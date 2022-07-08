ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Leveraging physical intelligence for the self-design of high performance engineering structures

By JessÃ© PaixÃ£o
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe design of complex engineering structures largely relies on computational intelligence in the form of science-based predictive models to support design decisions. This approach requires modeling and manufacturing uncertainties to be accounted for explicitly and leads to an inescapable trade-off of performance for robustness. To remedy this situation, a novel self-design...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The expanding role of National Metrology Institutes in the quantum era

Emerging quantum technologies pose new measurement challenges, but also offer previously unknown measurement solutions. National metrology institutes are playing a leading role in this fast evolving world. Either Lord Kelvin, the inventor of the absolute temperature scale, or Peter Drucker, the man who invented modern business management, may have coined...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Coordinated motions of multiple robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network

This paper addresses coordinated problem of uncertain robotic manipulators with matrix-weighted network. Given interconnections between agents are weighted by nonnegative definite matrices, we present a sufficient and necessary condition about zero eigenvalues of matrix-weighted Laplacian and types of coordinated behaviors for multiple agents. Based on the condition, two novel control schemes are proposed for the networked robots by introducing matrix-weighted network. We employ the decomposition approach and Lyapunov-like approach to show coordinated motions of the networked system, and demonstrate that the proposed controls are capable of ensuring the robotic agents reach complete/cluster consensus and complete/cluster synchronization. Finally, some numerical examples and simulations demonstrate the obtained theoretical results.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Probing interlayer shear thermal deformation in atomically-thin van der Waals layered materials

Atomically-thin van der Waals layered materials, with both high in-plane stiffness and bending flexibility, offer a unique platform for thermomechanical engineering. However, the lack of effective characterization techniques hinders the development of this research topic. Here, we develop a direct experimental method and effective theoretical model to study the mechanical, thermal, and interlayer properties of van der Waals materials. This is accomplished by using a carefully designed WSe2-based heterostructure, where monolayer WSe2 serves as an in-situ strain meter. Combining experimental results and theoretical modelling, we are able to resolve the shear deformation and interlayer shear thermal deformation of each individual layer quantitatively in van der Waals materials. Our approach also provides important interlayer coupling information as well as key thermal parameters. The model can be applied to van der Waals materials with different layer numbers and various boundary conditions for both thermally-induced and mechanically-induced deformations.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Light People: Professor Xianfeng Chen spoke about integrated photonics

In 1969, Stewart E. Miller published "Integrated optics: an introduction", which outlined a proposal for a miniature form of laser beam circuitry, marking the first research paper about what is now known as integrated photonics. Now half a century has passed, integrated photonics grew robustly from integrating a limited number of devices and functions towards versatile and industrialized photonic integrated circuits. In this interview, Light: Science & Applications invited Prof. Xianfeng Chen [see the "Short Bio" section] to share his insight about the past, present and future of integrated photonics.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Engineering#Physics#Product Design
Nature.com

Low self-esteem and the formation of global self-performance estimates in emerging adulthood

High self-esteem, an overall positive evaluation of self-worth, is a cornerstone of mental health. Previously we showed that people with low self-esteem differentially construct beliefs about momentary self-worth derived from social feedback. However, it remains unknown whether these anomalies extend to constructing beliefs about self-performance in a non-social context, in the absence of external feedback. Here, we examined this question using a novel behavioral paradigm probing subjects' self-performance estimates with or without external feedback. We analyzed data from young adults (N"‰="‰57) who were selected from a larger community sample (N"‰="‰2402) on the basis of occupying the bottom or top 10% of a reported self-esteem distribution. Participants performed a series of short blocks involving two perceptual decision-making tasks with varying degrees of difficulty, with or without feedback. At the end of each block, they had to decide on which task they thought they performed best, and gave subjective task ratings, providing two measures of self-performance estimates. We found no robust evidence of differences in objective performance between high and low self-esteem participants. Nevertheless, low self-esteem participants consistently underestimated their performance as expressed in lower subjective task ratings relative to high self-esteem participants. These results provide an initial window onto how cognitive processes underpinning the construction of self-performance estimates across different contexts map on to global dispositions relevant to mental health such as self-esteem.
MENTAL HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

