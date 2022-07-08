Retro Malibu Barbie Truck Tour Comes To Grand Rapids Saturday
By Lisha B
97.9 WGRD
3 days ago
Round up all your little kiddies because the Malibu Barbie Truck is on tour with a tour stop in Grand Rapids this Saturday. The Malibu Barbie Truck is giving all of the retro 70s vibes you have been missing from Mattel. You can find the Malibu Barbie Truck at...
Beer City USA has its first gluten-free brewery and taproom! In fact, it's the first in the whole state!. More than a year ago we told you that Brewery Nyx, a completely gluten-free brewery, would be opening up a taproom in Grand Rapids' Roosevelt Park neighborhood. Brewery Nyx at 506...
A video shared on a West Michigan woman's Facebook page and a local West Michigan Facebook group might make you never eat fast food again. The video which has over 13,000 views at the time of this article being published appears to show some kind of bug or worm crawling all over a floor of a Grand Rapids restaurant.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids returned to the downtown market Saturday with car enthusiasts coming from all over to rev their engines and celebrate a shared passion. “It’s about being around like-minded people, you know, and people that enjoy and have a passion for their...
I know this is going to sound like there is some major catch, but on Saturday night my fiancé and I went to see a movie at Celebration Cinemas Studio Park location, and we got tickets, parking, popcorn, candy and a drink for less than 5 dollars. Yes, we...
Concerts have been back to full swing this summer at Van Andel arena, but for many people in Grand Rapids one of the last concerts they saw before the pandemic shut down venues across America, was The Lumineers at Van Andel Arena in January 2020. So this return to grace...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Mall was alive Saturday, July 9 with the sounds, sights and taste of Black culture. Kalamazoo community members and beyond gathered on the Mall for the 32nd annual Black Arts Festival hosted by the Black Arts and Cultural Center. The three day-festival culminated with an outdoor art and concert experience from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Construction on a 36.5-mile, non-motorized, multi-use, paved trail along the Grand River in Ottawa and Kent Counties is almost finished!. According to Ottawa County, work on the pathway, the Idema Explorers Trail, is well underway with many segments already in use. In fact, it was back in 1989 that the...
"We should buy a bar!" - Everyone, at some point in their lives. If you've been bitten by the "we should buy a bar" bug, there's a popular bar and restaurant for sale in Middleville. Nestled in the Gun Lake/ Yankee Springs area, The Sand Bar & Grill on M-179...
KALAMAZOO, Mi. — A young entrepreneur is making a name for herself in Kalamazoo and beyond. We learned what’s behind her sweet smell of success. Anaya Fernando is the CEO and founder of Sugar Sweet Bath and Body Treats, where every product lives up to the name, they all smell good enough to eat, but they’re designed to simply curb your cravings for smooth, silky skin. No guarantees though, that they won’t make you hungry for more. From body butter to whipped soap, bath bombs, lip gloss, lip scrubs and more. Anaya says she just wants her scents to be different than those of her competitors. And they are. From chocolate chip cookie to pineapple papaya, to strawberry pound cake, Anaya dreams up, tests and approves each one.
If you're looking for an inexpensive day trip for the family close to Grand Rapids, look no farther than these wonderful little inexpensive places. West Michigan Has A Plethora Of Day Trip Places To Visit. To be honest, this little list is jut the tip of the iceberg as far...
Getting outside is free, but camping gear is not. Although camping can be an affordable vacation, expensive equipment puts it out of reach for some Michiganders. To lower this barrier to the great outdoors, two Michigan “gear libraries” lend out equipment to their communities for free. “We’re basically...
Fans of a unique Grand Haven restaurant serving hand-crafted sandwiches, soups, and salads have a new West Michigan location to visit!. Grand Haven's Toasted Pickle Opens New Location in Rockford. Toasted Pickle in Rockford is officially open at 17 Squires Street Square NE. It's the former location of Ramona's Table.
Fall Out Boy are giving back to the community they came from after a violent mass shooting in the area left seven people dead and dozens more injured in the chaos. There have already been more than 300 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2022 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It's July.
There are rarely scenarios worse than waking up in the morning, walking outside, and finding your car no longer in your driveway. And some Kia owners in West Michigan have experienced it first hand thanks to a tiktok trend gone bad. You may have previously read about a rash of...
It looks like we all are spending more time in our cars again getting to work. During COVID, a lot of people were able to completely eliminate their drive to work and were fortunate enough to be able to work from home. The U.S. Census Bureau released a report in...
A West Michigan furniture company will sell new and like-new products this weekend at an event that will benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way. Grand Rapids-based Steelcase will host its annual ReMarket Friends & Family Sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 16, at the Steelcase complex, 4384 52nd St. SE in Kentwood.
Growing up, The Princess and the Frog was my favorite Disney movie. Not only for the Black representation of little princesses but also because the movie had amazing characters. One character I loved was Louis, the trumpet-playing alligator with his eyes set on becoming a "human" jazz musician. However, I...
A new café with a mission to create a loving and inclusive atmosphere and be a "positive light" is now open on the West Side of Grand Rapids. Eden Café is located at 1034 Bridge St. NW. The new coffee shop opened for business earlier this week on...
The lack of rain leads to very dry conditions for parts of Michigan which increases the danger or threat of a fire starting and spreading fast. If you haven't had to mow your lawn as much, there's a reason, we just haven't had a significant amount of rain for most of late June and early July, and it's about to get even dryer out.
Comments / 0