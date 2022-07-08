ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Increased prevalence of clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential amongst people living with HIV

By Alexander G. Bick
 4 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04308-2, published online 12 January 2022. The Competing interests section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "Dr. Libby is an unpaid consultant to, or involved in clinical trials for Amgen, AstraZeneca, Baim Institute, Beren Therapeutics, Esperion, Therapeutics, Genentech, Kancera, Kowa Pharmaceuticals, Medimmune,...

Publisher Correction: Higher neutrophil"“lymphocyte ratio is associated with depressive symptoms in Japanese general male population

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-13562-x, published online 03 June 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1, where the column 'P-value' was incomplete for 'Females'. Furthermore, data in the row 'CES-D' contained errors, where the p-value for 'Males' and the data 'Non-depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was displaced, and data for 'Depressive symptoms' for 'Females' was omitted.
Whole-genome sequencing reveals de-novo mutations associated with nonsyndromic cleft lip/palate

The majority (85%) of nonsyndromic cleft lip with or without cleft palate (nsCL/P) cases occur sporadically, suggesting a role for de novo mutations (DNMs) in the etiology of nsCL/P. To identify high impact protein-altering DNMs that contribute to the risk of nsCL/P, we conducted whole-genome sequencing (WGS) analyses in 130 African case-parent trios (affected probands and unaffected parents). We identified 162 high confidence protein-altering DNMs some of which are based on available evidence, contribute to the risk of nsCL/P. These include novel protein-truncating DNMs in the ACTL6A, ARHGAP10, MINK1, TMEM5 and TTN genes; as well as missense variants in ACAN, DHRS3, DLX6, EPHB2, FKBP10, KMT2D, RECQL4, SEMA3C, SEMA4D, SHH, TP63, and TULP4. Many of these protein-altering DNMs were predicted to be pathogenic. Analysis using mouse transcriptomics data showed that some of these genes are expressed during the development of primary and secondary palate. Gene-set enrichment analysis of the protein-altering DNMs identified palatal development and neural crest migration among the few processes that were significantly enriched. These processes are directly involved in the etiopathogenesis of clefting. The analysis of the coding sequence in the WGS data provides more evidence of the opportunity for novel findings in the African genome.
Correction to: Variation in paediatric 24-h ambulatory blood pressure monitoring interpretation by Canadian and UK physicians

The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in the corresponding authorship. The corresponding author need to be changed from Isabella Stefanova to Dr. Rahul Chanchlani. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Janis Dionne, Rahul Chanchlani. Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine, McMaster University,...
T cell differentiation in SjÃ¶gren syndrome is regulated by TOX

New evidence indicates that expression of the thymocyte selection-associated high mobility group box (TOX) protein is involved in differentiation of naive CD4+ T cells into T follicular helper (TFH) cells in primary SjÃ¶gren syndrome (pSS). The results suggest that targetingÂ TOX expression via a Janus kinase (JAK)"“signal transducer and activator of transcription (STAT) pathway might have therapeutic potential in pSS.
Clinician survey regarding measurable residual disease-guided decision-making in multiple myeloma

Advances in multiple myeloma (MM) therapies have enhanced the likelihood of achieving deep and durable treatment responses which carry significant prognostic implications. Obtaining a complete response (CR) is an independent predictor of longer progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) in MM [1,2,3]; however, more sensitive methods that assess for measurable residual disease (MRD) have been shown to further enhance prognostication in MM [4,5,6,7]. MRD status in MM is established as a prognostic biomarker during treatment, but its impact on real-world decision making remains unproven.
Household income and maternal education in early childhood and risk of overweight and obesity in late childhood: Findings from seven birth cohort studies in six high-income countries

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. This study analysed the relationship between early childhood socioeconomic status (SES) measured by maternal education and household income and the subsequent development of childhood overweight and obesity. Subjects/methods. Data from seven population-representative prospective child cohorts in six high-income countries: United Kingdom, Australia, the...
Identification and validation of Alzheimer's disease-related metabolic brain pattern in biomarker confirmed Alzheimer's dementia patients

