BYU senior golfer Elijah Turner has experienced quite a range of emotions during the past three years of competition at the Utah State Amateur golf tournament. “I made a run to the semifinals in 2019 when I had only been back from my mission for three weeks (losing to the eventual champion, Preston Summerhays),” Turner said last week at media day for the 2022 event. “That shows you that you are able to do it, to make it that far and know you can compete. But the next year I didn’t make it to match play. And then last year I was the No. 2 seed and lost to the No. 63 seed in the first round.”

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO