budget will also be discussed at a public hearing held by the CCSD Board of...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
kool1027.com

Back to School Bash Scheduled For July 16th

Women On The Move, Inc., Beyond The Court, LLC, & Collins Funeral Home will be sponsoring a Back To School Bash on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 9am – 12pm in downtown Camden, SC in the green space located at 622 Rutledge Street. This outside event is structured to engage the students in a fun-filled, educational, and safe space where they will be provided the tools necessary to start the school year off to a great start. The day will include live music, bounce houses, a game truck, horseback riding, free hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, and much more.
CAMDEN, SC
#Professional Development#The United Way
News19 WLTX

Larger 'Blessing Box' installed in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. — Blessing Boxes are all across Kershaw County. The special boxes are supplied with important items for community members in need - items they can take free of charge. There's even one set up outside the town hall in Elgin. But, after years of use, the box...
ELGIN, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Rotary Club of Lake Murray-Irmo Golf Tournament Helps Purchase Drone for Irmo PD

The Rotary Club of Lake-Murray Irmo proudly presented the Irmo Police Department with checks totaling $8,000 designated for the purchase of a high-tech drone created for law enforcement agencies. The Irmo Police Department Community Foundation has also been working on this project and contributed a significant amount to make this...
IRMO, SC
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
United Way
WIS-TV

Utility increase and fuel surcharge in Camden, here’s why

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Camden (COC) approved a 10% electricity increase with a 5% fuel surcharge on all utility bills, effective July 1. “It’s been over eight years since [COC] increased our utility rates for electricity… but at the end of the day [COC’s] been absorbing the cost increase since 2014,” said City Manager Jonathan Rorie.
CAMDEN, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the Year

(Sponsored Content) Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Lynette Mills as the Autism Residential Operations Employee of the Year. Mills has worked for the agency for ten years and serves as Certified Medical Technician at the Aintree Community Training Home.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: Engineers injured in train vs. train collision off Longwood Drive

RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia-Richland Fire Department is investigating a train vs. train collision early this morning. It happened on the 2000 block of American Italian Way around 8:20 a.m. A spokesperson for the fire department says two trains collided on the tracks not far from the intersection...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

UPDATE: Fairfield County 911 lines working again

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: All emergency lines are now working, officials say. An emergency phone system outage in Fairfield County has led to a search for answers and an important message to residents regarding who they should call while 911 is unavailable. A deputy county administrator for Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Dangerous and invasive tick raises alarm in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina public health and livestock officials have identified a large population of Asian longhorned ticks infesting a pasture at a cattle farm in York County. This invasive species of tick is not commonly found in the United States, and bites from these ticks have caused...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Radiate Church fighting food insecurity in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. — A church in Elgin spent their Saturday making meals and distributing them out to those in need. "This all started back in the COVID-19 pandemic when we were locked down and since then the need is as strong because of today due to inflation," Nicholas Anderson with Radiate Church's outreach program said. "We serve 350 meals, this is to anyone in the community that's in need."
ELGIN, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina ---The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Administrative Specialist Arlethia Birchmore as the Midlands Regional Center Employee of the Year. Birchmore has worked for the agency for two years and started her career at Midlands Center as a Direct Support Professional in one of the high-management residences. She is passionate about supporting people with intellectual disabilities.
COLUMBIA, SC