These new Japanese space habitats defy gravity

There's no shortage of space habitat ideas, but how well they tackle the issues of gravity in space is not always clear. Now, researchers at Kyoto University have joined forces with contractor Kajima Corp. to develop gravity-defying habitats required for use on the Moon and Mars, complete with their own transportation system, according to a report by Japanese newspaper Asahi published on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
Nature.com

The heterogeneous pharmacological medical biochemical network PharMeBINet

Heterogeneous biomedical pharmacological databases are important for multiple fields in bioinformatics. Hetionet is a freely available database combining diverse entities and relationships from 29 public resources. Therefore, it is used as the basis for this project. 19 additional pharmacological medical and biological databases such as CTD, DrugBank, and ClinVar are parsed and integrated into Neo4j. Afterwards, the information is merged into the Hetionet structure. Different mapping methods are used such as external identification systems or name mapping. The resulting open-source Neo4j database PharMeBINet has 2,869,407 different nodes with 66 labels and 15,883,653 relationships with 208 edge types. It is a heterogeneous database containing interconnected information on ADRs, diseases, drugs, genes, gene variations, proteins, and more. Relationships between these entities represent drug-drug interactions or drug-causes-ADR relations, to name a few. It has much potential for developing further data analyses including machine learning applications. A web application for accessing the database is free to use for everyone and available at https://pharmebi.net. Additionally, the database is deposited on Zenodo at https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.6578218.
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

See astronaut trash whiz through space before its fiery end

Four astronauts on the International Space Station can create over 2.5 tons of trash per year, but how to get rid of that garbage has been an ongoing struggle. At the low-Earth orbiting laboratory, astronauts tested a new technology last week that could become a go-to solution for space waste disposal in the future. For the first time, the seven-member crew successfully used a Nanoracks Bishop airlock system to dump about 172 pounds of junk out of the station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Photonic-circuited resonance fluorescence of single molecules with an ultrastable lifetime-limited transition

Resonance fluorescence as the emission of a resonantly-excited two-level quantum system promises indistinguishable single photons and coherent high-fidelity quantum-state manipulation of the matter qubit, which underpin many quantum information processing protocols. Real applications of the protocols demand high degrees of scalability and stability of the experimental platform, and thus favor quantum systems integrated on one chip. However, the on-chip solution confronts several formidable challenges compromising the scalability prospect, such as the randomness, spectral wandering and scattering background of the integrated quantum systems near heterogeneous and nanofabricated material interfaces. Here we report an organic-inorganic hybrid integrated quantum photonic platform that circuits background-free resonance fluorescence of single molecules with an ultrastable lifetime-limited transition. Our platform allows a collective alignment of the dipole orientations of many isolated molecules with the photonic waveguide. We demonstrate on-chip generation, beam splitting and routing of resonance-fluorescence single photons with a signal-to-background ratio over 3000 in the waveguide at the weak excitation limit. Crucially, we show the photonic-circuited single molecules possess a lifetime-limited-linewidth transition and exhibit inhomogeneous spectral broadenings of only about 5% over hours' measurements. These findings and the versatility of our platform pave the way for scalable quantum photonic networks.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Landmark Webb telescope releases first science image — astronomers are in awe

Galaxies from near the dawn of time pepper the deepest-ever look into the night sky. You have full access to this article via your institution. The wait is over. The first scientific image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has dropped, and astronomers are mesmerized. US President Joe Biden released the historic picture, which is the deepest astronomical image of the distant Universe, during a press conference at the White House on Monday. NASA will publish more images on 12 July.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Exploration of glassy state in Prussian blue analogues

