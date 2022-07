It is a Sunday morning in America in June – the first anniversary of this country’s legal acknowledgement of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Tomorrow, the banks, schools, post offices will be closed. There will be celebrations commemorating the day when the message of freedom finally reached the enslaved people of Texas – a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. It is also the month of this country’s Queer Pride celebration – an event that began more than five decades ago with the Stonewall Riots. In this space between two revolutions, I sit talking to Cynthia Erivo, who like me, is both Black and Queer. When I ask her what it means to be a queer woman of colour today, her reply is clear-eyed and thoughtful. “For me, it means taking a risk to claim the freedom of being one’s full self.”

