Retro Malibu Barbie Truck Tour Comes To Grand Rapids Saturday
By Lisha B
98.7 WFGR
3 days ago
Round up all your little kiddies because the Malibu Barbie Truck is on tour with a tour stop in Grand Rapids this Saturday. The Malibu Barbie Truck is giving all of the retro 70s vibes you have been missing from Mattel. You can find the Malibu Barbie Truck at...
Beer City USA has its first gluten-free brewery and taproom! In fact, it's the first in the whole state!. More than a year ago we told you that Brewery Nyx, a completely gluten-free brewery, would be opening up a taproom in Grand Rapids' Roosevelt Park neighborhood. Brewery Nyx at 506...
A video shared on a West Michigan woman's Facebook page and a local West Michigan Facebook group might make you never eat fast food again. The video which has over 13,000 views at the time of this article being published appears to show some kind of bug or worm crawling all over a floor of a Grand Rapids restaurant.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cars and Coffee Grand Rapids returned to the downtown market Saturday with car enthusiasts coming from all over to rev their engines and celebrate a shared passion. “It’s about being around like-minded people, you know, and people that enjoy and have a passion for their...
Concerts have been back to full swing this summer at Van Andel arena, but for many people in Grand Rapids one of the last concerts they saw before the pandemic shut down venues across America, was The Lumineers at Van Andel Arena in January 2020. So this return to grace...
Do not panic! Remember his song, "It'll Be Okay". He is still set to come to Grand Rapids but let me give you the tea about our favorite pop singer. Shawn decided to take a break from his Wonder World Tour to focus solely on his mental health. Seeing as...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo Mall was alive Saturday, July 9 with the sounds, sights and taste of Black culture. Kalamazoo community members and beyond gathered on the Mall for the 32nd annual Black Arts Festival hosted by the Black Arts and Cultural Center. The three day-festival culminated with an outdoor art and concert experience from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Construction on a 36.5-mile, non-motorized, multi-use, paved trail along the Grand River in Ottawa and Kent Counties is almost finished!. According to Ottawa County, work on the pathway, the Idema Explorers Trail, is well underway with many segments already in use. In fact, it was back in 1989 that the...
KALAMAZOO, Mi. — A young entrepreneur is making a name for herself in Kalamazoo and beyond. We learned what’s behind her sweet smell of success. Anaya Fernando is the CEO and founder of Sugar Sweet Bath and Body Treats, where every product lives up to the name, they all smell good enough to eat, but they’re designed to simply curb your cravings for smooth, silky skin. No guarantees though, that they won’t make you hungry for more. From body butter to whipped soap, bath bombs, lip gloss, lip scrubs and more. Anaya says she just wants her scents to be different than those of her competitors. And they are. From chocolate chip cookie to pineapple papaya, to strawberry pound cake, Anaya dreams up, tests and approves each one.
"We should buy a bar!" - Everyone, at some point in their lives. If you've been bitten by the "we should buy a bar" bug, there's a popular bar and restaurant for sale in Middleville. Nestled in the Gun Lake/ Yankee Springs area, The Sand Bar & Grill on M-179...
This isn’t something you hear everyday…There has been a gator spotting in the Kalamazoo River!. River goers are being urged to stay off the Kalamazoo river until authorities can confirm and locate a 4 to 5 foot alligator that has been seen swimming in the river. The sightings...
Fans of a unique Grand Haven restaurant serving hand-crafted sandwiches, soups, and salads have a new West Michigan location to visit!. Grand Haven's Toasted Pickle Opens New Location in Rockford. Toasted Pickle in Rockford is officially open at 17 Squires Street Square NE. It's the former location of Ramona's Table.
A West Michigan furniture company will sell new and like-new products this weekend at an event that will benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way. Grand Rapids-based Steelcase will host its annual ReMarket Friends & Family Sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 16, at the Steelcase complex, 4384 52nd St. SE in Kentwood.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Annie Paul turned her love for baking into a dream come true, being crowned the winner of the first ever Silos Baking Competition held by Chip and Joanna Gaines! She mad her summer berry bar and won $25,000 and also has her bar featured on the bakery’s summer menu. You can check out her local shop, AP Baked Goods, in Zeeland! She does wholesale baking and monthly preorder popups, with the next one happening on July 16th. AP Baked Goods only does pre-orders to eliminate waste and they also try to use as much local produce and ingredients as possible!
There are rarely scenarios worse than waking up in the morning, walking outside, and finding your car no longer in your driveway. And some Kia owners in West Michigan have experienced it first hand thanks to a tiktok trend gone bad. You may have previously read about a rash of...
It looks like we all are spending more time in our cars again getting to work. During COVID, a lot of people were able to completely eliminate their drive to work and were fortunate enough to be able to work from home. The U.S. Census Bureau released a report in...
It has been years since I attended summer camp, but the memories stick with me. As a young Girl Scout I spent several summers at Camp Merrie-Woode outside of Plainwell. Fun fact: Camp Merrie-Woode is, "the oldest continuously-licensed overnight camp in the entire state of Michigan." I have fond memories...
(WBEN/AP Buffalo, NY) An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Grand Rapids, officials said. Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, the flight from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago bound for Buffalo, New York, alerted Gerald R. Ford International Airport about possible smoke in the cockpit. An aircraft rescue and...
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg held a news conference from Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids Monday. He discussed the airport's multimillion-dollar terminal expansion project. Watch the news conference here:. Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The bathroom in Ed and Peggy Jacobs’ Kentwood home just wasn’t cutting it. Their physical needs made it difficult to climb in and out of the tub, so Disability Advocates of Kent County recommended them for a makeover by Re-Bath. After a consultation...
Comments / 0