Prussian blue analogues (PBAs) are archetypes of microporous coordination polymers/metal"“organic frameworks whose versatile composition allows for diverse functionalities. However, developments in PBAs have centred solely on their crystalline state, and the glassy state of PBAs has not been explored. Here we describe the preparation of the glassy state of PBAs via a mechanically induced crystal-to-glass transformation and explore their properties. The preservation of short-range metal"“ligand"“metal connectivity is confirmed, enabling the framework-based functionality and semiconductivity in the glass. The transformation also generates unconventional CNâˆ’ vacancies, followed by the reduction of metal sites. This leads to significant porosity enhancement in recrystallised PBA, enabled by further accessibility of isolated micropores. Finally, mechanical stability under stress for successful vitrification is correlated to defect contents and interstitial water. Our results demonstrate how mechanochemistry provides opportunities to explore glassy states of molecular framework materials in which the stable liquid state is absent.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR-PLT2 to maintain root tip homeostasis in response to sugars

Plant development is highly dependent on energy levels. TARGET OF RAPAMYCIN (TOR) activates the proximal root meristem to promote root development in response to photosynthesis-derived sugars during photomorphogenesis in Arabidopsis thaliana. However, the mechanisms of how root tip homeostasis is maintained to ensure proper root cap structure and gravitropism are unknown. PLETHORA (PLT) transcription factors are pivotal for the root apical meristem (RAM) identity by forming gradients, but how PLT gradients are established and maintained, and their roles in COL development are not well known. We demonstrate that endogenous sucrose induces TOPOISOMERASE1Î± (TOP1Î±) expression during the skotomorphogenesis-to-photomorphogenesis transition. TOP1Î± fine-tunes TOR expression in the root tip columella. TOR maintains columella stem cell identity correlating with reduced quiescent centre cell division in a WUSCHEL RELATED HOMEOBOX5-independent manner. Meanwhile, TOR promotes PLT2 expression and phosphorylates and stabilizes PLT2 to maintain its gradient consistent with TOR expression pattern. PLT2 controls cell division and amyloplast formation to regulate columella development and gravitropism. This elaborate mechanism helps maintain root tip homeostasis and gravitropism in response to energy changes during root development.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Dynamic measurement of gravitational coupling between resonating beams in the hertz regime

To date, there have been few dynamic measurements of gravitation in the laboratory, and fully controlled quantitative experiments have been limited to frequencies in the millihertz regime. Here we introduce a fully characterized experiment at frequencies in the hertz regime, which allows a quantitative determination of the dynamic gravitational interaction between two parallel beams vibrating at 42"‰Hz in bending motion. A large amplitude vibration of the transmitter beam produces a gravitationally induced motion of the high-quality-factor resonant detector beam with amplitudes up to 10âˆ’11"‰m. The sub-picometre-resolution measurement is made possible by a setup that combines acoustical, mechanical and electrical isolation; a temperature-stable environment; heterodyne laser interferometry; and lock-in detection. The interaction is quantitatively modelled based on Newton's law of gravitation. Amplitude measurements at varying beam distances follow an inverse square law and agree with theoretical predictions to within approximately three percent. Furthermore, we extract the value of the gravitational constant G and near-field gravitational energy flow. We expect our experiment to enable progress in directions where current experimental evidence for dynamic gravitation is limited, such as the dynamic determination of G, inverse square law and gravitational shielding.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A prospective study using an individualized nomogram to predict the success rate of external cephalic version

To establish a clinical-based nomogram for predicting the success rate of external cephalic version (ECV) through a prospective study. This was a single-center prospective study that collected eligible breech pregnant women. 152 participants were enrolled in the training cohort, who received ECV procedures performed by a single operator. We used the training cohort to establish regression equations and prediction models. These variables include maternal factors (age, operation gestational age, pre-pregnancy BMI (Body Mass Index), operation BMI, BMI increase, multipara), ultrasound factors (fetal weight estimation, amniotic fluid index, placental location, type of breech presentation, spinal position), and anesthesia. Univariate and multivariable analyses were used to screen the factors affecting the success of ECV. A nomogram scoring model was established based on these factors. And C-index, DCA (Decision Curve Analysis) and calibration curve, Hosmer"“Lemeshow test was used to verify the prediction effect of the model. Finally, 33 participants were enrolled in the testing cohort who received ECV with an unrestricted operator. We used C-index, DCA (decision curve analysis), and Hosmer"“Lemeshow to verify the application value of the prediction model. The calibration curves and ROC curves of both the training cohort and testing cohort are plotted for internal and external validation of the model. The ECV success rate of the training cohort was 62.5%. Univariate analysis showed that the predictors related to the success rate of ECV were age, BMI increase value, AFI (amniotic fluid index), breech type, placental location, spinal position, anesthesia, and multipara. The prediction thresholds of the corresponding indexes were calculated according to the Youden index. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that BMI increase"‰â‰¥"‰3.85Â kg/m2, AFI"‰â‰¥"‰10.6Â cm, anesthesia, multipara, and non-anterior placenta were independent predictors of ECV success. Through the internal and external validation, it is confirmed that the model has a good calibration and prediction ability. Our nomogram has a good ability to predict the success rate of ECV.
SCIENCE
Space.com