Metabolic brain biomarkers have been incorporated in various diagnostic guidelines of neurodegenerative diseases, recently. To improve their diagnostic accuracy a biologically and clinically homogeneous sample is needed for their identification. Alzheimer's disease-related pattern (ADRP) has been identified previously in cohorts of clinically diagnosed patients with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease (AD), meaning that its diagnostic accuracy might have been reduced due to common clinical misdiagnosis. In our study, we aimed to identify ADRP in a cohort of AD patients with CSF confirmed diagnosis, validate it in large out-of-sample cohorts and explore its relationship with patients' clinical status. For identification we analyzed 2-[18F]FDG PET brain scans of 20 AD patients and 20 normal controls (NCs). For validation, 2-[18F]FDG PET scans from 261 individuals with AD, behavioral variant of frontotemporal dementia, mild cognitive impairment and NC were analyzed. We identified an ADRP that is characterized by relatively reduced metabolic activity in temporoparietal cortices, posterior cingulate and precuneus which co-varied with relatively increased metabolic activity in the cerebellum. ADRP expression significantly differentiated AD from NC (AUC"‰="‰0.95) and other dementia types (AUC"‰="‰0.76"“0.85) and its expression correlated with clinical measures of global cognition and neuropsychological indices in all cohorts.
Gait analysis dataset of healthy volunteers and patients before and 6 months after total hip arthroplasty

Clinical gait analysis is a promising approach for quantifying gait deviations and assessing the impairments altering gait in patients with osteoarthritis. There is a lack of consensus on the identification of kinematic outcomes that could be used for the diagnosis and follow up in patients. The proposed dataset has been established on 80 asymptomatic participants and 106 patients with unilateral hip osteoarthritis before and 6 months after arthroplasty. All volunteers walked along a 6 meters straight line at their self-selected speed. Three dimensional trajectories of 35 reflective markers were simultaneously recorded and Plugin Gait Bones, angles, Center of Mass trajectories and ground reaction forces were computed. Gait video recordings, when available, anthropometric and demographic descriptions are also available. A minimum of 10 trials have been made available in the weka file format and C3D file to enhance the use of machine learning algorithms. We aim to share this dataset to facilitate the identification of new movement-related kinematic outcomes for improving the diagnosis and follow up in patients with hip OA.
Photothermal effect of albumin-modified gold nanorods diminished neuroblastoma cancer stem cells dynamic growth by modulating autophagy

Here, we investigated the photothermal effect of gold nanorods (GNRs) on human neuroblastoma CD133+ cancer stem cells (CSCs) via autophagic cell death. GNRs were synthesized using Cetyltrimethylammonium bromide (CTAB), covered with bovine serum albumin (BSA). CD133+ CSCs were enriched from human neuroblastoma using the magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS) technique. Cells were incubated with GNRs coated with BSA and exposed to 808-nm near-infrared laser irradiation for 8Â min to yield low (43Â Â°C), medium (46Â Â°C), and high (49Â Â°C) temperatures. After 24Â h, the survival rate and the percent of apoptotic and necrotic CSCs were measured using MTT assay and flow cytometry. The expression of different autophagy-related genes was measured using polymerase chain reaction (PCR) array analysis. Protein levels of P62 and LC3 were detected using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The viability of CSC was reduced in GNR-exposed cells compared to the control group (p"‰<"‰0.05). At higher temperatures (49Â Â°C), the percent of apoptotic CSCs, but not necrotic cells, increased compared to the lower temperatures. Levels of intracellular LC3 and P62 were reduced and increased respectively when the temperature increased to 49Â Â°C (p"‰<"‰0.05). These effects were non-significant at low and medium temperatures (43 and 46Â Â°C) related to the control CSCs (p"‰>"‰0.05). The clonogenic capacity of CSC was also inhibited after photothermal therapy (p"‰<"‰0.05). Despite these changes, no statistically significant differences were found in terms of CSC colony number at different temperatures regardless of the presence or absence of HCQ. Based on the data, the combination of photothermal therapy with HCQ at 49Â Â°C can significantly abort the CSC clonogenic capacity compared to the control-matched group without HCQ (p"‰<"‰0.0001). PCR array showed photothermal modulation of CSCs led to alteration of autophagy-related genes and promotion of co-regulator of apoptosis and autophagy signaling pathways. Factors related to autophagic vacuole formation and intracellular transport were significantly induced at a temperature of 49Â Â°C (p"‰<"‰0.05). We also note the expression of common genes belonging to autophagy and apoptosis signaling pathways at higher temperatures. Data showed tumoricidal effects of laser-irradiated GNRs by the alteration of autophagic response and apoptosis.
Author Correction: MiDAS 4: A global catalogue of full-length 16S rRNA gene sequences and taxonomy for studies of bacterial communities in wastewater treatment plants

