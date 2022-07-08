ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Bay Rd Construction starting Monday, July 11th

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article7am -4pm Warner Brothers will begin reclaiming on Bay Rd (from Hulst Rd to the Belchertown town line) on Monday, July 11th, 2022. Construction crews will be reclaiming...

MassLive.com

Worcester senior housing proposal of 168+ units up for approval

A planned senior housing development with at least 168 units and 153 parking spaces will go to the Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday for approval. The project, which is being proposed by Goddard/Homestead, Inc., a nonprofit which currently operates two other senior living campuses in Worcester, is located at the site of the former Saint Peter-Marian Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School at 781-783 Grove St., which closed in 2020. The property, which includes 23.7 acres, is currently occupied by a three-story building, a two-story and a one-story residential building, 254 parking spaces and athletic fields.
WORCESTER, MA
WWLP

Mass Pike exit at Sturbridge to close Tuesday night

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is warning drivers about a ramp closure on the MassPike (I-90) at Sturbridge. The I-90 eastbound ramp at exit 78 (I-84 westbound) in Sturbridge will be closed from 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 12 until 5 a.m., Wednesday, July 13.
STURBRIDGE, MA
WWLP

TRAFFIC: Closure of North St. in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – North St. in Agawam is closed, traffic flow is to continue from Colemore St. to N. Westfield St. The road will be closed from Monday, July 11th, to Friday, July 15th, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The Agawam Police Department has announced that local...
AGAWAM, MA
franklincountynow.com

Car V. Pole Accident Near W. Main Street In Orange

(Orange, MA) At 2:22 p.m. Monday, Orange Fire Rescue EMS reported a car versus pole accident with live wires down in the area of 90 West Main Street in Orange. The vehicle rolled over and entrapped the occupant, no word yet on injuries or how many occupants were in the vehicle. Use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.
ORANGE, MA
WWLP

Apartment fire on Marble Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire on Marble Street in Springfield Sunday night. According to Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi, crews were called to a fire at an apartment building around 9:20 p.m. Sunday located on 65 Marble Street. Calvi told 22News the fire...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chester faces state of emergency with water main break, residents supplied with needed water

CHESTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A state of emergency has been declared in Chester after a water main break has left many in town without water. On Friday, a broken pipe drained the town’s entire water supply. Officials told Western Mass News that about 95 percent of the water has been restored to the town, but about 17 families are still without water and it’s not expected to be restored for a couple of days. In the meantime, The town is working to supply water to residents and a boil water order is in effect to protect residents from health risks.
CHESTER, MA
amherstma.gov

Conservation Commission

RECEIVED: 7/11/2022 at 10:35 am. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management Updates - Janet Planet Mt. Pollux (Land Use Application) - Wedding at Mt. Pollux (Land Use Application) 7:35 PM Notice of Intent – Berkshire Design Group on behalf of Bruce Allen and Carol Albano for the expansion of an existing driveway/parking area in the 100-foot buffer zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetlands at 51 Spaulding Street (Map 14B, Lot 110). 7:40 PM Notice of Intent – SWCA for 52 Fearing St, LLC for the relocation/reconstruction of a single-family house with associated site work and preparation in the 100-foot Buffer Zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetland at 46 Fearing Street (Map 11C, Lot 123). Click 'more details' below for continued list of topics.
AMHERST, MA
NBC Connecticut

State Identifies Man Killed in Boat Accident on Connecticut River

A Waterford man has been identified as the person who died in a boat accident on the Connecticut River in Portland Sunday afternoon. Wayne Hamler, 60, was killed when the boat he was in veered towards the shoreline and collided with rocks on the bank of the river around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
WATERFORD, CT
WWLP

PHOTOS: Brush fire off Flynt Street in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments worked to put out a brush fire in the area of Flynt Street in Palmer Sunday afternoon. According to the Palmer Fire Department, at around 2:10 p.m. crews were called to a brush fire on the side of a hill in the area of Flynt Street. Bondsville, Brimfield, Monson, Three Rivers, and Warren Fire Departments assisted while Wilbraham Fire provided town coverage.
PALMER, MA
amherstma.gov

Public Shade Tree Committee

RECEIVED: 7/06/2022 at 11:35 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda; 1. Call to Order; 2. Announcements and Public Comments; 3. Hearings; 4. Approval of June Minutes, Volunteer Hours; 5. Committee Reports, a. Chair, b. Vice Chair, c. Tree Warden, d. Treasurer; 6. Presentations and Discussion, a. Town Tree Inventory – Grant, Training, Data collection, Management Plan, b. Social Media Update, c. Town Tree Tour Next Steps, d. 2nd Saturday plantings – July review, August: yes or no?, September-November, e. History Museum – Grant, Fundraising, Public outreach, Public education, f. North Common/Merry Maple, g. New APSTC members, h. Town Budget Line Item; 7. Old/On-going items, a. Kendrick Park/N Pleasant St Road redesign, b. Connections with Stockbridge School, c. Northampton Road, d. Library Trees, e. Website Update, f. Complete Streets/State-level initiatives, g. Significant Tree Ordinance; 8. Committee Comments; 9. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the Chair; 10. Adjourn.
AMHERST, MA
amherstma.gov

Disability Access Advisory Committee

RECEIVED: 7/8/22 at 11:30 am. LIST OF TOPICS: To access the entire meeting agenda, please click on the link provided. ANNOUCEMENTS: 1.Age & Dementia Friendly Amherst Community Project – Listening Session #3 on Transportation, Buildings and Outdoor Spaces - 2:30-4:00pm on Monday, July 25, 2022 via Zoom. GENERAL PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: NEW BUSINESS: OLD BUSINESS: OTHER BUSINESS NOT ANTICIPATED WITHIN 48 HOURS: APPROVAL OF MEETING MINUTES: ADJOURN:
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Shriners plans to move to new Chicopee HQ later this summer

CHICOPEE – A three-year search for a new headquarters has ended with the Melha Shriners landing downtown in a building that has long housed a well-known restaurant. “This place is in excellent condition and it will suit our needs well,” said Russ Mitchell, who is the chief operating officer for the group.
CHICOPEE, MA
amherstma.gov

Local Historic District Commission

RECEIVED: 7/06/2022 at 3:03 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: PUBLIC MEETING 1. Discuss next steps/strategy to studying the expansion of Lincoln-Sunset district 2. Additional thoughts on Preservation Plan 3. Other administrative matters 4. Public Comment 5. Next Meeting Date.
AMHERST, MA

