Grand Rapids, MI

Retro Malibu Barbie Truck Tour Comes To Grand Rapids Saturday

By Lisha B
100.5 The River
100.5 The River
 3 days ago
Round up all your little kiddies because the Malibu Barbie Truck is on tour with a tour stop in Grand Rapids this Saturday. The Malibu Barbie Truck is giving all of the retro 70s vibes you have been missing from Mattel. You can find the Malibu Barbie Truck at...

rivergrandrapids.com

wcsx.com

The Kalamazoo River Gator

This isn’t something you hear everyday…There has been a gator spotting in the Kalamazoo River!. River goers are being urged to stay off the Kalamazoo river until authorities can confirm and locate a 4 to 5 foot alligator that has been seen swimming in the river. The sightings...
KALAMAZOO, MI
#Trucks#Mattel#Woodland Mall#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
Fox17

Young entrepreneur enjoying the sweet smell of success

KALAMAZOO, Mi. — A young entrepreneur is making a name for herself in Kalamazoo and beyond. We learned what’s behind her sweet smell of success. Anaya Fernando is the CEO and founder of Sugar Sweet Bath and Body Treats, where every product lives up to the name, they all smell good enough to eat, but they’re designed to simply curb your cravings for smooth, silky skin. No guarantees though, that they won’t make you hungry for more. From body butter to whipped soap, bath bombs, lip gloss, lip scrubs and more. Anaya says she just wants her scents to be different than those of her competitors. And they are. From chocolate chip cookie to pineapple papaya, to strawberry pound cake, Anaya dreams up, tests and approves each one.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Steelcase to host annual ReMarket sale

A West Michigan furniture company will sell new and like-new products this weekend at an event that will benefit Heart of West Michigan United Way. Grand Rapids-based Steelcase will host its annual ReMarket Friends & Family Sale from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, July 16, at the Steelcase complex, 4384 52nd St. SE in Kentwood.
103.3 WKFR

3 West Michigan Stables Who Offer Guided Horseback Riding

It has been years since I attended summer camp, but the memories stick with me. As a young Girl Scout I spent several summers at Camp Merrie-Woode outside of Plainwell. Fun fact: Camp Merrie-Woode is, "the oldest continuously-licensed overnight camp in the entire state of Michigan." I have fond memories...
100.5 The River

Someone Was Living at Lansing’s Old Coal Loader

This old abandoned coal loader still stands over the Grand Trunk Railroad, on the outskirts of Crego Park, off N. Aurelius Road in Lansing. It was built in 1925 between Lansing and East Lansing by the Ogle Construction Company. Some curious explorers discovered what appears to be the remains of...
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