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29438-7, published online 07 April 2022. The original version of this Article included the following errors in reference citations:. It incorrectly cited 'Thompson, L. R. et al. A communal catalogue reveals Earth's multiscale microbial diversity. Nature 551, 457"“463 (2017)' and 'Peterson, J. et al. The NIH...
Country experiences on the path to exclusive use of validated automated blood pressure measuring devices within the HEARTS in the Americas Initiative

The aim of the HEARTS in the Americas initiative is to promote the adoption of global best practices in the prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases, and improve the control of hypertension. HEARTS is being implemented in 21 countries and a diverse set of actions and measures are in progress to improve exclusive access in primary health care facilities to automated blood pressure measuring devices that have been validated for accuracy. The purpose of this manuscript is to illustrate these efforts, mainly in the regulatory and public procurement arena, and to present information on common challenges and solutions identified. Examples from six countries confirm the need for not only a robust regulatory framework to increase availability of validated automated blood pressure measuring devices but also a comprehensive strategic approach that involves relevant stakeholders, includes a multi-pronged approach and is associated with a national program to prevent and control non communicable diseases.
Author Correction: Formative pluripotent stem cells show features of epiblast cells poised for gastrulation

We apologize for the mistake of correspondence email address of Wei Xie. The correct information is as follows. This correction does not affect the conclusion of the work. Correspondence: Wei Xie (xiewei121@tsinghua.edu.cn) or Lei Li (lil@ioz.ac.cn) These authors contributed equally: Xiaoxiao Wang, Yunlong Xiang, Yang Yu. State Key Laboratory of...
Ultra-sensitive monitoring of leukemia patients using superRCA mutation detection assays

Rare tumor-specific mutations in patient samples serve as excellent markers to monitor the course of malignant disease and responses to therapy in clinical routine, and improved assay techniques are needed for broad adoption. We describe herein a highly sensitive and selective molecule amplification technology - superRCA assays - for rapid and highly specific detection of DNA sequence variants present at very low frequencies in DNA samples. Using a standard flow cytometer we demonstrate precise, ultra-sensitive detection of single-nucleotide mutant sequences from malignant cells against up to a 100,000-fold excess of DNA from normal cells in either bone marrow or peripheral blood, to follow the course of patients treated for acute myeloid leukemia (AML). We also demonstrate that sequence variants located in a high-GC region may be sensitively detected, and we illustrate the potential of the technology for early detection of disease recurrence as a basis for prompt change of therapy.
The amniotic fluid proteome predicts imminent preterm delivery in asymptomatic women with a short cervix

