Lamar, CO

Movies - Lamar Theatre - 2022-07-08

Lamar, CO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop Gun: Maverick, stars Tom Cruise -...

kiowacountypress.net

The Hollywood Reporter

Daisy Edgar-Jones in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’: Film Review

Where the Crawdads Sing is the kind of tedious moral fantasy that fuels America’s misguided idealism. It’s an attempt at a complex tale about rejection, difference and survival. But the film, like the novel it’s based on, skirts the issues — of race, gender and class — that would texture its narrative and strengthen its broad thesis, resulting in a story that says more about how whiteness operates in a society allergic to interdependence than it does about how communities fail young people. Directed by Olivia Newman (First Match), the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ popular and controversial novel of the...
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

