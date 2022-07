In 1950, a young man named Charles Seller was struck by a train, losing one of his legs. His family and friends came together to put on a variety show named Talent Time to aid in his medical costs. This started a tradition in Bloomfield, NJ, that has lasted for more than 70 years. Each summer, members — in their mid teens to early thirties — produce and perform a musical in which all profits go towards someone in the area with high medical bills. This year The Charles Seller Foundation’s Talent Time Players present Seussical to benefit Chase McGee of Nutley.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO