WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The right lane of U.S. Highway 52 is reopened this evening after a single-vehicle accident near Exit 109, according to Winston-Salem police. Officers were called to the scene near Exit 109 for U.S. Highway 421 at 11 a.m. following a crash that left at least one person injured, police say.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO