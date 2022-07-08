Bay Rd Construction starting Monday, July 11th

CHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A state of emergency has been declared in Chester after a water main break has left many in town without water. On Friday, a broken pipe drained the town’s entire water supply. Officials told Western Mass News that about 95 percent of the water has been restored to the town, but about 17 families are still without water and it’s not expected to be restored for a couple of days. In the meantime, The town is working to supply water to residents and a boil water order is in effect to protect residents from health risks.