Preterm birth, the leading cause of perinatal morbidity and mortality, is associated with increased risk of short- and long-term adverse outcomes. For women identified as at risk for preterm birth attributable to a sonographic short cervix, the determination of imminent delivery is crucial for patient management. The current study aimed to identify amniotic fluid (AF) proteins that could predict imminent delivery in asymptomatic patients with a short cervix. This retrospective cohort study included women enrolled between May 2002 and September 2015 who were diagnosed with a sonographic short cervix (<"‰25Â mm) at 16"“32Â weeks of gestation. Amniocenteses were performed to exclude intra-amniotic infection; none of the women included had clinical signs of infection or labor at the time of amniocentesis. An aptamer-based multiplex platform was used to profile 1310 AF proteins, and the differential protein abundance between women who delivered within two weeks from amniocentesis, and those who did not, was determined. The analysis included adjustment for quantitative cervical length and control of the false-positive rate at 10%. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve was calculated to determine whether protein abundance in combination with cervical length improved the prediction of imminent preterm delivery as compared to cervical length alone. Of the 1,310 proteins profiled in AF, 17 were differentially abundant in women destined to deliver within two weeks of amniocentesis independently of the cervical length (adjusted p-value"‰<"‰0.10). The decreased abundance of SNAP25 and the increased abundance of GPI, PTPN11, OLR1, ENO1, GAPDH, CHI3L1, RETN, CSF3, LCN2, CXCL1, CXCL8, PGLYRP1, LDHB, IL6, MMP8, and PRTN3 were associated with an increased risk of imminent delivery (odds ratio"‰>"‰1.5 for each). The sensitivity at a 10% false-positive rate for the prediction of imminent delivery by a quantitative cervical length alone was 38%, yet it increased to 79% when combined with the abundance of four AF proteins (CXCL8, SNAP25, PTPN11, and MMP8). Neutrophil-mediated immunity, neutrophil activation, granulocyte activation, myeloid leukocyte activation, and myeloid leukocyte-mediated immunity were biological processes impacted by protein dysregulation in women destined to deliver within two weeks of diagnosis. The combination of AF protein abundance and quantitative cervical length improves prediction of the timing of delivery compared to cervical length alone, among women with a sonographic short cervix.
SNHG25 facilitates SNORA50C accumulation to stabilize HDAC1 in neuroblastoma cells

Increasing studies have pointed out that small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs) and their host genes (SNHGs) have multi-functional roles in cancer progression. Bioinformatics analysis revealed the importance of snoRNA host gene 25 (SNHG25) in neuroblastoma (NB). Hence, we further explored the function and molecular mechanism of SNHG25 in NB. Our study revealed that SNHG25 expression was upregulated in NB cells. Through loss-of-function assays, we discovered that silencing of SNHG25 suppressed NB cell proliferation, invasion, and migration. Moreover, we found that SNHG25 positively regulated snoRNA small nucleolar RNA, H/ACA box 50"‰C (SNORA50C) in NB cells, and SNORA50C depletion had the same function as SNHG25 silencing in NB cells. Moreover, we proved that SNHG25 recruited dyskerin pseudouridine synthase 1 (DKC1) to facilitate SNORA50C accumulation and associated small nucleolar ribonucleoprotein (snoRNP) assembly. In addition, it was manifested that SNHG25 relied on SNORA50C to inhibit ubiquitination of histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1), thereby elevating HDAC1 expression in NB cells. Further, HDAC1 was proven to be a tumor-facilitator in NB, and SNORA50C contributed to NB cell growth and migration through the HDAC1-mediated pathway. In vivo xenograft experiments further supported that SNHG25 promoted NB progression through SNORA50C/HDAC1 pathway. Our study might provide a novel sight for NB treatment.
In vivo correlation of serotonin transporter and 1B receptor availability in the human brain: a PET study

Synaptic serotonin levels in the brain are regulated by active transport into the bouton by the serotonin transporter, and by autoreceptors, such as the inhibitory serotonin (5-HT) 1B receptor which, when activated, decreases serotonin release. Animal studies have shown a regulatory link between the two proteins. Evidence of such coupling could translate to an untapped therapeutic potential in augmenting the effect of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors through pharmacological modulation of 5-HT1B receptors. Here we will for the first time in vivo examine the relationship between 5-HT1B receptors and serotonin transporters in the living human brain. Seventeen healthy individuals were examined with PET twice, using the radioligands [11C]AZ10419369 and [11C]MADAM for quantification of the 5-HT1B receptor and the 5-HT transporter, respectively. The binding potential was calculated for a set of brain regions, and the correlations between the binding estimates of the two radioligands were studied. [11C]AZ10419369 and [11C]MADAM binding was positively correlated in all examined brain regions. In most cortical regions the correlation was strong, e.g., frontal cortex, r(15)"‰="‰0.64, p"‰="‰0.01 and parietal cortex, r(15)"‰="‰0.8, p"‰="‰0.0002 while in most subcortical regions, negligible correlations was observed. Though the correlation estimates in cortex should be interpreted with caution due to poor signal to noise ratio of [11C]MADAM binding in these regions, it suggests a link between two key proteins involved in the regulation of synaptic serotonin levels. Our results indicate a need for further studies to address the functional importance of 5-HT1B receptors in treatment with drugs that inhibit serotonin reuptake.
Persister cells that survive chemotherapy are pinpointed

A close look at the cells that drive cancer growth after chemotherapy, and thereby contribute to fatal tumour progression, provides new insights into the identity of the cells that manage to survive treatment. Sumaiyah K. Rehman 0 &. Sumaiyah K. Rehman. Sumaiyah K. Rehman is at the Princess Margaret Cancer...
Daily briefing: COVID variants spotted early in sewage

Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants detected in wastewater up to two weeks before they turned up in tests in clinics. Plus, the first image from the Webb telescope comes early and how to find, read and organize papers. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello Nature...
Functional landscapes of POLE and POLD1 mutations in checkpoint blockade-dependent antitumor immunity

Defects in pathways governing genomic fidelity have been linked to improved response to immune checkpoint blockade therapy (ICB). Pathogenic POLE/POLD1 mutations can cause hypermutation, yet how diverse mutations in POLE/POLD1 influence antitumor immunity following ICB is unclear. Here, we comprehensively determined the effect of POLE/POLD1 mutations in ICB and elucidated the mechanistic impact of these mutations on tumor immunity. Murine syngeneic tumors harboring Pole/Pold1 functional mutations displayed enhanced antitumor immunity and were sensitive to ICB. Patients with POLE/POLD1 mutated tumors harboring telltale mutational signatures respond better to ICB than patients harboring wild-type or signature-negative tumors. A mutant POLE/D1 function-associated signature-based model outperformed several traditional approaches for identifying POLE/POLD1 mutated patients that benefit from ICB. Strikingly, the spectrum of mutational signatures correlates with the biochemical features of neoantigens. Alterations that cause POLE/POLD1 function-associated signatures generate T cell receptor (TCR)-contact residues with increased hydrophobicity, potentially facilitating T cell recognition. Altogether, the functional landscapes of POLE/POLD1 mutations shape immunotherapy efficacy.
Monitoring of Campylobacter jejuni in a chicken infection model by measuring specific volatile organic compounds and by qPCR

Campylobacter is one of the leading bacterial foodborne pathogens worldwide. Poultry is the host species with this pathogen with the highest clinical impact. Flocks become colonised with Campylobacter, which leads to contamination of product entering the food-chain. Rapid and reliable Campylobacter detection methods could support controls to minimize the risks of contamination within the food-chain, which would easier enable the implementation of a logistical slaughter schedule or other control options. The present study evaluates current and emerging C.Â jejuni detection technologies on air samples in a unique study set-up of pre-defined C.Â jejuni prevalences. Both non-invasive detection technologies on air samples by subsequent measuring of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or by qPCR detected the C.Â jejuni presence and could additionally distinguish between the number of present C.Â jejuni-positive birds in the study set-up. Nevertheless, electrostatic air samplers diagnosed fewer birds as C.Â jejuni-positive compared to the cultivation-based method. By measuring the VOCs, it was possible to detect the presence of two positive birds in the room. This apparent high sensitivity still needs to be verified in field studies. Techniques, such as these promising methods, that can facilitate C.Â jejuni surveillance in poultry flocks are desirable to reduce the risk of infection for humans.