James Webb Space Telescope will heat up studies of our solar system's 'ice giants'

NASA's next-generation space telescope has a blue-eyed special among its solar system observations. The James Webb Space Telescope will soon turn its attention to two intriguing "ice giants" — Uranus and Neptune — after releasing its first operational images on July 12. Webb's sharp eyes and deep-space location will be especially valuable in ferreting out details about these two worlds, given only a single spacecraft (Voyager 2) cruised by them briefly in the 1980s.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Time moderates the interplay between 5-HTTLPR and stress on depression risk: gene x environment interaction as a dynamic process

The serotonin-transporter-linked promoter region (5-HTTLPR) has been widely investigated as contributing to depression vulnerability. Nevertheless, empirical research provides wide contrasting findings regarding its involvement in the etiopathogenesis of the disorder. Our hypothesis was that such discrepancy can be explained considering time as moderating factor. We explored this hypothesis, exploiting a meta analytic approach. We searched PubMed, PsychoINFO, Scopus and EMBASE databases and 1096 studies were identified and screened, resulting in 22 studies to be included in the meta-analyses. The effect of the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction on depression risk was found to be moderated by the following temporal factors: the duration of stress (i.e. chronic vs. acute) and the time interval between end of stress and assessment of depression (i.e. within 1"‰year vs. more than 1"‰year). When stratifying for the duration of stress, the effect of the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction emerged only in the case of chronic stress, with a significant subgroup difference (p"‰="‰0.004). The stratification according to time interval revealed a significant interaction only for intervals within 1"‰year, though no difference between subgroups was found. The critical role of time interval clearly emerged when considering only chronic stress: a significant effect of the 5-HTTLPR and stress interaction was confirmed exclusively within 1"‰year and a significant subgroup difference was found (p"‰="‰0.01). These results show that the 5-HTTLPR x stress interaction is a dynamic process, producing different effects at different time points, and indirectly confirm that s-allele carriers are both at higher risk and more capable to recover from depression. Overall, these findings expand the current view of the interplay between 5-HTTLPR and stress adding the temporal dimension, that results in a three-way interaction: gene x environment x time.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Monitoring of Campylobacter jejuni in a chicken infection model by measuring specific volatile organic compounds and by qPCR

Campylobacter is one of the leading bacterial foodborne pathogens worldwide. Poultry is the host species with this pathogen with the highest clinical impact. Flocks become colonised with Campylobacter, which leads to contamination of product entering the food-chain. Rapid and reliable Campylobacter detection methods could support controls to minimize the risks of contamination within the food-chain, which would easier enable the implementation of a logistical slaughter schedule or other control options. The present study evaluates current and emerging C.Â jejuni detection technologies on air samples in a unique study set-up of pre-defined C.Â jejuni prevalences. Both non-invasive detection technologies on air samples by subsequent measuring of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or by qPCR detected the C.Â jejuni presence and could additionally distinguish between the number of present C.Â jejuni-positive birds in the study set-up. Nevertheless, electrostatic air samplers diagnosed fewer birds as C.Â jejuni-positive compared to the cultivation-based method. By measuring the VOCs, it was possible to detect the presence of two positive birds in the room. This apparent high sensitivity still needs to be verified in field studies. Techniques, such as these promising methods, that can facilitate C.Â jejuni surveillance in poultry flocks are desirable to reduce the risk of infection for humans.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy