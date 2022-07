TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Marianna Police Department arrested three men on drug-related charges, according to a press release. While acting on an arrest warrant involving recent thefts that were under investigation, officers found Bryan Thomas at a home on 2nd Avenue and arrested him. While in police custody, he told officers that he was carrying drugs on him, which were discovered to be methamphetamine, the release says. He was then charged with possession of the narcotic.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO