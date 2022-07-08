Bay Rd Construction starting Monday, July 11th

RECEIVED: 7/06/2022 at 11:35 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Agenda; 1. Call to Order; 2. Announcements and Public Comments; 3. Hearings; 4. Approval of June Minutes, Volunteer Hours; 5. Committee Reports, a. Chair, b. Vice Chair, c. Tree Warden, d. Treasurer; 6. Presentations and Discussion, a. Town Tree Inventory – Grant, Training, Data collection, Management Plan, b. Social Media Update, c. Town Tree Tour Next Steps, d. 2nd Saturday plantings – July review, August: yes or no?, September-November, e. History Museum – Grant, Fundraising, Public outreach, Public education, f. North Common/Merry Maple, g. New APSTC members, h. Town Budget Line Item; 7. Old/On-going items, a. Kendrick Park/N Pleasant St Road redesign, b. Connections with Stockbridge School, c. Northampton Road, d. Library Trees, e. Website Update, f. Complete Streets/State-level initiatives, g. Significant Tree Ordinance; 8. Committee Comments; 9. Topics Not Reasonably Anticipated by the Chair; 10. Adjourn.
