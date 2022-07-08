ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Politics with Jeff Stein — Fri. Jul. 08, 2022

By Jeff Stein
kxel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI got an email yesterday from a musical duo I’ve followed; occasionally they’ll send out news of where they’re going to appear, some notes about things at home…similar to what lots of folks do. This, though, seemed fishy even at the early morning hour when...

kxel.com

kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 11th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowans who support and those who oppose abortion held events in Des Moines this weekend. A couple dozen people gathered outside of a Roman Catholic cathedral downtown Saturday and prayed together, and then walked to the Statehouse to pray more. Pulse Life Advocates co-hosted the event, and board president Tom Quiner says his Catholic faith teaches that human life begins at fertilization and it is always unjust to kill an innocent person. Thousands of people gathered outside the Iowa Capitol Sunday to call for abortion to remain legal in the state. Several groups -- including Planned Parenthood and the Iowa Coalition for Collective Change -- hosted the event with people in the crowd holding signs and wearing shirts declaring their support for abortion.
DES MOINES, IA
3 News Now

Iowa Republicans maintain voter registration lead following primary

Iowa’s Republican Party grew in ranks by almost 25,000 voters between June and July, new voting registration data shows. The Iowa Secretary of State’s office reported that more than 681,871 Iowans are registered Republicans in July 2020, compared to more than 597,120 registered Democrats. The rest of the state’s nearly 1,850,000 registered voters are independents or third-party.
IOWA STATE
1057kokz.com

Iowa Irish Fest–August 5th-7th

Music, Dance, and Good Times for all. The 2022 Iowa Irish Fest features an incredible variety of world-class entertainment, each offering multiple performances, can only be found in downtown Waterloo during the first weekend in August! When these individuals and groups are not on stage, they are often found among the crowd, interacting with festgoers, leading educational sessions, and enjoying the talent of their fellow artists.
WATERLOO, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa dentist wants a judge to overturn his license revocation

A dentist who has faced disciplinary action in at least three states is challenging Iowa’s decision to revoke his license to practice. Dr. Jack Elder, who until recently practiced dentistry in Lake City, is taking the Iowa Dental Board to court in an effort to have a Polk County judge review and overturn the board’s recent decision to revoke his license.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kwbg.com

Iowa State Specialist Eager to Welcome Back Farm Progress Show

BOONE, Iowa—For the first time in four years, the Farm Progress Show will once again be held in Iowa this year, and specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are excited about the return. The 2020 show was slated for Iowa, but was cancelled due to the COVID...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff In Iowa For A Former Coralville Police Sergeant

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow (Monday) from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Sergeant John Williams of the Coralville Police Department. Williams died from a medical emergency while responding to a shooting on July 3. Reynolds says, “Kevin and I join with Iowans in mourning the loss of Sergeant Williams, who faithfully served the city of Coralville for nearly three decades. Sergeant Williams embodied a true hero and tragically passed away while responding to a shooting of a young child. While we are deeply saddened by his passing, I am confident the City of Coralville and the State of Iowa are greater because of the countless lives touched through Sergeant Williams’ dedication and service. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement.” Flags will be lowered on the State Capital Buildings, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.
CORALVILLE, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
IOWA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Voters Chose the Iowa State Fair as the Best in the Country

Back on June 22nd, the livestock publication The Showtimes Magazine held a competition on social media to find the best state fair in the U.S. The concept was simple: have Facebook and Instagram users vote on their favorite state fairs by liking designated posts. We are happy to report that voters chose Iowa as their 2022 champion!
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Hundreds of Iowa nursing home complaints go uninvestigated for months

Connie Roundy (inset photos) was a resident of Rose Vista Home in Woodbine in January 2020, when her granddaughter complained to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals about issues at the home. The complaint wasn't investigated until March 2021, six months after Roundy had died. (Documents from Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals; photos courtesy of Kimberly Jacob)
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, July 8th, 2022

(Iowa City, IA) -- Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the Guide-Link Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus. Police took 23-year-old Nezzy Conway of Iowa City into custody at Guide-Link, where they say he’d assaulted officers and staff with a machete. A bomb squad from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office removed the two explosives. Conway is jailed and faces a list of charges, including terrorism.
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

Treasurer Fitzgerald’s Great Iowa Treasure Hunt Returned $24 Million in Past Year

The State’s fiscal year drew to a close on June 30, and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reflecting on the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt’s accomplishments. “In the past year, my office was able to return over $24 million dollars to more than 25,000 claimants,” announced Fitzgerald. “Reuniting owners with their rightful property will always be one of the most rewarding aspects of my job, and I will continue to provide past and present Iowans with a free, easy and accessible way to find their treasure.”
IOWA STATE

